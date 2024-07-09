Surveys & The News ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Join us for #TuesdayNewsday and stay ahead of the pursuit curve in the wargaming world

OK, so last week we asked you what you thought about #UnboxingDay, and we were a bit surprised with the results, since there were several outcomes that were all roughly even.

The simple question was whether or not to keep #UnboxingDay, which has been running 1/month for several years now

If you voted to keep it, we asked what your preference was for the format, which got these results, but again with a pretty small number of responses.

So there were only 31 responses, but of those 31, only 40% of you voted to keep #UnboxingDay around. So we’re going to put it on hiatus for the rest of the year, and then check again in 2025 to see if folks want it brought back, and if so how we’ll handle it.

In about a week, we’ll be migrating the main Armchair Dragoons site, along with our forums, to a new physical server. Expected downtime is no more than 2 hours or so. This is a technical update that’s probably a year overdue, so it definitely needs to happen this Summer.

We’ll give folks plenty of warning through our social channels (Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, Instagram, Threads) and on the site before we make the move, but we’ll be dark for a bit while we pack up the digital boxes and cruise around the corner in the data center to some newer/snazzier hardware.

TRIGGER WARNING: VAGUEBOOKING AHEAD

If you’re looking for engagement, one of the best places to start is from a point of factual accuracy. If you can’t even bother with correctly restating openly-published, verifiable information – or worse, you intentional ignore it, distort it, and misrepresent it – then you won’t get any engagement from the broader public. Nor should you.

Moreover, denigrating those that provide you insufficient attention due to your tenuous grasp of reality is guaranteed way to keep that attention off of you, which of course is often the only reason you’re doing it in the first place.

And if you think this statement is about you? (1) it’s probably not, and (2) maybe you should re-examine why you think it’s about you and consider adjusting course.

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

This is sooooooo accurate

This is how wargamers think about time. pic.twitter.com/1CkBK5diUe — Space Rumsfeld (@SpaceRumsfeld) July 9, 2024

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Friend-of-the-Dragoons James Buckley recently surveyed the wargaming world about their “media habits” and which blogs they regularly read. There were probably a few other big ones that could’ve been included as default options, but we’re still pretty stoked that over a quarter of the replies included us, which is very humbling, and a pretty solid third-place showing.

I recently surveyed the wargaming community's media habits. Had a good response rate (408). Full results with analysis in the not too distant future, but here is a teaser… (note "regularly" here)@playersaidblog @DanThurot @mk20336 @cardboardpusher @ADragoons @DrCrossbows pic.twitter.com/fP3oPrYYiF — James Buckley (@JSBuckleyDev) July 9, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August and 8 September

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

"Marines from Chile and the U.S. conducted an operational planning and #wargaming subject matter exchange, which aimed to enhance their planning skills, coordination, and interoperability." How do I get one of those fancy screen tables for my office? 😆 pic.twitter.com/mg0v9W8qh7 — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) July 8, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

