Lotsa Pre-Orders, Some New Releases, A Few Sales, and More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Don’t miss a beat in the wargaming community – tune in to #TuesdayNewsday!

The first ‘official’ use of the bingo cards went out, and this joke will probably get old in about 1-2 more weeks, but if you missed them, here’s what some of them looked like and you can download & print some at your leisure. We’ll update next week with a few news ones that swap out some of the terms, and shuffle the rest, for one more fresh set, before we retire the bit for the Summer.

The Military Operations Research Society has published their first ever journal devoted to military wargaming

Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

Homeschooling is the fastest-growing form of education in the United States. It started with Covid but its speedy growth continues. I work at a board game publisher that makes games about the real world. A bunch of our customers are homeschooling parents who use games in their… pic.twitter.com/0Y3BSApPYi — Nick Bentley (@Nick__Bentley) May 27, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 June and 7 July

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

A sneak peak at a multilateral maritime domain awareness #wargame I'm designing for work at @CNA_org. Although a simple matrix game, the design features some exciting features like an ISR search tool and a data informed map. This has been a great game project to lead on. 😁 pic.twitter.com/bBcIofaPwf — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) May 28, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

America’s only 2-time Glouchester Cheese Rolling champion is NC State student Abby Lampe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abby lampe (@abby_lampe)

