26 March 2021 ~

Brant is joined by Chris Weuve and Merle Robinson, the other two guys behind the upcoming Connections Online conference, to discuss the ecosystem of Connections conferences, how this one came to be, and how people can get involved in the Connections movement as a whole. We talk a bit about how Connections got to where it is today, and how the three of us got involved.

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

We also spend a bit of time talking about Merle’s involvement with the NSDM and how it relates to Connections, as well as how Chris decided to launch this online iteration of the conference. The Armchair Dragoons are proud co-sponsors of this conference and hope to continue supporting its mission in expanding the art, science, and application of wargaming.

If you get a chance, please go hit the iTunes page for our podcast and give us a rating – whatever you think is fair! We need some more reviews before iTunes will start recommending us in their podcast engine, so every rating helps!

We appreciate you checking out Mentioned in Dispatches!

If you’d like to support us through our Patreon, you can get more information here.

Please leave us some feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum.

You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

"Mentioned In Dispatches" with the Armchair Dragoons Mentioned In Dispatches - Season 6 Ep 9 - Connections Online! Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:15:46 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...