Lotsa Pre-Orders, Some New Releases, A Few Sales, and More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Don’t miss a beat in the wargaming community – tune in to #TuesdayNewsday!
The first ‘official’ use of the bingo cards went out, and this joke will probably get old in about 1-2 more weeks, but if you missed them, here’s what some of them looked like and you can download & print some at your leisure. We’ll update next week with a few news ones that swap out some of the terms, and shuffle the rest, for one more fresh set, before we retire the bit for the Summer.
The Military Operations Research Society has published their first ever journal devoted to military wargaming
Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS
We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?
Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Paper Wars issue #106, with Power & Resolution is now shipping from Compass Games
- Wargames Illustrated #438 is now available
- The Compass Games site shows Schutztruppe as not shipping yet, but at least one Dragoon had it show up today, so we’re going with it now shipping
- The website still says “pre-order” but the email newsletter emphatically said “now available” so we’re going with The Silver Bayonet: Egypt: Shadow of the Sphinx having been released this week
- Legion Wargames are now shipping Invasion: Malta and it’s landing around the world
- Brian Train has released another online freebie, Dislocated, about civilians moving around during military operations
- We think Avalanche is actually shipping Panzer Grenadier: Dragon’s Teeth this time, but we’ve been wrong before and their newsletters are known more for their frequency than clarity
- Fire & Movement #19 has been added to Wargame Vault
- Warlord Games has a line of Konflikt ’47 boxed sets: the “Start Collecting” range, each of which contains a batch of infantry, a couple of vehicles, a walker (or two), plus rules, dice, and tokens
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- Fort Circle did us a solid and launched Hunt for Blackbeard on a Tuesday; hidden movement, great topic, and Volko – go pledge it!
- The Oath expansions are now on Kickstarter and include add-ons from folks you’ll probably be seeing a lot more of with Leder Games
- WBS (from Italy) is taking pre-orders on the second edition of their Warfare – Modern Tactical Combat game
- Free League has another Blade Runner expansion on Kickstarter, as Replicant Rebellion launched this week
- Trench Tales is a horror/shooter that’s “inspired by the aesthetics of WWI and WWII” on Kickstarter now; it’s already doubled it’s funding goal
- Decision Games has a few things imminently arriving off the boat and are still available at pre-order prices, like their Coral Sea Solitaire that’s only $64 right now
- Compass Games has Poniske’s Flanks of Gettysburg on Kickstarter
- GMT’s latest monthly newsletter includes the following new p500 products
- Founders of Reyvick
- The Battle of Green Spring
- Wargames According to Mark (book)
- Empire of the Sun, 5th Printing
- They also removed the new edition of Conquest of Paradise from p500 and returned it to designer Kevin McPartland
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Naval Campaigns: Guadalcanal! for $29.95
- Matrix Games has Headquarters: World War II on sale on Steam right now
- It ends today, but you can still B2G1 on 7pc dice sets from Easy Roller with coupon code BUY2 at checkout
- Dice Envy are giving you 25% off almost the entire site with coupon code HEY YA! at checkout
- With an imminent second edition, Modiphius is having big sale on their 1st ed Star Trek Adventures RPG products
- The new edition of Kingmaker is on sale at Miniature Market for over $20 off right now
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky goes into some bomber scenarios for the Skies Above Britain from GMT
- Brian Train has some thoughts about Mark Herman’s upcoming book
- Space Biff talks with Matilda Simonsson about the Pax series, among other things
- The latest Matrix Games’ “Armory” article is about “the face of battle” back in medieval times
- Avalanche Press has an article about their alt-history Byzantium that’s being split into multiple parts (part 2 here)
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe opens up the new Invasion: Malta
- Peter Robbins talked with Larry & Chris from the Admiralty Trilogy Group
- Beyond Solitaire had a great chat with Kai Jensen of GMT about how production’s happening at GMT
- Meandering Mike digs into the latest edition of Wizard Kings
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about different wars fought by the Americans over the years (while leaving out ACW/WW1/WW2), plus BINGO CARDS!
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- ICv2 reports that former WotC CEO Cynthia Williams is landing on her feet over at Funko, as their new CEO
- BoardGameNewsWire has this year’s Cardboard Edison results / winner
- Dicebreaker’s parent company got bought by IGN and the layoffs are already happening; Rock-Paper-Shotgun also affected
- GMT has Volko’s scenario preview from his upcoming Coastwatchers games
Homeschooling is the fastest-growing form of education in the United States. It started with Covid but its speedy growth continues.
I work at a board game publisher that makes games about the real world. A bunch of our customers are homeschooling parents who use games in their… pic.twitter.com/0Y3BSApPYi
— Nick Bentley (@Nick__Bentley) May 27, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Origins 2024 Countdown! Origins War College Previews
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (3) for “General d’Armee 2”
- Ruins of Symbaroum the Free League 5e way
- Ardwulf’s Lair Livestream Bingo
- #TBT ~ The Gamemaster Series
- Gameplay this week
- Next #UnboxingDay1 won’t be until July because of Origins
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 June and 7 July
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC1, 17-19, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024
Other Conventions & Events
- 31 May–1 June TSS Spring Offensive (Burlington NC) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 31 May–2 June UKGE (Birmingham UK) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 6-9 June 2024 GamemORe (Albany OR)
- 8 June 2024 SDHISTCON Second Front 2024 (Virtual)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Here’s the livestream of the Take That Street playtest with Fight Club International
- The USAF has their own Indo-Pacific wargame, but you need a CaC Card to get to it
- The challenge of BDA in a war without reliable sources
- The German military wargaming handbook, in German, natch (PDF hosted by PaxSims)
- How would you portray a dedicated drone carrier in a wargame?
- The next GUWS webinar is on 4 June with Daniel Hernandez talking about The Political Struggle in Europe during the Thirty Years’ War (1618-1648) and then previous MiD guest Pijus Kruminas on 18 June talking (War)game theory: wargaming and modeling in social sciences
- PaxSims has a great article about the MA in Wargaming at Brunel Univ in the UK
A sneak peak at a multilateral maritime domain awareness #wargame I'm designing for work at @CNA_org. Although a simple matrix game, the design features some exciting features like an ISR search tool and a data informed map. This has been a great game project to lead on. 😁 pic.twitter.com/bBcIofaPwf
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) May 28, 2024
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
America’s only 2-time Glouchester Cheese Rolling champion is NC State student Abby Lampe
View this post on Instagram
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.