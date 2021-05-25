Tuesday Newsday 5/25/21 – The ACDC is Back ~ 18-20 June

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
The next Armchair Dragoons ACDC will be 18-20 June 2021
Moe’s Game Table, Boardgame Bootcamp, Saturday Night Fights, Southern California Kriegsspiel Society, Ardwulf, and more
Additional details coming soon to the link above.
Registration opening up by 1 June 2021
What’s on tap? So far…
|Current Planned Games
|Current Planned Events
|World at War '85 (a BIG game, too!)
|Wargame Graphic Design Contest
|Iron & Oak
|Boardgame Bootcamp
|Brotherhood & Unity
|NSDM Global Hotspots Presentation
|Lasalle 2 / Waterloo
|Bruce Maxwell (Air & Armor) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|Ardwulf's Lair Happy Hour
|Deadly Woods
|Historian / Designer Jim Werbaneth Presentation
|Conflict of Heroes
|Author / Designer Chris Weuve Presentation
|Napoleon 1807
|Stuart Tonge (2 Minutes to Midnight) Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
|White Eagle Defiant
|LNLP Interview w/ Moe's Game Table
|Shores of Tripoli
|Kriegsspiel (yes, the double-blind, referee-mediated one)
|Rebel Raiders on the High Seas
|Great Campaigns of American Civil War bootcamp
|Almost a Miracle
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Brave Little Belgium
|Hands in the Sea
|Last One Standing
… with more coming as we lock down the details.
Newly Released This Week:
- GMT is shipping The Dark Summer: Norway 1944 and Storm Above the Reich to p500 backers.
- Europa Simulazioni did a limited reprint of The Invasion of Russia (1812). Russophiles will no doubt ruefully chuckle at the title’s necessary parenthetical notation to specify exactly which invasion of Russia is being gamed, given the historically large pool of possibilities to draw from.
- OK, it’s newly re-released, but Ventonuovo has Waterloo 200 back in stock.
- Up & Away Games have a new POD game Imperial Glory. Part wargame / part civ-builder in the mideast in the first 200-odd years AD.
- Seems like Legion Wargames are shipping Decisive Victory 1918 Volume One: Soissons, if reports are to be believed.
- ASL Beyond Valor is back in print. Order from The Gamer’s Armory and you can save about 20%.
On Sale This Week:
- Worthington Games has a big sale going on right now, with games like Robin Hood and Hastings 1066 at 50% off, and Lincoln and Dunkirk more than that.
- LNLP has Rommel at Gazala on sale right now at $28.
- OSG has 10% off all in-print box games right now with code “BOXGAME10” at checkout
- Paradox has Empire of Sin on sale at 50% off
- OSS has NATO Goes Nuts on sale for $38 right now.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #25, with October War about the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Newly Launched This Week:
- There’s still time to get a late pledge in for the Monster Hunter World board game. Yeah, the all-in pledge is a car payment (for a nice car, too) but you get a metric crap-ton of stuff.
- Decision Games claims “there is no paperwork or data tracking in this update of the SPI classic” but doesn’t that really take away the key selling point of North African Campaign?
- Avalanche Press has a super-sized Midway Deluxe on pre-order now.
- GMT has added 3 new games to their p500.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games has a tournament coming up with the Reconquista DLC for their Field of Glory II: Medieval game.
- GMT is shooting for their next Weekend at the Warehouse to be 14-17 October, 2021.
- Asmodee / Fantasy Flight, Privateer Press, and Paizo have all bailed on GenCon for this year. Not sure how many others might, also.
- OK, so it didn’t really get “launched” this week, but just the announcement of Victoria 3 by Paradox has the Dragoons in a tizzy.
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights went back to Antietam
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Gorbachev by White Dog Games
- Bayonets & Tomahawks by GMT Games
- Indian Ocean Region: South China Sea Volume II (Compass Games)
- Nevsky by GMT Games
- Across the Bug River, 1941 by Vuca Simulations
- The Battle of Midway by Turning Point Simulations
- The Deadly Woods: The Battle of the Bulge by Revolution Games
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe had a couple of shows with Harold at SDHISTCON
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about wargame graphics.
- RMN was not a fan of The Bomber Mafia
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Dr Phil Sabin gave a talk for the German Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies about “What Strategic Wargaming Can Teach Us”
- This week, GUWS has Wargaming at the US Naval Academy and next week, they’ve got Computer Assisted Wargaming: A Defense Practitioner’s Perspective
- Don’t forget that Connections US 2021 is coming up right after The ACDC
- C’mon, who doesn’t want a C-130 seaplane?!
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
Taking a break for right now. Give it a few weeks. Personal stuff.
