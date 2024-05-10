Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 13 ~ The State of Hobby Wargaming

10 May 2024 ~

Wrapping up season 12, we’ve got a full house here to talk about the current state of hobby wargaming, what we’d like to improve, and some predictions for the near future.

So let’s join Brant & Mike and welcome back Moe (of Moe’s Game Table) and Grant (of Pushing Cardboard) and settle in for our season finale to discuss the current state of hobby wargaming in 2024.

