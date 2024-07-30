FL(W)GS Spotlight Relaunch & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Welcome to #TuesdayNewsday, your weekly briefing on all things wargaming!
We’ll see y’all on Saturday in Santa Clara, CA!
Saturday (8/3) meetup in Santa Clara CA
Aiming for 1900 PDT
Bring a couple of 2hr games with youhttps://t.co/JCw2ciPclV pic.twitter.com/DCjXkAtMGP
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 29, 2024
We’re bringing back the FL(W)GS Spotlight series, and you might’ve noticed from Mythic Games hitting the front page this weekend. What’s coming up? Stores in Tennessee, Ohio, and California, among others. Nominate your local store with our quick online form and check out the full directory here
Remember that we need you to submit photos of the store, too! We need at least one of the front of the store (so people know what they’re looking for when they go) and a handful of the inside – what’s on the shelves, the playing area, etc. We don’t need pictures of people sitting around tables, and we don’t need pictures scraped from the store’s social media. Take you own photos! If you can’t upload them to the form, drop us a line in the forums or our Discord and we’ll give you alternate ways to get the photos to us.
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- MMP released Special Ops #12 2024, with the included Warriors of England game
- Para Bellum issue #13, with the included game La Squadriglia degli Assi is now available and thanks to reader Bill Koff for bringing it to our attention (English-language rules PDF here)
- Warlord Games released a new Samurai starter army for their Pike & Shotte minis wargame
- Somehow we missed when 3CG released Dance of War, covering the First Battle of El-Alamein 1942
- NAC Wargames released The Planet King1 covering the reign of Philip IV of Spain in the 1600s
- Assault on Gallipoli from Hexasim is now shipping
- Looks like Against The Odds latest issue (#60) with Cities of the Damned, is now available
- Skies Above the Great War just released on Steam, and you can save 10% thru 7 August
- The new playbook format Panzer Grenadier An Army At Dawn: Tunisia 1943 is available from Avalanche Press
- Hethwill’s PftF entry, They won a war with only gauze and stainless steel scissors… is available to download & play on itch.io
- Counter trays are back in stock at GMT – packs of 10 for $20
- There a new Team Yankee starter kit for Moe and Sebastian, as Battlefront minis released a Marine Rifle Company box
- While they are not “new”, GMT now has a stock of a games from Shakos that are available for US customers at more reasonable shipping rates
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- We’re always happy to point people to the latest David Thompson game, but wait . . . saywah?! This one’s actually designed by Vince Cooper with Nils’ incredible graphics? Huh. Well rock on, Vince! And folks should go check out Valiant Defense: Guadalcanal on Kickstarter
- Form Square Games have launched their next project over on Gamefound – Maida 1806, Limits of Glory, Campaign II
- Renegade Game Studios has Axis & Allies: North Africa on pre-order
- Serious Historical Games are taking pre-orders on their upcoming The Wars of the Sun King 1648-1713, which they’re calling “Lace Wars Series: Volume 1” and not really sure how Red Sash Games will react to someone else running off with the “Lace Wars” name for a game series, but then again it’s not like wargame publisher haven’t ripped off someone else’s game series name before, either
- Button Shy Games are reprinting a bunch of their wallet series games, and although the campaign launch doesn’t include things wargamers are likely to be interested in, some of their other games, like Sprawlopolis or Ancient Realm or Battlecrest might be of interest if they get added to the campaign
- GMT’s monthly newsletter for July included the following new p500 games
- A House Divided Designer Edition
- Italy ’43
- 2024 Replacement Countersheet for all of this years errata counters
- A World at War 2024 Supplemental Countersheet
- A Gest of Robin Hood, 2nd Printing
- Next War: India-Pakistan, 2nd Printing
Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Napoleonic Battles: Napoleon’s Russian Campaign for $29.95
- 30% off the lower-priced item if you buy two from Draco Ideas, with coupon code amistad30 at checkout, thru 31 July
- Dice Envy have their new Cania Corrosion set, and you can save 10% with coupon code MACREADY at checkout
- Massive bundle of Free League games on PDF/VTT over at Humble Bundle, with charity proceeds to Direct Relief
- Compass Games has Barbarians At The Gates on sale for only $65 (over $20 off)
- Gamer’s Armory has Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England, 1459 – 1485 on sale for $72 (about 15% off)
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky compares a new MCU Press book about the Guilford Courthouse campaign to a few of the games out there on the topic
- Brian Train looks back at his CSW Expo trip
- Space Biff regales us with tales of Escape from New York
- A couple of Dans (Thurot & Bullock) take a game design deep dive in this podcast episode
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- My Own Worst Enemy attacks the Coral Sea
- Justegarde wraps up his game of Napoleon’s Fateful March
- Beyond Solitaire talked to Non-Breaking Space about “Games as Communication”
- The SITREP Podcast guys have been playing a Ukraine scenario with the online Panzer Leader Modern rules – part 1 and part 2
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about WBC and the latest GMT Update before diving into OCS
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- With all of the Marvel news last week from SDCC, ICv2 didn’t have a lot of new game news
- GMT annual sale is coming up in September
- Rascal reports that Chaosium will have live Cthulhu game sessions as a part of the Edinburgh Festival
- Complaining about Kickstarter-as-a-pre-order-system (which the wargamers had done on p500 forever) and noting that many of the Kickstarter problems are still COVID-supply-chain-related (which we noted 3 years ago would continue to ripple) somehow qualifies as a part of “spicy takes week”?
- Download the Columbia Games 2024 catalog PDF here
Let’s go #gencon pic.twitter.com/x2ADWMU6oq
— Jackie Fuchs a/k/a Jackie Fox (@JackieFox1976) July 30, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Fix and Destroy (part 3) for “Charlie Don’t Surf!”
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Mythic Games of Monterey CA
- Gameplay this week
Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Impromptu Dragoons gathering at Game Kastle in Santa Clara, CA on 3 August (SAT) at 1900 local
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August (THIS WEEKEND!) and 8 September2
- Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC3, 17-19, 2025
Other Conventions & Events
- 1-4 August 2024 GenCon (Indianapolis IN) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 17-20 October 2024 GMT Fall Weekend at the Warehouse (Middle of Nowhere CA)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 7-10 November BottosCon (New Westminster BC)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
- 8-11 November 24 SDHISTCON (San Diego CA)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- The MORS Journal of Wargaming is now available
- “Information Wargaming” lessons learned at the US Army War College
- Battlefield synchronization in Ukraine
- Retired general Mick Ryan looks at this past week in large conflicts, and hits his headlines for the week
- August 30 is the next MORS GameNation webcast, with Ed & Betsy; register here
- The next GUWS webinar is Using Analogue Serious Games To Plan Cities Collaboratively on 6 August and followed on 20 August with Wargaming outside of War: How NGO’s use games and gaming to expand maritime and as we approach the end of Summer they’re like to return to their normal schedule
- Over at PaxSims, Ed McGrady talks about wargaming out political transitions
The Army Tactics Competition is underway. Teams from across army are competing, using the Steel Beast Pro system.
Members of 53 Battery, Royal Australian Artillery fight together in the armoured force-on-force scenario.
Stay tuned for updates to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/1RiDSbKvbu
— COL Peter Allan (@COMDBattleLab) July 30, 2024
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr2CFIBmur0
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
2 thoughts on “FL(W)GS Spotlight Relaunch & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday”
I attended the WBC a few years ago and I can’t say it was a good experience. The trouble started almost as soon as I got to the hotel: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RYk3JkjrUwI
Why TF does this software always ask me to confirm my subscription every time I ask it to email me new posts and comments?
And why doesn’t it remember my email address?