August 21, 2024
Make Your Plans Now for October! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Dive into this week’s #TuesdayNewsday, where we bring you the latest updates from the world of wargaming

 

There’s about a week two weeks left in our joint survey with Beyond Solitaire.1
If you want to see what we came up with last year, you can go here to see what we came up with.  Plans are for something similar this year.  Don’t be that guy that pops after the survey is done saying “I wish I’d know about this!”

Beyond Research Header 2

 

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024.

  • Badge sales are now open, and there’s still a few early-bird deals available.
  • Event registration will open this coming weekend.
  • Event submissions are still open; GM’s with at least 2 events in the schedule get a free badge.
  • We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).

Current event schedule, with a few more to come.

NameTypeMax#StartsMinutes
#Maneuver Warfare: The Card GameCard Game4SAT 10/12 at 09:00120
Air & Armor: WürzburgBoard Game5FRI 10/11 at 14:00300
Air & Armor: WürzburgBoard Game5SAT 10/12 at 09:00300
GMT Battles of the American RevolutionBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 13:00240
GMT Rebel FuryBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 14:00120
GMT Rebel FuryBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 10:00120
GMT's Fort SumterBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 12:00120
NATO: The Cold War Goes HotBoard Game4SUN 10/13 at 09:00300
Raider Drop ZoneBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 16:00180
Raider Drop ZoneBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 09:00240
SPI's BundeswehrBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 19:00120
Star Wars: ArmadaMinis Game10SAT 10/12 at 13:00120
Star Wars: ArmadaMinis Game10SAT 10/12 at 15:00120
Take That StreetBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 19:00120
Take That StreetBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 18:00120
TCS - Goose GreenBoard Game4SUN 10/13 at 11:00240
World In The Air 85Board Game2SAT 10/12 at 14:00240

 

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

TN montage 082024

 

 

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

 

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing – just don’t think too hard about how long ago this was

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Footnotes

  1. we’re going to extend the deadline a week into September
  2. h/t Tory Brown
  3. pushing back a weekend bc of Labor Day holiday
  4. the weekend before the Fall Assembly
  5. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

