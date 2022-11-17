UnboxingDay ~ Agents of SMERSH by Everything Epic Games

Bryan Boyer, 17 November 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Another big-box production that’s not a “wargame” but definitely a “strategy game” the Agents of SMERSH give you Bond/Bourne/Powers/Palmer globe-trotting experience, but with a lower ‘toy factor’ than you might expect from the external packaging.

Even though the box is significantly thicker than a lot of other games out there, it’s not packed with figures (using flat cardboard standups instead), or custom dice, or a lot of on-map 3D components. Nevertheless, there’s a lot of adventure packed into this box.

