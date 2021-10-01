1 October 2021 ~

Just because we’re away at Origins doesn’t mean the podcast rests! Chris, Sebastian, and Lexee all join us to talk about the differences in designing wargames for professional vs hobby audiences, and the kinds of things that matter to each of them.

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

We dig into what analytical games offer those who use them, how sponsors can impact what happens to your wargame, why we need more graphic designers in the professional space, what kind of recordkeeping you should do in a wargame, and what you choose to model. Chris gives us an update on the Atomic Rockets website and Winchell Chung, and Lexee gives us a preview of what’s coming from GUWS.

Chris also mentioned this paper he wrote back at CNA about Wargame Pathologies. You can also see his talk on the topic for GUWS on YouTube.

If you get a chance, please go hit the iTunes page for our podcast and give us a rating – whatever you think is fair! We need some more reviews before iTunes will start recommending us in their podcast engine, so every rating helps!

We appreciate you checking out Mentioned in Dispatches! Please leave us some feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Mentioned In Dispatches Mentioned In Dispatches - Season 7 Ep 3 - Professional vs Hobby Wargame Design Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:37:10 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...