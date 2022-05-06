Mentioned In Dispatches Season 8 ~ Final Exam

All season long, we’ve been joking about the ‘highlights’ of each episode, and with many of them, we completely made up at least one of the things we talked about. So, how well did you pay attention to this season of Mentioned in Dispatches? Let’s find out!

Here’s your quiz to see how well you’ve paid attention to this season of Mentioned in Dispatches. Yes, we’re evil; you knew this didn’t you?

We’re not going to bury you in legalese, but here are your guidelines .

The quiz will be open for a week, but you only get one shot at the quiz. So if you want to go back and listen to the season again before taking it, you have a few days. Take good notes on what we talk about, and what we don’t talk about , .

At the end of the week, we’ve got a prize for the highest score on the quiz. It’s not fancy or snazzy or way-totally-cool-awesome or anything. But it’s 1 more prize than you had before this! If there’s a tie for high score, we’re going to randomly pick someone for the prize but let everyone brag about how well they did.

To that end, we do need to collect an email address from you, so that we can contact you if you are the winner. We’re not using them for anything else, and we’re going to ditch them when we’re done.

Questions are randomized! You don’t necessarily get them in episode order.

If you want to compare scores, you can post yours at the bottom of this article, or in our discussion forum.

Bon chance!

The quiz cuts off by 8pm EDT on Thursday 5/12 and we’ll announce the results on Friday the 13th!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...