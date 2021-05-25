Tuesday Newsday 5/25/21 – The ACDC is Back ~ 18-20 June

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The next Armchair Dragoons ACDC will be 18-20 June 2021

Moe’s Game Table, Boardgame Bootcamp, Saturday Night Fights, Southern California Kriegsspiel Society, Ardwulf, and more

Additional details coming soon to the link above.

Registration opening up by 1 June 2021

What’s on tap? So far…

Current Planned Games Current Planned Events World at War '85 (a BIG game, too!) Wargame Graphic Design Contest Iron & Oak Boardgame Bootcamp Brotherhood & Unity NSDM Global Hotspots Presentation Lasalle 2 / Waterloo Bruce Maxwell (Air & Armor) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table Bayonets & Tomahawks Ardwulf's Lair Happy Hour Deadly Woods Historian / Designer Jim Werbaneth Presentation Conflict of Heroes Author / Designer Chris Weuve Presentation Napoleon 1807 Stuart Tonge (2 Minutes to Midnight) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table White Eagle Defiant LNLP Interview w/ Moe's Game Table Shores of Tripoli Kriegsspiel (yes, the double-blind, referee-mediated one) Rebel Raiders on the High Seas Great Campaigns of American Civil War bootcamp Almost a Miracle Lock 'n Load Tactical Brave Little Belgium

Hands in the Sea Last One Standing

… with more coming as we lock down the details.

Matrix Games has a tournament coming up with the Reconquista DLC for their Field of Glory II: Medieval game.

GMT is shooting for their next Weekend at the Warehouse to be 14-17 October, 2021.

Asmodee / Fantasy Flight, Privateer Press, and Paizo have all bailed on GenCon for this year. Not sure how many others might, also.

OK, so it didn’t really get “launched” this week, but just the announcement of Victoria 3 by Paradox has the Dragoons in a tizzy.

New from the Dragoons:

Moe had a couple of shows with Harold at SDHISTCON

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about wargame graphics.

RMN was not a fan of The Bomber Mafia

Taking a break for right now. Give it a few weeks. Personal stuff.

That’s all for this week!

