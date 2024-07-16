Dog Days of Summer ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Get your tactical fix every #TuesdayNewsday with our roundup of hobby (and practitioner!) wargaming updates

For those of you that are heavily into RPGs, voting for the ENnies are open.

There’s a great gallery of photos from CSW Expo online. One of these days we’ll bring you our own pictures from there.

Great thread here with Cole letting you behind the scenes on Arcs

Over the past week or so, a ton folks have been writing and talking about Arcs. After over three years of work, it's amazing to see the game finally in the wild (almost) everywhere, and I wanted to highlight some of my favorite things people have shared. 🧵 — Cole (@colewehrle) July 11, 2024

Everybody is Kriegsspieling!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August and 8 September

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

How do we prepare for future crises and conflicts? Wargaming helps us better understand complex problems and improves our ability to make evidence-based decisions faster. 📽️ Find out more about our new Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub 👇 pic.twitter.com/6J6CtyaFr7 — Strategic Command (@UKStratCom) July 10, 2024

