May 30, 2023
News

Poll Results and Hypothetical Events ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/30/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the headlines of the strategy gaming world

4Newsday-headline

Taking a look at the feedback we got from our quick-&-dirty poll about Tuesday Newsday last week

TN TNsurvey1
We’re glad that so many of you find this indispensable!

 

TN TNsurvey2
This tells us that our posts on other platforms are still useful, as we’ve been wondering about whether or not to dial it back a bit.

 

TN TNsurvey3
Not a surprise, eh? Everyone likes to see the new toys coming out.

 

TN TNsurvey4
Huh. Guess y’all aren’t big on getting out to conventions or other big gaming events, are you?

 

Finally, when we asked for some open feedback – “What would you like to see us do different (if anything)?” – we got a bunch of variations of “keep up the good work” and a bunch of “nope”s and a couple along the lines of “quit complaining that news drops right after you post”1.

Someone recommended that we start to include info about the digital releases for things like VASSAL or TTS, which means we’d need to find someone who keeps up with such things to help us out.

While the pros/practitioners was a “least favorite” for a lot of you, several open-ended comments noted that they picked that one just because they had to pick something, and another respondent thought that our coverage of that community was tantamount to warmongering (though we’re not really sure we see the connection…)  It’s a community we think is important an hope to continue to serve.

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

Last week, we asked folks in our forums about “What events to add” to Twilight Struggle, focusing mainly on ones that never happened, but could have.  Well, once we pointed social media to that thread, Dr Witcz (Robotech Reconstruction) joined the fray.  And then Jason Matthews chimed in, too, which kind of seems like cheating….

 

4Newsday-released

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interestingTN montage

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

 

4Newsday-sale

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

 

4Newsday-Regiment

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

As announced on our podcast on 3/31

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store.  We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

4Newsday-allies

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

4Newsday-Industry

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

4Newsday-professionals

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

What a time capsule here from MTV, and their Sex in the 90s series, with a couple of guys that really seem like the pre-cursors to Jersey Shore.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Footnotes

  1. plus the one comedian who recommended that we “Don’t release it just a few hours before news drops”
  2. 3rd Thursday of the month

Armchair Dragoons PAO

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: