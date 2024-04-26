April 29, 2024

Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 11 ~ BGF & Origins Look-Ahead

26 April 2024 ~

Ardwulf comes back to the show and brings fellow Origins GM Lee along with him, to talk about our Origins events and Buckeye Game Fest, interspersed with some guidance and advice about how to register for and attend most game conventions out there.

You can always catch past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

So we talk about our experiences with both conventions, as well as some of the differences in focus between the gameplay-focused conventions (like BGF) and the larger, and more broad-based cons like Origins or GenCon.  And anywhere Brant references a 10×20 space, it’s actually 20×401, and this year’s space at Origins is actually 40×40.

Some links that’ll help you out:

 

We love your feedback, over on the iTunes page for our podcast or on Spotify, or even Amazon or Castro, drop us a rating and let us know what you think.  Thanks!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Podcast 1600 Splash S12
"Mentioned In Dispatches" with the Armchair Dragoons
Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 11 ~ BGF & Origins Look-Ahead
Loading
/

Footnotes

  1. channeling his inner Cyrano in laying out an online Quatre Bras table

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

One thought on “Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 11 ~ BGF & Origins Look-Ahead

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: