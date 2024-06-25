ALL The News, All At Once ~ CSR’s, Origins, and More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

June 26, 2024
Holy cow is this a stacked #TuesdayNewsday at the top, which means the bottom of the news might be a little lighter this week

The Charles S Roberts Awards winners were announced.  Here are the winners:csrs

Period Awards
Awards for the best game released in the calendar year 2023 within a specific historical period. A given game can be eligible in only one of these categories.

  • Best Ancients Game – Storm Over Jerusalem, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Scott Blanton
  • Best Medieval Game – Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England, GMT Games. Designed by Francisco Gradaille
  • Best Gunpowder or Industrial Era Game – The Battle of White Plains, GMT Games. Designed by Mark Miklos
  • Best Napoleonic Game – Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont, Operational Studies Group. Designed by Kevin Zucker
  • Best American Civil War Game – Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862, Revolution Games. Designed by Jeff Grossman
  • Best World War I Game – Western Front Ace, Compass Games. Designed by Gregory M. Smith and Ian Cooper
  • Best World War II Game – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield
  • Best Modern Game – Valley of Tears, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Carl Fung

Mode Awards
Awards for the best game released in calendar year 2023 using a specific mechanical or design mode.

  • Best Strategic Game – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield
  • Best Operational Game – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel
  • Best Tactical Game – We Are Coming, Nineveh, Nuts! Publishing. Designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze, Harrison Brewer, Rex Brynen, and Brian Train
  • Best New Edition of a Previously Published Game – On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Joseph Balkoski, Ed Beach and Chris Withers
  • Best Political, Social, or Economic Game – Mr. President, GMT Games. Designed by Gene Billingsley
  • Best Solitaire or Cooperative Game – Halls of Hegra, Tompet Games. Designed by Petter Schanke Olsen
  • Best Hypothetical Game – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel
  • Best Wargaming Magazine – C3i

Capstone Awards
Singular Awards for individual or achievement granted annually by the Charles S. Roberts Awards.

  • The Redmond A. Simonsen Memorial Award for Outstanding Presentation – Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Artist Pablo Bazerque
  • The James F. Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design – Mark Simonitch
  • The Chad Jensen Memorial Breakthrough Designer Award – Yves Rettel, designer of Red Strike
  • The Charles S. Roberts Game of the Year – Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield

There was also a solid In Memoriam video for the folks in the business we lost this past year

 

We’ve still got a lot of Origins coverage to come, but here’s an update from GAMA themselves on the numbers

 

The Origins Awards were announced, and you can read the story at ICv2, but there’s no wargames in there, so we’re not going to spend any more time on them until there are.

 

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

TN montage 062524

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

  • Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August
  • Next planned virtual event is the ACDC3, 17-19, 2025
  • Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

