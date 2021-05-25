May 26, 2021
Tuesday Newsday 5/25/21 – The ACDC is Back ~ 18-20 June

The next Armchair Dragoons ACDC will be 18-20 June 2021

Moe’s Game Table, Boardgame Bootcamp, Saturday Night Fights, Southern California Kriegsspiel Society, Ardwulf, and more
Additional details coming soon to the link above.
Registration opening up by 1 June 2021

What’s on tap?  So far…

Current Planned GamesCurrent Planned Events
World at War '85 (a BIG game, too!)Wargame Graphic Design Contest
Iron & OakBoardgame Bootcamp
Brotherhood & UnityNSDM Global Hotspots Presentation
Lasalle 2 / WaterlooBruce Maxwell (Air & Armor) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
Bayonets & TomahawksArdwulf's Lair Happy Hour
Deadly WoodsHistorian / Designer Jim Werbaneth Presentation
Conflict of HeroesAuthor / Designer Chris Weuve Presentation
Napoleon 1807Stuart Tonge (2 Minutes to Midnight) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
White Eagle DefiantLNLP Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
Shores of TripoliKriegsspiel (yes, the double-blind, referee-mediated one)
Rebel Raiders on the High SeasGreat Campaigns of American Civil War bootcamp
Almost a Miracle
Lock 'n Load Tactical
Brave Little Belgium
Hands in the Sea
Last One Standing

… with more coming as we lock down the details.

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

  • Matrix Games has a tournament coming up with the Reconquista DLC for their Field of Glory II: Medieval game.
  • GMT is shooting for their next Weekend at the Warehouse to be 14-17 October, 2021.
  • Asmodee / Fantasy Flight, Privateer Press, and Paizo have all bailed on GenCon for this year.  Not sure how many others might, also.
  • OK, so it didn’t really get “launched” this week, but just the announcement of Victoria 3 by Paradox has the Dragoons in a tizzy.

 

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

Taking a break for right now.  Give it a few weeks.  Personal stuff.

 

  1. “…but just the announcement of Victoria 3 by Paradox has the Dragoons in a tizzy.”

    As well it should. I consider the first two to be ‘just missses’, but they’re Paradox’s most intellectually interesting games.

