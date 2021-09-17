Mentioned In Dispatches – Season 7 Ep 1 – The Fall Premiere

(reloaded to try to fix the RSS feed)

17 September 2021 ~

Like pumpkin spice lattes and Christmas songs before Halloween, we’re back for a new season! Brant is joined by Mike (ah, but which one!?) as they take a look at what’s been going on over the summer, and what’s been happening with the Armchair Dragoons over the past 3 years.

So yeah, we talk about new games on Kickstarter, Dragoons at game conventions (once we’re allowed to have them again), mods in Tabletop Simulator, accidental game publishing, and why don’t need to kiss up to the host but it doesn’t really hurt either way.

