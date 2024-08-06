That’s a LOT of New Games ~ #TuesdayNewsday

It’s #TuesdayNewsday, & we’ve got all the news & highlights from the exciting world of wargaming
Found on the socials, and worth sharing here for folks looking for some opponents
The 2024 solo/solitaire war/historical gaming survey is underway and will remain open until the end of August 2024
The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024. Registration will open 18 August, but event submissions are already open. We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).
We’ll be providing weekly updates in #TuesdayNewsday until we get to the convention. You can read all about what happened last year, and we’d love to show a 50% increase in attendance this year, so block off your calendar and make your travel plans now!
Hitting stores near you now! And we’ve never had so many new releases that we had to double-stack the height of our new release montage graphic. Wow 😱
- S&T Press have started shipping Strategy & Tactics Magazine #348, with Siege of Jerusalem as the included game
- People are reporting having received their shipping notices for Thunder on the Mississippi so we’ll call it “released”
- Free League Games released Moria – Through the Doors of Durin for The One Ring RPG and we’ve got some imminent coverage of it
- Tiny Battle Publishing released A Shattered Union: The Battle of Brawner’s Farm and is now shipping
- Rolling out some more Asian forces for their Pike & Shotte line, Warlord released a box of Ashigaru Missile Troops
- Steve Jackson Games started shipping Car Wars Two-Player Starter Set: Orange/Purple, a streamlined version of the new game to get players up & racing quicker
- Somewhere along the way, Catastrophe Games started shipping Crisis in Korea and we just missed it; we’ve got more on this coming in the next week or so
- Modiphius released the Hollywood Heroes set for their Fallout: Miniatures game, with figs for the TV show characters
- The Alamo: The Battle of the Alamo 1836: Solitaire book Wargame is the latest in The Art of Wargames series on Amazon
- Precis Intermedia’s latest classic game reprint is the Castle Perilous RPG
- Wargames Illustrated #440 is now shipping
- Matrix Games released a Tet Offensive update for Campaign Series: Vietnam with 6 scenarios and other enhancements; download the zip file here
- Grognard Sims’ master game list shows 2 new releases
- MMP has launched a pair of themed playmats for some of their key game series
- ASL playmat with the Sainte-Mère-Église map
- GCACW playmat with the On To Richmond II map
- High Flying Dice released a pair of games this week
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- It’s about time the Dietz Foundation got Chicago ’68 on Kickstarter after teasing us with it for a few months
- By the time you read this, Compass might’ve already wrapped their Kickstarter campaign for Dog Boats, since it was barely up for a week
- Newcomer Soda Games has an interesting card-driven tactical warfare combat game called Operative Fireteam; while the mechanics look neat, some of the marketing copy is quizzical, such as “set in the near future, a worldwide cold war as erupted” and yet this is a shooting war 🤷♂️
- The Gamemasters comic on Kickstarter looks pretty cool; it’s a comic book history of RPGs and well past its funding goal
- Against the Odds Magazine opened pre-orders for issue #61, with the included Rome, IInc game2
- Catching up on a slate of Compass pre-orders that we hadn’t already linked before:
- Chaco: Bolivia vs. Paraguay, 1932-35
- The Russo-Japanese War
- Breakthrough Russia
- Road to the Rhine
- Warriors of Politics
- Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute
- Trench Raid: Solitaire Patrol Command on the WW1 Western Front
- Falling Crescent
- Shattered Swords
- Grand Army of the Republic, Designer Signature Edition
- Air & Armor: V Corps, Tactical Armored Warfare in Europe
- Warlord’s got some Italian Alpini minis for Bolt Action on pre-order
Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Modern Campaigns – Korea ‘85 for $29.95
- Dice Envy are taking pre-orders on their 2024 advent dice calendars, and you can save 10% with coupon code COUNTDOWN at checkout
- Collins Epic Wargames has 20% off everything in their store with coupon code SUMMER20 at checkout
- Alternative Armies have the Halcyon Minis Set #3 on sale right now, with some medieval/fantasy theming
- Miniature Market has Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign Expansion on sale for about 30% off
- Noble Knight has Skies Above the Reich on sale for $74
- A nice Humble Bundle sale has a bunch of tabletop adaptations to digital games through Steam, and they’re supporting the WWF with a portion of the proceeds – Terraforming Mars, Dune: Imperium, Everdell, Root, Munchkin, and more
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky talks about the new Five Parsecs From Home – Tactics book
- Wargaming Esoterica has a look at the new Japanese Navy Ships book (translated from Japanese)
- Stuart reviews a history of D&D
- Avalanche Press has another article covering their alt-history Great War at Sea world, talking about the rise of Japanese naval power
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe looks at the new Rodger B MacGowan art book
- My Own Worst Enemy is chugging through his Coral Sea game
- Justegarde adapts Hollandspiele’s Horse & Musket series to WoFun minis and Kallistra terrain
- Beyond Solitaire talks to Yoni Goldstien, designer of Chicago ’68
- Zilla’s got an overview of 1812: Napoleon’s Fateful March
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about wargaming fatigue, and when we all got tired of that, started talking about IT meltdowns
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- ICv2 reports that GenCon broke their already-ridiculous attendance record, clearing over 71,000 attendees; columnist Scott Thorne has some thoughts, too
- GMT has an article about playing A Gest of Robin Hood two-handed and this is a great place to plug our solo/solitaire wargaming survey
- Rascal has a roundup of this year’s Diana Jones Award winners – United Workers of Paizo
- Columbia launched Diety, a GM tool for Harn that runs in your browser
I just played one of the most remarkable game experiences of my life. I am awestruck by @nbsp1618 's efforts. I don't even know how to begin describing it. pic.twitter.com/VkreQIg5vG
— Cole (@colewehrle) August 3, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Bautzen (2) for “Bloody Big Battles”
- The End of the 1807 Kriegsspiel
- Random Research: Solo War & Historical Gaming 2024
- Announcing Fall Assembly 2024
- Boxing Terrain Fortresses in Skies Above the Reich
- Gameplay this week
Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 September3 and 6 October4
- Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024 at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC5, 17-19, 2025
Other Conventions & Events
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport RI) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 17-20 October 2024 GMT Fall Weekend at the Warehouse (Middle of Nowhere CA)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 7-10 November BottosCon (New Westminster BC)
- 8-10 November 2024 MythicCon (Charlotte NC)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
- 8-11 November 2024 SDHISTCON (San Diego CA)
- 15-17 November 2024 SCGCon (Liverpool UK)
Currently at #BrickFair where there’s an incredible model from the battle for Okinawa: pic.twitter.com/jkxOFxpSrJ
— Ian TB (@ian_tb03) August 3, 2024
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- MORS is offering a 3-day “Designing Tactical Games” course in September, if you can find someone to cover the $1800 cost for you
- To Outmaneuver the Russians, The Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade Captured A Radio—And Posed As A Russian Unit
- Latvia are building their own armored vehicles
- This week, Mick Ryan talks about conscription, groupthink, and new capabilities in future wars
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight(!) Using Analogue Serious Games To Plan Cities Collaboratively and after this, they’ll have Wargaming outside of War: How NGO’s use games and gaming to expand maritime on 20 August
So a wargame I wrote about the invasion of Ukraine is now being implemented in a state-wide Ukrainian education program for grades 10-11! It was translated to Ukrainian last year, is fast play and has some unique command and control elements. 😲😲 #wargame #wargames #gamedev pic.twitter.com/9cSl1A7x5S
— Tom Jensen (@composer_tom) August 6, 2024
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
