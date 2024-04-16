Gamesurvey.org Window Extended, Lots of New Releases ~ #TuesdayNewsday

#TuesdayNewsday is here! Stay informed and entertained with our weekly column, covering the pulse of hobby wargaming worldwide.
Gamesurvey.org has extended the response deadline to 1 July, which allows the data collection to include a variety of conventions between now & then (including Origins). We’re over 1200 responses so far, and hope that you’ll be a participant, too.
This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org
The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity.
Gamesurvey.org is extending the response window to 1 July 2024
Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses.
No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.
Look for more discussion as the survey continues, and we’ll have plenty of wrap-up as we roll along!
|John Tiller’s daughter Julia is raising money to run in the 2024 NYC Marathon, representing the Tiller’s Troopers team in support of the National Brain Tumor Society.
You can also order some Tiller’s Troopers merch through their Bonfire affiliate. Those shirts would make for some great Summer convention wear, right?
Golden Geek Award nominations are still open, and we’re shamelessly begging for votes to make it to the final round! It’s doubtful we could win it all, but just making that final cut would be yuuuuuge.
Don’t forget there’s also some other great wargaming podcasts in there to stuff the ballot box for, like Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Wargames To Go, and Homo Ludens. Go vote for them all!
The Charles S Roberts Awards voting is open for games released in 2023
You can find the ballot, and cast your votes, here.
This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about
- Slitherine has released Headquarters: World War II on Steam and we’ve had a variety of coverage over the past few weeks leading up to this launch
- The US Naval Academy has released a handful of wargames designed by Midshipmen, but they are only available as VASSAL modules, with no print-&-play options
- High Flying Dice released A Dutiful Fight, another game in their Battles for Canada series
- Overflight!: A Solitaire Cold War Game is another “Historic Wings” book game on Amazon
- Precis Intermedia released the Supergame set with 3 books of classic 1980-era super-powered role-playing
- Le Franc Tireur “Rat Pocket Charts” for ASL, laminated version, available thru Gamer’s Armory
- Steve Jackson re-released the GURPS Horror book in PDF
- Dice Envy released their new “Snow Mercy” dice and you can save 10% with coupon code CHILLY at checkout
- As a part of their continued digital rereleases of older magazines, Past Into Print has Fire & Movement #15 on Wargame Vault (you can also get the F&M 1-10 bundle)
- Warlord dropped a crap-ton of new Achtung Panzer! product, with some launch discounts up to $80
- GMT’s April 9th shipping manifest includes
Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!
- Catastrophe Games just launched (today!) their Crisis in Korea 2-pack on Kickstarter
- Compass has their remake of The Last Gamble on Kickstarter, so delivery is probably about 2 months out or so
- Draco Ideas launched their campaign for Hispania and you can also read our interview with the designer here
- MMP scared the hell out of everyone yesterday by announcing a new pre-order before #TuesdayNewsday published1 – ASL Action Pack #19 – Roads to Rangoon is now available to pledge
- Bounding Fire’s upcoming Bitterest Day ASL scenario pack (covering Okinawa) is on pre-order through Gamer’s Armory
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Campaign Gettysburg for $29.95
- Big sale on Fallout PDFs from Modiphius over at DTRPG
- Kraken Dice has a “spring cleaning” sale going on, with discounts between 5%-30%
- Rebel Fury for only $49 at Gamer’s Armory
- Star Wars Imperial Assault – Heart of the Empire is on a stupid-cheap sale at MM right now (from $75 -> $27)
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky talks about AI in wargaming
- Brian pimps Connections Online, where he’s one of the speakers
- Stuart talks about wargaming the Korean War, with a personal family tie-in
- Space-Biff takes a look at Struggle for Zorn
- Avalanche Press has a pair of articles about the Imperial Chinese Navy, part one and two
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe goes live with Whiskey Charlie tonight
- My Own Worst Enemy engages in his own yelling about the CSRs
- Justegarde digs into Port Arthur
- Bill Molyneaux is building a 54mm AWI army
- Beyond Solitaire talked to Joe Dewhurst about developing wargames
- HissyCat wonders if there’s too many Bulge games as a part of talking about the 2024 PFTF
- Grant dives into a pair of games on his latest episode of Pushing Cardboard
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about how to build a network of wargamers
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- There’s a GoFundMe campaign set up for Dean Essig’s grandkids
- Compass Games wants your input on their next releases
- ICv2 reports that Jim Ward’s game designs were sold to Para Bellum Consulting, who have some plans for those games
- Thin Red Line Games released the VASSAL module for The Fate of All
- Wargame Design Studio released their Q1 2024 update, with a lot of juicy morsels about how the company is going these days (tldr: great)
The Worthington guys are being remarkably candid about some of their local shipping headaches, sharing the following info in their latest email update
Unfortunately we are experiencing longer than anticipated shipping times due to issues with local postal system.
We ship large batch shipments through our local post office. Due to the number of games we ship we have to drop them in a shipping container located in a fenced in compound behind the post office. They then take the container by truck to a postal sorting facility in Richmond Va. This can add up to 5 – 7 days for Priority shipping. From there it is processed for shipping which is taking another 5 – 7 days. We have had a good deal of press coverage locally due to the issues with the postal service in our region and states.
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Quatre Bras (IV) for “General d’Armee 2”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 10 ~ Commercial Wargames for the Pros
- Five Questions With . . . Miquel Marqués, Designer of Hispania
- Revolutionary Risk with The Fast Carriers: Air-Sea Operations, 1941-77
- This week in our forums
- Gameplay this week
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 May and 2 June
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be this week!
- Next confirmed virtual event is The ACDC, 17-19 January, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 26-28 April 2024 Conscripts! 2024 (Kleineibstadt, GE)
- 29 April-5 May 2024 The War Room at BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 10-12 May 2024 PunchedCon (Coventry UK)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo (Meriden CT)
- 8 June 2024 SDHISTCON Second Front 2024 (Virtual)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
Great report from Joe here about CircleDC 2 weeks ago
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- 92nd MORS Symposium: Advancing Analytical Leadership is being held in Monterey, CA at the Naval Postgraduate School and if you need some local restaurant recommendations, call Brant, who lived there for years and whose wife is from there
- Converting small private planes into deep strike tools
- Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
- The next GUWS webinar is Cole Wehrle talking about Perspective and its Consequences in Historical Game Design on 23 April, followed by The Hidden Power of Games: Game Based Models Within the Corporate Environment with Jared Fishman
- PaxSims talks about the student projects in the consim course up at McGill
- The latest from Near Peer Simulations
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
