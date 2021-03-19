Mentioned In Dispatches – Season 6 Ep 8 – The Annual Bison Migration

19 March 2021 ~

He’s baaaaa-aack! Our annual Bison appearance is here for you this week, as Brant, Mike, and Craig discuss family gaming, rulebook clarity, the editorial workloads of small press companies, and whether or not POD would work for out-of-print wargames the same way it does for out-of-print RPGs. We talk some about developing the kids as gamers, too.

As much as any other episode this season, the Annual Bison Migration is very much the “gamers hanging around and having a chat” sort of vibe. So grab a pint and pretend you’re at the bar with us, and just having a conversation with your fellow wargamers.

