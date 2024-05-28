May 28, 2024
News

Lotsa Pre-Orders, Some New Releases, A Few Sales, and More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Don’t miss a beat in the wargaming community – tune in to #TuesdayNewsday!

 

5News 1 top

The first ‘official’ use of the bingo cards went out, and this joke will probably get old in about 1-2 more weeks, but if you missed them, here’s what some of them looked like and you can download & print some at your leisure.  We’ll update next week with a few news ones that swap out some of the terms, and shuffle the rest, for one more fresh set, before we retire the bit for the Summer.

 

5News 2 Below 1

The Military Operations Research Society has published their first ever journal devoted to military wargaming

TN MORS Journal May 2024

 

5News 2 Below 2

WHQ O24 VertOrigins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

TN montage 052824

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

America’s only 2-time Glouchester Cheese Rolling champion is NC State student Abby Lampe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by abby lampe (@abby_lampe)

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: