FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Gator’s Games and Hobby

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 May 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Gator’s Games and Hobby is located in Leavenworth, KS



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Gator’s Games and Hobby scores

5 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 3 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 4 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And Yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

James Sterrett says

Friendly staff, great geeky atmosphere

Gator’s Games and Hobby has Eurogames as their main product inventory, and also carries family boardgames, minis wargames, fantasy/sci-fi minis, minis accessories, CCGs, RPGs, and some stray general-purpose geek merchandise. And on the shelves, it’s all new games, except for some used cards at the counter.

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a wide variety of different game tables, including a few separated rooms (see photo gallery).

Take a look at the store!

(photos submitted by Mike Dunn)

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Mike Dunn)

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

