Wrapping up #TheACDC – #TuesdayNewsday 1/18/22

We just finished our January 2022 ACDC1 and had a blast. A full AAR is coming on Friday, but meanwhile, please enjoy the livestream archive. Huge thanks to all of the volunteer GMs and the talk show guests and seminar presenters. And an even huger2 thanks to all the players who popped into games over the weekend with us.
Next year’s ACDC is already on our event calendar, and there’s even a calendar invite you download to add to your event schedule.
The Other Headline
Friend-of-the-Dragoons Ardwulf has been named Grognard of the Year™ by No Enemies Here (key moments start around 22:30 or so)
- CSL have released Sedan 1940, and while it was originally going to be an expansion to We Were Not Cowards, it is now a standalone game.
- Lock ‘n Load Publishing have released a 2nd edition of Raid & Riposte as a print-&-play game, and it’s only $15 right now. You can order a separate $8 printed countersheet for it.
- Compass Games are shipping Combat! 2: From D-Day to V-E Day Campaign Expansion. You have to have Combat! to play this one, which seems nuts because the expansion is over $100. That said, there’s massive praise for the game, including from The Dragoons.
- Avalanche Press have reprinted their Broken Axis game as a playbook. This Panzer Grenadier-series game is a complete game, even if it is in a book.
- WizKids has another collector’s edition box of minis, with The Wild Beyond the Witchlight edition for their “Icons of the Realms” set. And yes, we tease TKC about how expensive their games are, so its only fair we point out that you could buy a game from TKC and still go out for dinner for the cost of this set.
- Steve Jackson Games have re-released the classic GURPS: Espionage book as a PDF.
- OK, look, it’s almost impossible to link all of the new stuff that Warlord Games dropped as a part of their “New Year, New Army” deals, pretty much all of the bundle packs include free add-ons, so you can get any and/or all of the following (and they’re all on sale, too)
- Black Seas: US, Spanish, French, British
- Pike & Shotte: Thirty Years War, ECW Royalists, ECW Covenanters, ECW English
- Victory at Sea: Italian, US, Japanese, German, British
- Konflikt ’47: Japanese, US, British, Soviet, German
- Way too many Bolt Action sets to list / link
- Matrix Games has Campaign Series: Middle East at 50% off this week.
- If you’re a Prime customer, there’s some freebies, like the World of Warships content drops, that you can snag thru their Prime Gaming site.
- Paradox has had the same stuff on sale for 2 months and a week now: Cities in Motion, Magicka 2, and Pillars of Eternity are the bulk of it.
- Nuts! Publishing have resurfaced with a new preorder. Italia 1917-1918: A Farewell to Arms is on their site for €47 right now.
- Compass Games are doing that whole “we’ve already printed it but giving you a deal thru Kickstarter” thing again. This time is all 4 volumes of the GDW classic Third World War series, updated and reprinted in a single box. Yes, The Third World War from Compass starts at $150, but it’s 4 games in one box, and tracking them down separately would easily cost you $70-80 each.
- Worthington Games have got a big pre-order deal going in advance of 3 reprints arriving. You can get a bundle with Freeman’s Farm 1777, plus Chancellorsville 1863, and In Magnificent Style all for $150, which is basically a B2G1. The games are already on the way to the warehouse, so this isn’t an indefinite “preorder”.
- There’s a Flames of War pre-order for North Africa Mid-War Forces that’s now live.
- The “don’t-call-it-a-reprint” 2nd edition of Old School Tactical is on Kickstarter.
- Want to wander around Africa as Allan Quartermain? Check out this card game on Kickstarter.
- The Gamer’s Armory has another off-the-wall ASL pack for you to preorder, as From The Cellar #11 is expected by the end of the month.
- There’s a pretty cool “Ancient Tokens” set of coins on Kickstarter right now, with Cthulhu-inspired symbology on the coins.
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Wagram for “Bloody Big Battles” part 2
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Across 5 Aprils Conclusion
- ACDC coverage included the first-day start announcement and the livestream archive. The AAR will be coming up later this week.
- Mentioned in Dispatches will start recording shortly, so look for new episodes in February
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay is 20 January!
- Next Virtual Convention is Connections Online, 19-21 April 2022
- Next Real-World Convention that’s actually confirmed is Origins, 8-12 June 2022.
- Andrew Bucholtz got a kick out of one of the GUWS student presentations at The ACDC
This was an excellent #TheACDC presentation. Really intrigued by the different factions within each party and the possibilities for cooperation and competition between them. https://t.co/nECPAHcUUr pic.twitter.com/mXYZTBba09
— Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) January 15, 2022
- Wednesday Night Warfare featured “A Rommel Double Just Because We Can“
- And on Thursday, you also got Ruweisat Ridge for Rommel
- Hethwill shared his stream of War of the Triple Alliance – Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention 2022
- We’re still looking for testers for the TLC rules that Patrick put together
- Wargame Design Studio released the results of their December survey, and there are some interesting insights from the 800+ people that replied.
- Good interview here from the Columbia Games “Block Party” week
- Avalanche Press has a nice article about the lone Romanian armor division
- Here’s a reasonably even-handed look at the Kickstarter move to blockchain technology
- ETSY store with custom counter trays for a variety of popular game series
- This week in our forums
- What do you think was the biggest story in wargaming in 2021?
- Several folks are playing Medieval 1212 and having a blast
- Bawb’s ongoing investigation of the finer points of Assault: Red Horizon ’41 is threatening to sell extra copies of the game
- Brant is an idiot
- TRL has a fun read on their blog, with an AAR of a Sacred Oil scenario
- There’s an interesting thread on BGG where you can compare your personal collection & game ratings to the overall population of ratings
- Sebastian bay has cool CNA-branded dice they give their new team members
- Danni Loe is doing another excellent “day in the life” tweet thread, with this one covering Kickstarter launch day
Good morning! It's Kickstarter launch day and I'm doing another #WorkingInBoardgames thread to share a behind-the-scenes look at everything happening from a marketing perspective. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/z6Yi7qaTfV
— Danni Loe 🌼 (@dannibelow) January 18, 2022
- Rocky rolled up a character for Behind Enemy Lines and we were very disappointed he didn’t look like Owen Wilson
- Moe was a busy SOB at The ACDC: Opening Happy Hour, interview with James Buckley, interview with Chet Atkins, interview with Bruce Maxwell, and the WW3 roundtable
- Ardwulf did a bunch at The ACDC, too: Closing Happy Hour, interview with Catastrophe Games, interview with Song for War, and the OCS bootcamp.
- Also at The ACDC, Justegarde talked with the Robotech Reconstruction guys, and Dan talked to Blue Panther
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “essential wargames”
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- South China Sea wargaming in the classroom over at the Institute for World Politics
- Today, the GUWS webinar series has SimBAT: ONI’s Simulation-Based Analysis and Training Program and next month, they’ve got Off the Hex Map with the Center for Army Analysis
- PaxSims is pointing people to a working group meeting about how to deal with data challenges for professional wargames.
- Excellent thread here about a Sicily wargame used as a capstone exercise for the Canadian Forces College
Yesterday marked the completion of JOINTEX I at @CAF_College, wherein six twindicates fought out the 1943 invasion of Sicily in wargame form, the capstone for our component capabilities course. A 🧵 on their different approaches and results. pic.twitter.com/XviaOqsirI
— Robert C. Engen (@RobertEngen) January 13, 2022
