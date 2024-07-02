Whither #UnboxingDay? Plus the Rest of the Headlines! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Uncover the freshest wargaming news every #TuesdayNewsday with our dedicated headlines

We skipped #UnboxingDay in June because of Origins, and . . . we’re not sure folks noticed? There’s plenty of unboxing content on the web – especially video channels – so it’s not like we’re filling an otherwise under-served niche. We contained all of our unboxings to one day per month rather than sprinkle them throughout the month as filler, but it turned into a pretty busy week leading up to that day for the content folks on the back end.

So we’re putting it to you, dear readers: continue with #UnboxingDay? Or re-box it for now?

Applications are open for the GAMA Horizons Fellowship, created to help boost companies (including retailers!) and creators that are from communities “historically underrepresented in the tabletop industry”. Awardees receive some grant money, but also travel & lodging for GAMA Expo and Origins next year, among other things.

We wanted to bring this back around, because we get asked about it often enough that we want to reiterate it.

You see a lot of “product announcements” from a variety of publishers – especially the ‘big’ guys like GW, S&M, Wizards, and others – that are previewing things getting released in a month, or a year, or a “whenever”. We always run across some pretty neat pre-press games at Origins, many of which will release at GenCon.

“Why aren’t those in Tuesday Newsday?!”

There’s a simple reason: in this column, we’re focused on something you can DO:

Here’s a game you can buy.

Here’s a campaign you can back.

Here’s a session you can join.

Here’s an article to read.

If we tell you that someone announced a product that won’t be available to order for another 4 months , then really, so what? Ooooooh! Aaaaaaaah! Preeeeeeeety pictures! And…. now what?

You can’t buy it.

You can’t order it.

Sure, you can speculate on it, or chat about it.

But you can’t actually DO anything about it.

And until you can, we’re not going to waste your time with it.

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

