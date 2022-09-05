FL(W)GS Spotlight Directory

Our FL(W)GS Directory will continue to grow as you contribute your local stores to our listings.

You can click on any of the header columns to sort the table. Not overly-necessary with just a handful of stores, but we hope it becomes vital with a few hundred stores in the eventual list!

Please submit your own local stores for inclusion in our directory

Ranking scale for the stores, which combine into our composite score (1-21 total). Note that the individual breakdowns are on their specific spotlight pages.

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)