Wrapping up #TheACDC – #TuesdayNewsday 1/18/22

We just finished our January 2022 ACDC and had a blast. A full AAR is coming on Friday, but meanwhile, please enjoy the livestream archive. Huge thanks to all of the volunteer GMs and the talk show guests and seminar presenters. And an even huger thanks to all the players who popped into games over the weekend with us.

Next year’s ACDC is already on our event calendar, and there’s even a calendar invite you download to add to your event schedule.

The Other Headline

Friend-of-the-Dragoons Ardwulf has been named Grognard of the Year™ by No Enemies Here (key moments start around 22:30 or so)

Matrix Games has Campaign Series: Middle East at 50% off this week.

If you’re a Prime customer, there’s some freebies, like the World of Warships content drops, that you can snag thru their Prime Gaming site.

Paradox has had the same stuff on sale for 2 months and a week now: Cities in Motion, Magicka 2, and Pillars of Eternity are the bulk of it.

Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Wagram for “Bloody Big Battles” part 2

My Own Worst Enemy ~ Across 5 Aprils Conclusion

ACDC coverage included the first-day start announcement and the livestream archive. The AAR will be coming up later this week.

Mentioned in Dispatches will start recording shortly, so look for new episodes in February

Upcoming Dragoons Events Next #UnboxingDay is 20 January! Next Virtual Convention is Connections Online, 19-21 April 2022 Next Real-World Convention that’s actually confirmed is Origins, 8-12 June 2022.

Andrew Bucholtz got a kick out of one of the GUWS student presentations at The ACDC

This was an excellent #TheACDC presentation. Really intrigued by the different factions within each party and the possibilities for cooperation and competition between them. https://t.co/nECPAHcUUr pic.twitter.com/mXYZTBba09 — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) January 15, 2022

Good morning! It's Kickstarter launch day and I'm doing another #WorkingInBoardgames thread to share a behind-the-scenes look at everything happening from a marketing perspective. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/z6Yi7qaTfV — Danni Loe 🌼 (@dannibelow) January 18, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Yesterday marked the completion of JOINTEX I at @CAF_College, wherein six twindicates fought out the 1943 invasion of Sicily in wargame form, the capstone for our component capabilities course. A 🧵 on their different approaches and results. pic.twitter.com/XviaOqsirI — Robert C. Engen (@RobertEngen) January 13, 2022

