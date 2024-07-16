Dog Days of Summer ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Get your tactical fix every #TuesdayNewsday with our roundup of hobby (and practitioner!) wargaming updates
For those of you that are heavily into RPGs, voting for the ENnies are open.
There’s a great gallery of photos from CSW Expo online. One of these days we’ll bring you our own pictures from there.
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Old School Tactical v4 Italian Theater 1943-45 is now shipping
- Ares Games and Jester Games1 have released Barbarian Kingdoms to stores
- Warlord released a new Pike & Shotte rulebook, with an exclusive figure, too
- How about a new WWIII Team Yankee complete starter set with a pair of reinforced platoons from each side, plus the rules accessories you need to play
- Two new releases from Free League for Twilight: 2000
- Hostile Waters – riverine and coastal combat in the Baltics
- The Black Madonna – Silesia’s gone feudal and you’re artifact-hunting
- Big package from TWC – their new Et Sans Résultat “1812 in Russia” starter bundle includes rules, cards, and a bunch of their new figures
- Loke Battlemats are shipping their Deck of Many Insults and no it’s absolutely not safe for work but that’s probably why you want it
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- As soon as they wrapped up the last one, Worthington has their next Kickstarter already launched, for Iwo Jima 1945, the next game in the solitaire series they started with Tarawa 1943
- Blue Panther are taking pre-orders on Hermann Luttmann’s new Tattered Flags series, with the first game being Into The Whirlpool, about the wheatfield on day 2 of Gettysburg
- FOX2: Air Combat claims it can do modern air combat as a solo card game with only 18 cards and it’ll only cost you about $7 to get the game plus the bonus aircraft, too
- Tiny Battle has A Shattered Union: The Battle of Brawner’s Farm on pre-order, but set to ship this month so hurry up
- There’s an entire 11-year run of Pyramid Magazine from Steve Jackson available as an HTML archive from their Warehouse 23 store
- You can save a whole 5¢ if you pre-order Phantom Fury through Noble Knight!
- Compass Games are taking pre-orders on Breakthrough Russia
Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Musket & Pike: Renaissance for $29.95
- Order two 7-pc dice sets from Easy Roller, and get a free dice case with coupon code PRIME24 at checkout
- Save over $20 on GMT’s Panzer over at Miniature Market
- Field of Glory: Kingdoms is 20% off right now on Steam
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky gives his thoughts on a new “non-fiction” Star Wars history
- Space Biff gives you his thoughts on A Gest of Robin Hood
- The latest episode of We Intend To Move On Your Works is out, covering Fire on the Mountain
- Avalanche Press has an article about WW1 German dreadnoughts
- Wargaming Esoterica looks at La Bataille de Wavre (translated from Japanese)
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe cracks the lid on Traces of Hubris from VUCA
- Justegarde is still poking thru European magazines, with Les Batailles de Louis XIV – Höchstädt 1703 from Vae Victis
- Beyond Solitaire explains her big work announcement and what it means for the channel
- Bill Molyneaux has Pickett’s Charge in all it’s 54mm glory
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about European Wargame Publishers and actually stayed on topic!2
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Promote a product and it sells; don’t promote it and it doesn’t – crazy how that works, right?!
- BoardGameWire has an article about the Asmoborg’s grants to support game-related research
- Rascal News tells you why awards aren’t important3
- LNLP released a July company update on YouTube
- Why is Quackalope still even on the air after they tried to extort a company for a positive review?
- You’ve got until tomorrow morning to sign up for Matrix Games’ latest Valor & Victory tournament
Great thread here with Cole letting you behind the scenes on Arcs
Over the past week or so, a ton folks have been writing and talking about Arcs. After over three years of work, it's amazing to see the game finally in the wild (almost) everywhere, and I wanted to highlight some of my favorite things people have shared. 🧵
— Cole (@colewehrle) July 11, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Origins 2024! Kriegsspiel!
- Origins 2024! After Action Review
- #TBT ~ The Comprehensive Guide to Board Wargaming
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Fix and Destroy (2) for “Charlie Don’t Surf!”
- Some Origins War College videos for you, with Jim Werbaneth’s historical presentations
- Gameplay this week
Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return
Everybody is Kriegsspieling!
Why #Kriegsspiel? Why today? Students at @us_sams @ArmyUniversity #army play and discuss – pic.twitter.com/gDdzB6xGWp
— Mark Greenwald (@smarkg52) July 12, 2024
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August and 8 September4
- Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC5, 17-19, 2025
Other Conventions & Events
- 17-21 July 2024 Historicon (Lancaster PA) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 20-28 July 2024 WBC (Seven Springs Resort PA)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 17-20 October 2024 GMT Fall Weekend at the Warehouse (Middle of Nowhere CA)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 7-10 November BottosCon (New Westminster BC)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
- 8-11 November 24 SDHISTCON (San Diego CA)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Sebastian Bae on the Five Games for Doomsday podcast
- Golf carts as IFVs? What do those counters look like?!
- 21-25 October, MORS has their next Certificate in Wargaming class
- Can lessons from Crete in WW2 apply to Taiwan today?
- Germany OKs deployment of US MDTF’s with theater-range weapons
- The next GUWS webinar is Using Analogue Serious Games To Plan Cities Collaboratively on 6 August and followed on 20 August with Wargaming outside of War: How NGO’s use games and gaming to expand maritime and as we approach the end of Summer they’re like to return to their normal schedule
- PaxSims shares an expanded version of the original CNN video about the journalism academy they ran last year
How do we prepare for future crises and conflicts?
Wargaming helps us better understand complex problems and improves our ability to make evidence-based decisions faster.
📽️ Find out more about our new Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub 👇 pic.twitter.com/6J6CtyaFr7
— Strategic Command (@UKStratCom) July 10, 2024
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
