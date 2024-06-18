ORIGINS! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Your weekly dose of wargaming excitement starts right here with #TuesdayNewsday

Origins is finally here, and we’ll be down at the convention center from Wednesday 19 June through -Sunday 23 June with all sorts of coverage incoming for you.

Here’s everything we included in our preview coverage, and we’ll have plenty of reports from the convention center once we get down there

As announced by Cole Wehrle on Leder Games livestream yesterday on Twitch, Friend-of-the-Dragoons Liz Davidson (of Beyond Solitaire fame) is joining Leder Games full-time to focus on their solo game projects. Yes, we bugged her about it while she’s on vacation, but she did offer us this thought:

“I feel very lucky to be starting my dream job, and I can’t wait to bring more solo/cooperative games into the world.”

–– Liz Davidson

Best of luck to Liz and we can’t wait to see what comes from Leder Games with her on board.

Instead of "Meeples" let's all call them "Hansels" and "Gluckels" and then never buy another game from those assholes again https://t.co/p4xfuv129Y — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) June 14, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

