Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 10 ~ Commercial Wargames for the Pros

In preparation for Connections Online next week, we’re joined by a pair of wargame practitioners: Kevin Williamson, and Mitch Reed, both up in the DC area.

Mitch is well-known to the hobby world as the lead sled-dog of the No Dice No Glory team, but he’s also on his third different professional wargaming gig, after an extended military career. Kevin’s hobby background is more digital than tabletop, but it’s serving him well in his current wargames-in-military-education role.

With a focus on the overlap between hobby and pro wargames, both of our guests talk about places where they’ve seen hobby wargames used in the pro realm, the ideas they steal from the hobbyists for their day jobs, and the perils & pitfalls of using hobby wargames in a practitioner context. And because this is Mentioned in Dispatches, we definitely wander off topic in a few places.

