Poll Results and Hypothetical Events ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/30/23

Taking a look at the feedback we got from our quick-&-dirty poll about Tuesday Newsday last week

Finally, when we asked for some open feedback – “What would you like to see us do different (if anything)?” – we got a bunch of variations of “keep up the good work” and a bunch of “nope”s and a couple along the lines of “quit complaining that news drops right after you post” .

Someone recommended that we start to include info about the digital releases for things like VASSAL or TTS, which means we’d need to find someone who keeps up with such things to help us out.

While the pros/practitioners was a “least favorite” for a lot of you, several open-ended comments noted that they picked that one just because they had to pick something, and another respondent thought that our coverage of that community was tantamount to warmongering (though we’re not really sure we see the connection…) It’s a community we think is important an hope to continue to serve.

Last week, we asked folks in our forums about “What events to add” to Twilight Struggle, focusing mainly on ones that never happened, but could have. Well, once we pointed social media to that thread, Dr Witcz (Robotech Reconstruction) joined the fray. And then Jason Matthews chimed in, too, which kind of seems like cheating….

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

These rather mysterious pictures fill me with joy – it means that five complimentary copies of Votes for Women have found their way to a game store in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/XSmriDGe2C — Fort Circle Games (@fortcircle) May 30, 2023

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

What a time capsule here from MTV, and their Sex in the 90s series, with a couple of guys that really seem like the pre-cursors to Jersey Shore.

