BINGO! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Whether you’re a seasoned general or a newbie recruit, #TuesdayNewsday has something for everyone

We had a little fun with Ardwulf, but yes, this is about to turn into A Thing™

click images to enlarge

Origins countdown articles are rolling along, and we’ve got something new for you each week as we count down to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

Here’s an interesting piece of history: the first board game published in North America

click image to enlarge

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

RIP The (original) Wargamer, 1998-2009 fantastic writing staff

deep, deep dives into the games

gonzo convention columns

thriving, vibrant forum community where lifelong friendships formed All those moments are now lost in time, like tears in rain https://t.co/TxCjcnMNFH — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) May 18, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 June and 7 July

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Microgame work in progress

When designing micro-wargames for my Prof @SebastianBae, I try to focus on simplicity and elegance. Easier said than done. Game is still WIP 😊. https://t.co/lfncr66jE9 pic.twitter.com/AuUtIpZtrT — Robert Shala (@RobertShala_XK) May 21, 2024

Good thread about professional wargames’ utility here

Wargames are best used for tests and displays of decision making and concepts. Like “how will a lack of ammo impact operations” or “will cutting off port access make fighting hard” or “will commanders be afraid or too eager to strike mainland targets” https://t.co/qaLMozdHvo — Tony Stark (@Iron_Man_Actual) May 20, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

If it’s stuck in our heads, it needs to be stuck in yours, too

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...