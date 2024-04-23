Massive Game Industry Corporate Changes, Plus Wargaming ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Start your week with a bang by catching up on the latest wargaming happenings in our #TuesdayNewsday column

It’s not necessarily a ‘big’ story in wargaming, but it’s big enough to affect the gaming ecosystem as a whole. The Embracer Group, the vulture capitalist holding company that hoovered up a bunch of game publishers and design studios, has been bailing water for a while now, and they’ve found a way to save 2/3 of the company while strapping an anvil to the one part of the organization that actually knows how to swim.

They’re spinning off multiple parts of the company. Crucially, they’re spinning their debt off with Asmodee, the parent company of board game publishers like Repos, Fantasy Flight, and Z-Man Games. So Asmodee gets to fly free, but with €900 million in debt attached to it, so that Embracer can walk away from their other shitty deals without the bank hounding them, and somehow still claim that they created some form of amorphous “shareholder value”

Why does the matter to the wargaming world? Asmodee is a huge company whose operations employ a lot of designers, artists, printing presses, and demo teams, and whose presence (or absence) from a convention or store can make a big difference in the health of those outlets, which all trickles down to other parts of the overall gaming hobby.

What you likely won’t see? Any of those imprints within Asmodee getting set free. We all loved FFG when they were cranking out some innovating games in the early- and mid-00s instead of the corporate-mandated limited imprints they’ve got now. But FFG is unlikely to taste any greater freedom under an Asmodee that’s going to need to service €900 million in debt . Asmodee is going to need every half-penny they can scrounge from the couch cushions, so keep a close eye on what starts to happen with production quality, timelines, prices, expansions, etc.

The Embracer press release includes this line of corporate pablum

This move has been made with the intention to unleash the full potential of each team and provide them with their own leadership and strategic direction.

No, you utter mollut. We’re not that stupid. This move was made with the intention to unshackle you and fellow your vulture capitalists from their piss-poor prior decision-making and stick the debt on the old part of the organization they’ve never figured out how to correctly capitalize on.

Brunel University, London, is now offering a full degree program for wargaming. It’s an MA program in “Wargaming and Resilience Planning” that’s set up as a one-year full-time program with a September start date.

You can all sorts of info from their website here.

We didn’t make the final cut for the Golden Geek Awards. You can still go vote for some other people if you feel like it. 🤷‍♂️

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

The GAMA Board of Directors elected its officers for 2024-25 yesterday, and for the first time in our organization's history, all four roles are held by females within the industry. Please join us in congratulating our new officers for 2024-25! pic.twitter.com/aMpazNPZOD — The Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) (@TheGAMAOnline) April 19, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 May and 2 June

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

