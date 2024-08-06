That’s a LOT of New Games ~ #TuesdayNewsday

It’s #TuesdayNewsday, & we’ve got all the news & highlights from the exciting world of wargaming

Found on the socials, and worth sharing here for folks looking for some opponents

The 2024 solo/solitaire war/historical gaming survey is underway and will remain open until the end of August 2024

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024. Registration will open 18 August, but event submissions are already open. We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).

We’ll be providing weekly updates in #TuesdayNewsday until we get to the convention. You can read all about what happened last year, and we’d love to show a 50% increase in attendance this year, so block off your calendar and make your travel plans now!

Hitting stores near you now! And we’ve never had so many new releases that we had to double-stack the height of our new release montage graphic. Wow 😱

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

I just played one of the most remarkable game experiences of my life. I am awestruck by @nbsp1618 's efforts. I don't even know how to begin describing it. pic.twitter.com/VkreQIg5vG — Cole (@colewehrle) August 3, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 September and 6 October

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024 at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Currently at #BrickFair where there’s an incredible model from the battle for Okinawa: pic.twitter.com/jkxOFxpSrJ — Ian TB (@ian_tb03) August 3, 2024

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

So a wargame I wrote about the invasion of Ukraine is now being implemented in a state-wide Ukrainian education program for grades 10-11! It was translated to Ukrainian last year, is fast play and has some unique command and control elements. 😲😲 #wargame #wargames #gamedev pic.twitter.com/9cSl1A7x5S — Tom Jensen (@composer_tom) August 6, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...