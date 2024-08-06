August 7, 2024
News

That’s a LOT of New Games ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

It’s #TuesdayNewsday, & we’ve got all the news & highlights from the exciting world of wargaming

5News 1 top

Found on the socials, and worth sharing here for folks looking for some opponents

AHIKS

 

5News 2 Below 1

2024 Beyond Research Header

The 2024 solo/solitaire war/historical gaming survey is underway and will remain open until the end of August 2024

 

5News 3 Assembly

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024.  Registration will open 18 August, but event submissions are already open.  We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).

We’ll be providing weekly updates in #TuesdayNewsday until we get to the convention.  You can read all about what happened last year, and we’d love to show a 50% increase in attendance this year, so block off your calendar and make your travel plans now!

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting stores near you now!  And we’ve never had so many new releases that we had to double-stack the height of our new release montage graphic. Wow 😱

TN montage 080624

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You also can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads.  (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. scroll alllllll the way down the page
  2. not a typo
  3. pushing back a weekend bc of Labor Day holiday
  4. the weekend before the Fall Assembly
  5. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

One thought on “That’s a LOT of New Games ~ #TuesdayNewsday

  1. Is it true what I heard that the Dietz Foundation and Nuts! Publishing are going to merge and call themselves Dietz Nuts?

    Reply

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: