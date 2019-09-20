Mentioned in Dispatches, S3E2 – I Know What You Played Last Summer

Our next season charges ever onward, with a look back at the games we played over the summer, and some travels over the past few months.

We talk about the minis rules for Rommel / Blücher, what Napoleonic games get wrong about terrain, and Thirty Years War games on Tabletop Simulator, among plenty of others.

