Big Stories Abound As Fall Kicks In ~ #TuesdayNewsday

SDHISTCON has opened nominations for their Summit Award, which is given to “a historical board game published in the preceding year that most broadened the hobby through the ease of teaching and/or play, uniqueness of topic, or novel approach” and the rest of the parameters are available at the link above.

This year, they are also adding a new award – the Bobby Nunes Memorial Award. This award will be “an annual award to recognize an exceptional piece of gaming media (including but not limited to a video, podcast episode, written article, etc., or a cohesive series thereof) published in the prior calendar year” and the nominees are expected to have discussed important cultural issues within the historical gaming hobby.

Both will be presented at this year’s SDHISTCON, which will be held 8-11 November (which you’d never know from their homepage).

GMT’s Fall Sale is now launched. Anyone can get one in-stock game at 50% off. If you’ve been a p500 customer over the past year, you can get an additional in-stock game at 50% off for each game you ordered on p500. There are other details here in GMT’s announcement, including a list of p500 games that would make eligible for the additional discounts. Use code GMTSale2024 for your discount

The 50% discount also applies to most expansions, accessories (hello, counter trays!), and magazines, but only some third-party products that GMT distributes in the US.

There are overseas-friendly shipping options, but “friendly” is still a relative term as overseas shipping is both (1) ridiculous, and (2) out of GMT’s control.

A while back, James Buckley launched a survey about where Wargamers get their wargaming content, especially about new releases, but also about wargaming overall. James has now released the results – in conjunction with the launch of his new Sapper Studio consulting firm – and you can check them out over at his site

Of particular note, Armchair Dragoons did reasonably well in the “podcast” category (2nd behind “Other” and Homo Ludens) and “blogs” (3rd behind TPA and Space-Biff .

As a result of this “What is Kriegsspiel” video, the IKS guys have now ended up with a couple dozen new players in just the past week

The 2024 Fall Assembly will be held 11-13 October 2024.

Both badge and event registration are open

Designers Bruce Maxwell & Keith Tracton are confirmed; waiting to hear on a few others

Events include Air & Armor, Library of Napoleonic Battles, TCS Goose Green, Rebel Fury, and more

We will be back at The Gamer’s Armory again this year, in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh)

Event flyers in both PDF and PNG format you can share

Last year, every attendee had a t-shirt included with their registration. This year, we cut the price and made the t-shirts available for folks to order through our Spring store. Not only that, but because we’re using our Spring store, we also added a pint glass option, as well. Both of them include the Dragoons logo + the 2024 Fall Assembly info

We're working on the future of America's passenger rail system—funding high-speed rail projects in the West and expanding service for communities across the country. Get your ticket to ride! pic.twitter.com/6S1sKOhDII — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 30, 2024

Clever use of the Ticket to Ride visuals for the US rail map

The next season of Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording this week! 🤠

Reminder than #UnboxingDay is on hiatus until 2025, when we’ll re-evaluate its potential return

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 September and 6 October

Next confirmed live event is The Fall Assembly, 11-13 October 2024 at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

A Brian Train sighting in California!

Day 5 of the @UrbanWarfareCtr's Urban Operations Planners Course. The students are fully immersed in their urban warfare games now! The instructors hover over them to clarify procedures & occasional laughter is also heard. A good way to end the day.

(@40ID_DeputyCG, @Stu_Lyle) pic.twitter.com/EwZyKYOlET — Jayson Geroux (@JaysonGeroux) August 30, 2024

Hard to decide how to describe onlyvisitonce.com but when you do, make the most of it, because you can’t go back to it

