Gamesurvey.org Window Extended, Lots of New Releases ~ #TuesdayNewsday

#TuesdayNewsday is here! Stay informed and entertained with our weekly column, covering the pulse of hobby wargaming worldwide.

Gamesurvey.org has extended the response deadline to 1 July, which allows the data collection to include a variety of conventions between now & then (including Origins). We’re over 1200 responses so far, and hope that you’ll be a participant, too.

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity. Gamesurvey.org is extending the response window to 1 July 2024 Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses. No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Look for more discussion as the survey continues, and we’ll have plenty of wrap-up as we roll along!

Golden Geek Award nominations are still open, and we’re shamelessly begging for votes to make it to the final round! It’s doubtful we could win it all, but just making that final cut would be yuuuuuge.

Don’t forget there’s also some other great wargaming podcasts in there to stuff the ballot box for, like Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Wargames To Go, and Homo Ludens. Go vote for them all!

The Charles S Roberts Awards voting is open for games released in 2023

You can find the ballot, and cast your votes, here.

The Worthington guys are being remarkably candid about some of their local shipping headaches, sharing the following info in their latest email update

Unfortunately we are experiencing longer than anticipated shipping times due to issues with local postal system.

We ship large batch shipments through our local post office. Due to the number of games we ship we have to drop them in a shipping container located in a fenced in compound behind the post office. They then take the container by truck to a postal sorting facility in Richmond Va. This can add up to 5 – 7 days for Priority shipping. From there it is processed for shipping which is taking another 5 – 7 days. We have had a good deal of press coverage locally due to the issues with the postal service in our region and states.

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Great report from Joe here about CircleDC 2 weeks ago

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

