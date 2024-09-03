September 4, 2024
Big Stories Abound As Fall Kicks In ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Join us for a very busy edition of #TuesdayNewsday, packed with all the wargaming news you need to know

SDHISTCON has opened nominations for their Summit Award, which is given to “a historical board game published in the preceding year that most broadened the hobby through the ease of teaching and/or play, uniqueness of topic, or novel approach” and the rest of the parameters are available at the link above.

This year, they are also adding a new award – the Bobby Nunes Memorial Award.  This award will be “an annual award to recognize an exceptional piece of gaming media (including but not limited to a video, podcast episode, written article, etc., or a cohesive series thereof) published in the prior calendar year” and the nominees are expected to have discussed important cultural issues within the historical gaming hobby.

Both will be presented at this year’s SDHISTCON, which will be held 8-11 November (which you’d never know from their homepage).

 

GMT’s Fall Sale is now launched.  Anyone can get one in-stock game at 50% off.  If you’ve been a p500 customer over the past year, you can get an additional in-stock game at 50% off for each game you ordered on p500.  There are other details here in GMT’s announcement, including a list of p500 games that would make eligible for the additional discounts.  Use code GMTSale2024 for your discount

The 50% discount also applies to most expansions, accessories (hello, counter trays!), and magazines, but only some third-party products that GMT distributes in the US.

There are overseas-friendly shipping options, but “friendly” is still a relative term as overseas shipping is both (1) ridiculous, and (2) out of GMT’s control.

 

A while back, James Buckley launched a survey about where Wargamers get their wargaming content, especially about new releases, but also about wargaming overall.  James has now released the results – in conjunction with the launch of his new Sapper Studio consulting firm – and you can check them out over at his site

Of particular note, Armchair Dragoons did reasonably well in the “podcast” category (2nd behind “Other” and Homo Ludens) and “blogs” (3rd behind TPA1  and Space-Biff2.

from Sapper Studio

 

As a result of this “What is Kriegsspiel” video, the IKS guys have now ended up with a couple dozen new players in just the past week

 

5News 3 Assembly

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024.

  • Both badge and event registration are open
  • Designers Bruce Maxwell & Keith Tracton are confirmed; waiting to hear on a few others
  • Events include Air & Armor, Library of Napoleonic Battles, TCS Goose Green, Rebel Fury, and more
  • We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh)
  • Event flyers in both PDF and PNG format you can share

Last year, every attendee had a t-shirt included with their registration.  This year, we cut the price and made the t-shirts available for folks to order through our Spring store.  Not only that, but because we’re using our Spring store, we also added a pint glass option, as well.  Both of them include the Dragoons logo + the 2024 Fall Assembly info

T-shirt (multiple color options)

 Pint Glass (wraparound images)

Prefer a sweatshirt?  Long-sleeve T?  Coffee mug?  Let us know in the comments and we’ll see what we can conjure up.

 

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Clever use of the Ticket to Ride visuals for the US rail map

 

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

The next season of Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording this week! 🤠

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

A Brian Train sighting in California!

 

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

Hard to decide how to describe onlyvisitonce.com but when you do, make the most of it, because you can’t go back to it

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You also can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads.  (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. who crushed every category they were in
  2. who covers much more than just wargames
  3. parent company of Catastrophe Games
  4. translated from Japanese
  5. pushing back a weekend bc of Labor Day holiday
  6. the weekend before the Fall Assembly
  7. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

