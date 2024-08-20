Make Your Plans Now for October! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Dive into this week’s #TuesdayNewsday, where we bring you the latest updates from the world of wargaming

There’s about a week two weeks left in our joint survey with Beyond Solitaire.

If you want to see what we came up with last year, you can go here to see what we came up with. Plans are for something similar this year. Don’t be that guy that pops after the survey is done saying “I wish I’d know about this!”

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024.

Badge sales are now open, and there’s still a few early-bird deals available.

Event registration will open this coming weekend.

Event submissions are still open; GM’s with at least 2 events in the schedule get a free badge.

We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh).

Current event schedule, with a few more to come.

Name Type Max# Starts Minutes #Maneuver Warfare: The Card Game Card Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 120 Air & Armor: Würzburg Board Game 5 FRI 10/11 at 14:00 300 Air & Armor: Würzburg Board Game 5 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 300 GMT Battles of the American Revolution Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 13:00 240 GMT Rebel Fury Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 14:00 120 GMT Rebel Fury Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 10:00 120 GMT's Fort Sumter Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 12:00 120 NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot Board Game 4 SUN 10/13 at 09:00 300 Raider Drop Zone Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 16:00 180 Raider Drop Zone Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 240 SPI's Bundeswehr Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 19:00 120 Star Wars: Armada Minis Game 10 SAT 10/12 at 13:00 120 Star Wars: Armada Minis Game 10 SAT 10/12 at 15:00 120 Take That Street Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 19:00 120 Take That Street Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 18:00 120 TCS - Goose Green Board Game 4 SUN 10/13 at 11:00 240 World In The Air 85 Board Game 2 SAT 10/12 at 14:00 240

Explore The Dark is just one page of rules (front and back) for players and referee. I love games that have tight rules, let you get started quickly and stay out of the way when playing. This is why I've been hooked on postcard and microgames. 1/3 #TTRPG #1pRPGJam @OnePageRPGJam pic.twitter.com/brhHtSGSGw — Matt Kelly (@bymattkelly) August 20, 2024

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

20 August 2010 – Death of Charles S. Roberts – Founder of the Avalon Hill Game Company – Game Designer of Gettysburg, Tactics, Bismarck, Afrika Korps, D-Day – C3i Magazine Nr25 from RBM Studio was dedicated to the “Memory of Charles S. Roberts” pic.twitter.com/fWIV7Hbx5Q — Rodger MacGowan (@RBMStudio1) August 20, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 September and 6 October

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024 at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Generally I'm not a fan of 3D printing for wargaming, but this project looks really professional and useful. Canadian Army 3D printing library https://t.co/2x6DgNd2hf — Jim Dawson (@JimDaws93102644) August 20, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing – just don’t think too hard about how long ago this was

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

