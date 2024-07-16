July 17, 2024
Dog Days of Summer ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Get your tactical fix every #TuesdayNewsday with our roundup of hobby (and practitioner!) wargaming updates

 

We don’t normally make a big deal out of our Patreon, which helps us keep the lights on here, largely because we’re kind of sheepish about asking people for monetary support.  So this is probably the only time this year you’ll see us bring it up other than thanking people on our podcast.  And if there had been a real headline this week, it’s doubtful we would’ve even brought it up.

Some other Patreon-funded creators to look into? Ardwulf, My Own Worst Enemy, Designers & Dragons, Beyond Solitaire

For those of you that are heavily into RPGs, voting for the ENnies are open.

ennies

 

There’s a great gallery of photos from CSW Expo online.  One of these days we’ll bring you our own pictures from there.

 

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

TN montage 071624

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

  • As soon as they wrapped up the last one, Worthington has their next Kickstarter already launched, for Iwo Jima 1945, the next game in the solitaire series they started with Tarawa 1943
  • Blue Panther are taking pre-orders on Hermann Luttmann’s new Tattered Flags series, with the first game being Into The Whirlpool, about the wheatfield on day 2 of Gettysburg
  • FOX2: Air Combat claims it can do modern air combat as a solo card game with only 18 cards and it’ll only cost you about $7 to get the game plus the bonus aircraft, too
  • Tiny Battle has A Shattered Union: The Battle of Brawner’s Farm on pre-order, but set to ship this month so hurry up
  • There’s an entire 11-year run of Pyramid Magazine from Steve Jackson available as an HTML archive from their Warehouse 23 store
  • You can save a whole 5¢ if you pre-order Phantom Fury through Noble Knight!
  • Compass Games are taking pre-orders on Breakthrough Russia

 

5News 5 falling

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

Great thread here with Cole letting you behind the scenes on Arcs

 

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

Everybody is Kriegsspieling!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

  • Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August and 8 September4
  • Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024
  • Next planned virtual event is the ACDC5, 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

 

