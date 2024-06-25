ALL The News, All At Once ~ CSR’s, Origins, and More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Holy cow is this a stacked #TuesdayNewsday at the top, which means the bottom of the news might be a little lighter this week

The Charles S Roberts Awards winners were announced. Here are the winners:

Period Awards

Awards for the best game released in the calendar year 2023 within a specific historical period. A given game can be eligible in only one of these categories.

Best Ancients Game – Storm Over Jerusalem, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Scott Blanton

Best Medieval Game – Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England, GMT Games. Designed by Francisco Gradaille

Best Gunpowder or Industrial Era Game – The Battle of White Plains, GMT Games. Designed by Mark Miklos

Best Napoleonic Game – Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont, Operational Studies Group. Designed by Kevin Zucker

Best American Civil War Game – Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862, Revolution Games. Designed by Jeff Grossman

Best World War I Game – Western Front Ace, Compass Games. Designed by Gregory M. Smith and Ian Cooper

Best World War II Game – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield

Best Modern Game – Valley of Tears, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Carl Fung

Mode Awards

Awards for the best game released in calendar year 2023 using a specific mechanical or design mode.

Best Strategic Game – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield

Best Operational Game – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel

Best Tactical Game – We Are Coming, Nineveh, Nuts! Publishing. Designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze, Harrison Brewer, Rex Brynen, and Brian Train

Best New Edition of a Previously Published Game – On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Joseph Balkoski, Ed Beach and Chris Withers

Best Political, Social, or Economic Game – Mr. President, GMT Games. Designed by Gene Billingsley

Best Solitaire or Cooperative Game – Halls of Hegra, Tompet Games. Designed by Petter Schanke Olsen

Best Hypothetical Game – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel

Best Wargaming Magazine – C3i

Capstone Awards

Singular Awards for individual or achievement granted annually by the Charles S. Roberts Awards.

The Redmond A. Simonsen Memorial Award for Outstanding Presentation – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Artist Pablo Bazerque

The James F. Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design – Mark Simonitch

The Chad Jensen Memorial Breakthrough Designer Award – Yves Rettel, designer of Red Strike

The Charles S. Roberts Game of the Year – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield

There was also a solid In Memoriam video for the folks in the business we lost this past year

We’ve still got a lot of Origins coverage to come, but here’s an update from GAMA themselves on the numbers

Origins Game Fair 2024 by the Numbers: 17,706 Attendees (+10% from 2023)

$7,000+ Raised by Extra Life for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

5,640 Games Checked Out of Game Library (+35%)

88 Pints of Blood Donated via The Red Cross Blood Drive Thank you everyone! pic.twitter.com/EcXUp9LcB6 — Origins Game Fair (@originsgames) June 24, 2024

The Origins Awards were announced, and you can read the story at ICv2, but there’s no wargames in there, so we’re not going to spend any more time on them until there are.

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Playtesting something in the Armchair Dragoons section at #Origins2024 that I would love to get @SebastianBae feedback on pic.twitter.com/9Du5nimJsA — Dr. Wictz @ Origins (@drwictz) June 21, 2024

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

The 3D model of the Johvi map for COBE for COW2024 is coming along nicely – just 12 more cardboard buildings to print and make. #urbanwargaming pic.twitter.com/Cj6cQ0Jwu3 — UrbanWargamer (@UrbanWargamer) June 25, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...