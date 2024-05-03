3 May 2024 ~

How are “historical RPGs” different from other RPGs and how can you use them to explore various points in history? And far back (or forward?) do they look?

You can always catch past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

So let’s join Rocky and Byron and Brant talking about different eras & periods, some underlying mechanics, what they can (and can’t) do, and some of our favorites. We obviously reference Nations & Cannons, and here are Pat Mooney’s previous apperances in our 5Q interviews, podcast episode, and ACDC panel.

We love your feedback, over on the iTunes page for our podcast or on Spotify, or even Amazon or Castro, drop us a rating and let us know what you think. Thanks!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

"Mentioned In Dispatches" with the Armchair Dragoons Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 12 ~ Historical RPGs Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:19:35 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...