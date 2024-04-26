Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 11 ~ BGF & Origins Look-Ahead

26 April 2024 ~

Ardwulf comes back to the show and brings fellow Origins GM Lee along with him, to talk about our Origins events and Buckeye Game Fest, interspersed with some guidance and advice about how to register for and attend most game conventions out there.

So we talk about our experiences with both conventions, as well as some of the differences in focus between the gameplay-focused conventions (like BGF) and the larger, and more broad-based cons like Origins or GenCon. And anywhere Brant references a 10×20 space, it’s actually 20×40 , and this year’s space at Origins is actually 40×40.

