Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 1 ~ The OGL For Wargaming

10 February 2023

With Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro’s ridiculous mishandling of the Open Game License since the new year, gaming omnivores who cross between RPGs & wargames have had plenty of ‘entertainment.’ BUT it also go us to thinking “what would an open game license or system reference document for wargaming look like and are there use cases that could serve as an example of how an open rules system might work?” Don’t know what “the OGL” is? Don’t worry; we explain it.

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

Well, Brant & Gary are never short of opinions, but in this case they were a little short of expertise. So we brought in Chris Pramas of Green Ronin Publishing to join the conversation. Chris worked at WotC back when the OGL was first put in place, and Green Ronin was one of the first companies to publish content under that license. In the 20 years since, his company has published OGL compatible material, created their own game engine, and an accompanying process for creators to release their own content for it, and signed on to one of the OGL alternatives currently being developed by the non-WotC members of the industry (Paizo’s ORC license).

Oh, and Chris is also a long-time wargamer with a deep knowledge of both minis and hex-&-counter wargaming. So he seemed like a great person to bring in and discuss this wacky idea of an OGL for the wargaming world, with a few examples of how it might work.

What do you think, listeners? Are there some legs here? What are some examples of game systems that have crossed eras, scales, or genres that could make for an open system upon which others could build?

Oh, and the usual references

Please trot on over to the iTunes page for our podcast and give us a rating – whatever you think is fair!

We’re still a few reviews short of iTunes recommending us in their podcast engine, and every rating helps. Thanks!

Thank you for joining us for Mentioned in Dispatches and checking out the official podcast of The Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Mentioned In Dispatches Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 1 ~ The OGL For Wargaming Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:30:03 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...