Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 8 ~ Behind the Kickstarter Scenes

10 November 2023

It’s not like you have to go too far to find problems with crowdfunding campaigns. Heck, our man Gimpy has made it a personal quest to root out Kickstarter scammers and put them on blast on YouTube. And while we’re not going to spend any time trying to excuse someone’s bad behavior over a crowdfunding campaign, we did think it’d be interesting to grab a couple of folks who have been heavily involved in them over the past few years to give us an extended peek behind the curtain.

So we welcome back Tim Densham of Catastrophe Games and Jeff Tidball of Prolific Games & Left Justified Studios to give us the inside scoop on prepping that campaign, pricing it out, the comms plan, the execution of a crowdfunding campaign, and what happens after it all ends.

How do you find your customers? How do stretch goals affect your pricing model? How quickly does the money get to you? How long should you keep a campaign open? There’s a lot to dig through as both of these gentlemen are happy to explain.

