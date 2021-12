Live events across the wargaming world

Want to know when & where the Armchair Dragoons are going to strike? Check out the event countdown in the sidebar to your right. That will tell you the shows where we’re making official appearances in coordination with our vendor partners. That said, Dragoons are known to appear at all sorts of conventions.

What’s on this calendar? Conventions, regularly-scheduled games, and special live online events, as we add them. This includes livestreams from folks like Ardwulf & Moe, as well as Saturday Night Fights. We’ve tried to keep the synch matrix as current as we can, but there’s always a chance that someone issues a FRAGO and neglects to report it back to our HQ, so make sure you check their actual event info before finalizing your own OPORDs.

How do I get something on this calendar?

We’ve created a form for you to add a convention to the calendar. Submissions will be reviewed before being added.

If you have a club or organization with a subscription calendar, drop us a line in the forums about getting that added to the schedule.

Conventions-Only Extract

Note this runs multiple pages; load more events at the bottom of the table

SUBJECT Start Date End Date Location PacifiCon The Gauntlet 1/14/2022 1/17/2022 Santa Clara CA The ACDC 1/14/2022 1/16/2022 Virtual MMP's Winter Offensive 1/14/2022 1/17/2022 Bowie, MD BattleTex II 1/14/2022 1/16/2022 Houston TX Belotta Con 1/20/2022 1/23/2022 Badajoz Spain Niagara Boardgaming Weekend 1/20/2022 1/2302022 Niagara Falls, Canada Game On! 2/9/2022 2/13/2022 Seattle WA Williamsburg Muster 2/18/2022 2/20/2022 Williamsburg VA StrategiCon: OrcCon 2/18/2022 2/20/2022 Los Angeles CA DundraCon 2/18/2022 2/21/2022 San Ramon CA WinterFest 2/18/2022 2/26/2022 Sandusky OH PrezCon 2/21/2022 2/27/2022 Charlottesville VA Genghis Con 2/24/2022 2/24/2022 Aurora CO TotalCon 2/24/2022 2/24/2022 Marlborough MA Dice Tower West 3/2/2022 3/6/2022 Las Vegas NV Hammerhead Wargames Show 3/5/2022 3/5/2021 Newark Showgrounds UK PunchedCon 3/13/2022 3/15/2022 Conventry UK GAMA Trade Show / Expo 3/14/2022 3/18/2022 Reno, NV MeeplePeak 3/18/2022 3/20/2022 Carson City NV Playthrough 3/19/2022 3/20/2022 Raleigh NC GaryCon 3/24/2022 3/27/2022 Lake Geneva WI Washingcon 3/26/2022 3/27/2022 Washington DC Cold Wars 4/1/2022 4/3/2022 Ocean City MD The War Room at BuckeyeGameFest 4/3/2022 4/11/2022 Columbus OH BuckeyeGameFest 4/7/2022 4/11/2022 Columbus OH Wilmington Geek Expo 4/16/2022 4/16/2022 Wilmington NC Connections Online Extended Events 4/18/2022 4/24/2022 Virtual

Connections Online Core Events 4/19/2022 4/21/2022 Virtual PAX East 4/21/2022 4/24/2022 Boston MA San Marino Game Convention 4/29/2022 5/1/2022 San Marino HuzzahCon 5/12/2022 5/15/2022 South Portland ME StrategiCon: Gamex 5/27/2022 5/30/2022 Los Angeles CA KublaCon 5/27/2022 5/30/2022 San Francisco CA ConCarolinas 6/3/2022 6/5/2022 Charlotte NC ORIGINS 6/8/2022 6/12/2022 Columbus OH Nexus Game Fair 6/23/2022 6/26/2022 Milwaukee WI Southern Fried Gaming Expo 7/15/2022 7/17/2022 Atlanta GA LibertyCon 7/17/2022 7/19/2022 Chattanooga TN Historicon 7/20/2022 7/24/2022 Lancaster PA Twisted Lords Con 7/21/2022 7/24/2022 Midwest City OK World Boardgaming Championships 7/23/2022 7/31/2022 Seven Springs PA GenCon 8/4/2022 8/7/2022 Indianapolis IN HistoriKC Fest 8/19/2022 8/21/2022 Kansas City, MO DragonCon 9/1/2022 9/5/2022 Atlanta GA StrategiCon: GateWay 9/2/2022 9/5/2022 Los Angeles CA Escape Winter Con 9/7/2022 9/7/2022 Orlando FL Southern Front 2022 9/16/2022 9/16/2022 Morrisville NC World Series of Board Gaming 9/28/2022 9/28/2022 Las Vegas NV EssenSpiel 10/6/2022 10/9/2022 Essen Germany GameHoleCon 10/20/2022 10/23/2022 Madison WI Carnage Royale 11/4/2022 11/6/2022 Dover VT BottosCon 11/5/2022 11/6/2022 Vancouver BC BGG.CON 11/9/2022 11/13/2022 Dallas TX MACE 11/11/2022 11/13/2022 Charlotte NC SDHISTCON 11/11/2022 11/13/2022 San Diego CA FATDOG 11/25/2022 11/25/2022 Long Island NY Battleground 11/26/2022 11/26/2022 Stockton-on-Tees UK

We’ve also got an events discussion area in our forum where you can make plans to join other Dragoons on an expedition >>