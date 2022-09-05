FL(W)GS Spotlight Directory

Our FL(W)GS Directory will continue to grow as you contribute your local stores to our listings.
|Store Name
|Our Page
|Wargame Composite
(out of 31)
|City
|State
|Hangar 18 Hobbies
|Hangar 18 Hobbies Spotlight
|13
|Cary
|NC
|Future Pastimes
|Future Pastimes Spotlight
|6
|Sarnia
|ON
|Tabletop Game and Hobby
|Tabletop Game and Hobby Spotlight
|16
|Overland Park
|KS
|(more coming soon!)
You can click on any of the header columns to sort the table. Not overly-necessary with just a handful of stores, but we hope it becomes vital with a few hundred stores in the eventual list!
Please submit your own local stores for inclusion in our directory
Ranking scale for the stores, which combine into our composite score (1-21 total). Note that the individual breakdowns are on their specific spotlight pages.
- Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)
- Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)
- Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)