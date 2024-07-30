FL(W)GS Spotlight Relaunch & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Welcome to #TuesdayNewsday, your weekly briefing on all things wargaming!

We’ll see y’all on Saturday in Santa Clara, CA!

Saturday (8/3) meetup in Santa Clara CA Aiming for 1900 PDT Bring a couple of 2hr games with youhttps://t.co/JCw2ciPclV pic.twitter.com/DCjXkAtMGP — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 29, 2024



We’re bringing back the FL(W)GS Spotlight series, and you might’ve noticed from Mythic Games hitting the front page this weekend. What’s coming up? Stores in Tennessee, Ohio, and California, among others. Nominate your local store with our quick online form and check out the full directory here

Remember that we need you to submit photos of the store, too! We need at least one of the front of the store (so people know what they’re looking for when they go) and a handful of the inside – what’s on the shelves, the playing area, etc. We don’t need pictures of people sitting around tables, and we don’t need pictures scraped from the store’s social media. Take you own photos! If you can’t upload them to the form, drop us a line in the forums or our Discord and we’ll give you alternate ways to get the photos to us.

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Impromptu Dragoons gathering at Game Kastle in Santa Clara, CA on 3 August (SAT) at 1900 local

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August (THIS WEEKEND!) and 8 September

and 8 September Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

The Army Tactics Competition is underway. Teams from across army are competing, using the Steel Beast Pro system. Members of 53 Battery, Royal Australian Artillery fight together in the armoured force-on-force scenario. Stay tuned for updates to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/1RiDSbKvbu — COL Peter Allan (@COMDBattleLab) July 30, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr2CFIBmur0

