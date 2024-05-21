BINGO! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Whether you’re a seasoned general or a newbie recruit, #TuesdayNewsday has something for everyone
We had a little fun with Ardwulf, but yes, this is about to turn into A Thing™
click images to enlarge
Origins countdown articles are rolling along, and we’ve got something new for you each week as we count down to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS
We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?
Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024
Here’s an interesting piece of history: the first board game published in North America
click image to enlarge
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Acies Edizioni started shipping Fire in the Blue after its successful crowdfunding campaign
- S&T Press are shipping issue #347, including Operation Holland, which Ardwulf showed off last week during #UnboxingDay
- Slap the Axis & Allies mechanic on another IP and you end up with G.I. JOE: Battle for the Arctic Circle from Renegade Game Studios, and it’s both ‘new’ and ‘on sale’ from Miniature Market right now
- It took some time after the tragic death of the designer, but copies of Burn the Fort are now arriving to their backers
- Flying Pig are shipping ’85 Afghanistan: Graveyard of Empires
- Steve Jackson Games has a handful of reprints that’ll start shipping tomorrow
- Knightmare Chess
- Zombie Dice Horde Edition
- Munchkins a-plenty: Zombies, Shakespeare Deluxe, Curses
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- We don’t normally edit #TN once it’s published, but Ed’s a friend, so we’re rushing to add his Kickstarted relaunch of Nuclear Destruction so you can go pledge it quick
- CSL has the next Imperial Bayonets game on pre-order – Imperial Bayonets: Solferino 1859: For Liberty & Lombardy starts at $105 for the ziploc version
- Warlord Games has a nice Far East Gurkha section on pre-order
- Gamer’s Armory has the Bitterest Day ASL scenario pack from Bounding Fire on pre-order, expected to ship at the end of this month
- Last week we said that “Aces High probably isn’t going to make its funding goal” and we’re happy that we were wrong about that
- Epochs: Course of Cultures is another 4X historical civ-builder, but not sure what it brings to the table that Historia and Civ and Mosaic and all the others don’t
- DragonStrike is more of a dogfighting game, and not a remake of the old TSR game with the dreadful videotape
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Panzer Battles: Battles of Kursk – Southern Flank for $29.95; their weekly news brief announcing the game also includes an exceptional bibliography on the battle
- The “yesteryear” dice from Dice Envy look very steampunkish, but can be tough to read; get 10% off with coupon code FLATCIRCLE at checkout
- Renegade Game Studios has Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done on sale, both the standard and deluxe editions are 50% off
- Scroll down past the newest releases and pretty much everything else in-stock at Worthington Games is on sale at least 30% off
- Compass Games has Barbarians at the Gates marked down from $89 to $65
- Close Combat ‘classic’ bundle on Steam right now at over 40% off for another day or so
- Holy balls! The big-box D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn game is on Amazon for under $19 right now (normally over $80)
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe has another episode of Whiskey Charlie tonight
- My Own Worst Enemy is still fighting Chickamauga
- Bill Molyneaux looks into some military history books
- Meandering Mike’s latest channel update
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about whether older or newer wargames are “better”
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- On Ardwulf’s counter clipping show last night, Mark Herman said that he’s working on Gulf Strike II with VUCA and Yves Rettel, although Yves had let the cat out of the bag on BGG last week, too
- ICv2 are reporting that GAMA has continued to show post-pandemic profits, which is a change from the pre-COVID years
- BoardGameNewsWire reports that the Table Top Game Designers Association (TTGDA) is up and running now
- Dicebreaker mines BGG for an article about Hollanspiele’s upcoming City of Six Moons, which we talked with Amabel about waaaay back in February
- WDS updated their Modern Campaigns games set in Europe in ’85 to a new version of their engine
- Decision Games have overhauled their website and it looks a lot nicer than it did
RIP The (original) Wargamer, 1998-2009
fantastic writing staff
deep, deep dives into the games
gonzo convention columns
thriving, vibrant forum community where lifelong friendships formed
All those moments are now lost in time, like tears in rain https://t.co/TxCjcnMNFH
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) May 18, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Peter interviewed the Nikola from Armored Brigade II, and they get a little technical/nerdy about it
- Origins 2024 Countdown! The Wargame HQ Gaming Event Details
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (2) for “General d’Armee 2”
- Mentioned in Dispatches will be back in the Fall
- PLAN Blue vs. Red Americans
- #Unboxing Day!
- Gameplay this week
- Next #UnboxingDay1 won’t be until July because of Origins
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 June and 7 July
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC2, 17-19, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024
Other Conventions & Events
- 31 May – 2 June UKGE (Birmingham UK)
- 6-9 June 2024 GamemORe (Albany OR)
- 8 June 2024 SDHISTCON Second Front 2024 (Virtual)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Beyond Solitaire interviewed Pete Pellegrino about his wargaming up in Newport, among other things
- Thin Red Lines Games are one of the companies invited to join the NATIO Wargaming Initiative in Hamburg later this year
- A nice article here about some lunchtime wargaming at the Institute for World Politics, led by regular Connections Online panel moderator Aaron Danis
- Ammunition matters
- There are 2 MORS wargaming cert classes coming up
- June 3-7: Certificate in Wargaming
- October 21-25: Certificate in Wargaming
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight, with Clint Warren-Davey talking about Simplifying Large Scale Conflicts and followed by Daniel Hernández on 4 June to talk about The Political Struggle in Europe during the Thirty Years’ War (1618-1648)
Microgame work in progress
When designing micro-wargames for my Prof @SebastianBae, I try to focus on simplicity and elegance. Easier said than done. Game is still WIP 😊. https://t.co/lfncr66jE9 pic.twitter.com/AuUtIpZtrT
— Robert Shala (@RobertShala_XK) May 21, 2024
Good thread about professional wargames’ utility here
Wargames are best used for tests and displays of decision making and concepts. Like “how will a lack of ammo impact operations” or “will cutting off port access make fighting hard” or “will commanders be afraid or too eager to strike mainland targets” https://t.co/qaLMozdHvo
— Tony Stark (@Iron_Man_Actual) May 20, 2024
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
If it’s stuck in our heads, it needs to be stuck in yours, too
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.