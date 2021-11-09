The Armchair Dragoons are pleased to announce MystaraCon 2021, an all-digital convention focused on the old TSR game world of Mystara, first introduced in the venerable X1 module The Isle of Dread.

This 3-day online convention will be held 19-21 November, and will operate almost ’round-the-clock, given the worldwide appeal of Mystara and the virtual nature of an online convention.

Registration will open in a few days, once we have enough events finalized to post a draft schedule.

Mystara-focused game sessions, classic modules, panel discussions, and open happy hour discussions will happen around the clock as we celebrate one of the best, and most under-appreciated of all the D&D game worlds. In addition to access to the convention Discord server, we will also have a variety of ‘door prizes’ for random participants, as well.

Submit an event?

We are asking DMs to try to limit their events to no more than 6 hours. Please keep all adventures somewhere within Mystara, either the canonical setting, an expanded Pandius-described area, or the Hollow World.

DMs will be required to provide a variety of details for their event listings. Some of these details are necessary for the players to understand what part of Mystara they’re exploring. Other details are focused on the technical information for joining the adventure (DM’s Discord name, platform being used, etc)

The convention admin team will be approving events based on the information being provided, and (crucially) the time of day that it’ll be presented by the DM. We don’t want 9 events at the same time and 5 hours of dead space.

DM’s with at least 4 hours of event programming will get a free badge for the convention, so if you are submitting events for the convention, do not buy your badge yet, as we have no good way to refund them if you buy a badge and then submit events.

If you would like to “pre-clear” your events (or have us handle the data entry) then please email the details to dragoonsassembly-at-gmail.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible with any questions or feedback.

Tentative event schedule

(coming soon)

