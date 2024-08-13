Orbat Mapper, Looking Ahead to Fall Assembly ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Welcome to #TuesdayNewsday, your go-to source for the latest in wargaming news & insights!

Here’s a great tool for people to check out – the ORBAT Mapper. It’s a webapp that helps you build accurate orders of battle for different historical scenarios, and has a pretty snazzy Twitter feed, too. There’s a lot of GIS features built into the underlying map layer, plus a lot of different tools for overlaying units, locations, compositions, sub-unit lists, etc

Our survey with Beyond Solitaire is still running thru the 31st. You’ll need the BGG URLs for your top 5 favorite solo/solitaire wargames, so we recommend you open them up in tabs to make it easier to cut & paste into the survey as you fill it out.

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024. Registration will open 18 August, but event submissions are already open. We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).

These are the events that have been submitted so far, and we’d love to get another 10-15 or so submitted and approved by the weekend, when we open registration.

We’re getting there. Going forward all of our boxes will be as deep as the Montezuma box. And for owners of the first edition of Tripoli we will provide a sticker with a logo with a 3 inside. pic.twitter.com/wp0hcyhNIz — Fort Circle Games (@fortcircle) August 12, 2024

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 September and 6 October

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024 at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

