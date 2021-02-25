Connections Online 2021

WHAT: Connections Online Wargame Conference

WHEN: 12-14 April, with extended events from 10-18 April

WHY: To advance and preserve the art, science, and application of wargaming

WHO: Any serious student of gaming, regardless of their level of proficiency and experience

HOW: YouTube and Discord

REGISTRATION OPENS 22 MARCH 2021

Connections is an international series of conferences dedicated to advancing and preserving the art, science, and application of wargaming (to include gaming of business and non-war topics) by bringing together wargaming professionals (and some dedicated hobbyists) interested in the theory and practice of wargaming for analysis, education, and training — and fun, too.

Connections Online is proud to join the Connections family with an online-only conference on Distributed Wargaming.

Video will be livestreamed through YouTube, with additional interaction through a dedicated Discord server for registered attendees.

All core Connections Online events will take place from 12-14 April during core hours of 10am to 4pm EDT(UTC -4) – what conference director Chris Weuve calls “Los Angeles to London” hours. All core events will be recorded and available for future viewing.

A modest registration fee of $5 will be charged to partially cover our IT expenses, but the livestream and the recordings will be open to all. Registration cost includes:

All presentations, panels, and keynotes (unlimited seats for participation), including ability to ask questions / interact with the speakers during their presentations

Access to the Connections Online Discord server

Ability to register for any extended conference events, on a first-come, first-served basis for limited-seat events

We also hope to have a robust schedule of “after hours”/extended events (with a goal of replicating Connection US’s famous Demo & Game Nights) running from 10-18 April.

Please note that all audience Q&A, speaker interactions, and extended events are limited to registered attendees, and not open to the general public. While we are openly broadcasting the sessions for anyone to view live, or afterwards, there will be no presenter or staff interaction with any live chat functions during the broadcast, except through the official conference Discord server.

Event schedule, both core & extended, will be posted here as soon as it is finalized.

Note that future Connections Online conferences will continue to point to this page, and past conferences will be archived to their own separate entries.