July 31, 2024
FL(W)GS Spotlight Relaunch & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Welcome to #TuesdayNewsday, your weekly briefing on all things wargaming!

 

We’ll see y’all on Saturday in Santa Clara, CA!

 

We’re bringing back the FL(W)GS Spotlight series, and you might’ve noticed from Mythic Games hitting the front page this weekend.  What’s coming up?  Stores in Tennessee, Ohio, and California, among others.  Nominate your local store with our quick online form and check out the full directory here

Remember that we need you to submit photos of the store, too!  We need at least one of the front of the store (so people know what they’re looking for when they go) and a handful of the inside – what’s on the shelves, the playing area, etc.  We don’t need pictures of people sitting around tables, and we don’t need pictures scraped from the store’s social media.  Take you own photos!  If you can’t upload them to the form, drop us a line in the forums or our Discord and we’ll give you alternate ways to get the photos to us.

 

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

TN montage 073024

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

 

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

  • Impromptu Dragoons gathering at Game Kastle in Santa Clara, CA on 3 August (SAT) at 1900 local
  • Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 August (THIS WEEKEND!) and 8 September2
  • Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024
  • Next planned virtual event is the ACDC3, 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

 

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr2CFIBmur0

 

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Footnotes

  1. El Rey Planeta in the native Spanish
  2. pushing back a weekend bc of Labor Day holiday
  3. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

  2. Why TF does this software always ask me to confirm my subscription every time I ask it to email me new posts and comments?
    And why doesn’t it remember my email address?

