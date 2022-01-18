January 18, 2022
Wrapping up #TheACDC – #TuesdayNewsday 1/18/22

Dragoon Commander

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important

MainLogo We just finished our January 2022 ACDC1 and had a blast.  A full AAR is coming on Friday, but meanwhile, please enjoy the livestream archive.  Huge thanks to all of the volunteer GMs and the talk show guests and seminar presenters.  And an even huger2 thanks to all the players who popped into games over the weekend with us.
Next year’s ACDC is already on our event calendar, and there’s even a calendar invite you download to add to your event schedule.

Friend-of-the-Dragoons Ardwulf has been named Grognard of the Year™ by No Enemies Here (key moments start around 22:30 or so)

 

  • Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Wagram for “Bloody Big Battles” part 2
  • My Own Worst Enemy ~ Across 5 Aprils Conclusion
  • ACDC coverage included the first-day start announcement and the livestream archive.  The AAR will be coming up later this week.
  • Mentioned in Dispatches will start recording shortly, so look for new episodes in February
  • Upcoming Dragoons Events
    • Next #UnboxingDay is 20 January!
    • Next Virtual Convention is Connections Online, 19-21 April 2022
    • Next Real-World Convention that’s actually confirmed is Origins, 8-12 June 2022.
  • Andrew Bucholtz got a kick out of one of the GUWS student presentations at The ACDC

 

  1. ArmChair Dragoons/Digital Convention
  2. no that’s not a word and we don’t care

