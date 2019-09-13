Mentioned in Dispatches, S3E1 – The Last Word on Africa

In response to our summer special, Cyrano and Barthheart had some thoughts they wanted to ask as counterpoints to our earlier discussion. So here is what we expect to be our last discussion of the wargaming world, post-Scramble-for-Africa. Don’t worry, we also discuss Root, Custer’s Revenge, Postal, Thurn & Taxis, and plenty of others, along with historical battlefields, camouflage pants, conscientious objectors, and greeting cards. Seriously. We’re like a veritable bingo card of tangential topics.

