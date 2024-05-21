May 21, 2024
News

BINGO! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Whether you’re a seasoned general or a newbie recruit, #TuesdayNewsday has something for everyone

 

5News 1 top

We had a little fun with Ardwulf, but yes, this is about to turn into A Thing™

click images to enlarge

 

5News 2 Below 1

WHQ O24 VertOrigins countdown articles are rolling along, and we’ve got something new for you each week as we count down to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

 

5News 2 Below 2

Here’s an interesting piece of history: the first board game published in North America

travellers LOC
Image from the Library of Congress (https://www.loc.gov/item/2017585497/)

click image to enlarge

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

TN montage 052124

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

Microgame work in progress

 

Good thread about professional wargames’ utility here

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

If it’s stuck in our heads, it needs to be stuck in yours, too

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. 3rd Thursday of the month
  2. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: