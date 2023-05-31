Origins 2023 Countdown ~ Exhibit Hall Preview

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 31 May 2023

Registration for Origins 2023 is ongoing, and there are still seats in plenty of wargaming events, so check out our consolidated listings and get registered! To help in planning your laps through the vendor hall, we’ve annotated the exhibit hall map with some key booths for you.



As wargamers are prepping for their thunder run thru the exhibit call, here’s what we’ve broadly ID’ed as the wargame/wargame-adjacent vendors in the exhibit hall. As with the wargame events grid preview earlier, our general guidance is “if we’ll include it in Tuesday Newsday then we’ll include it here,” plus a couple of friends, too.

The usual caveats:

Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.

There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.

See the map below for the vendors in the table, highlighted in that weird pinkle/mauve sort of color, with the company names next to those booths.

definitely need to click this image to enlarge

The complete vendor list, and you’ll definitely need to paginate your way through this.

Vendor Location 25th Century Games 1518 3301 Games 950 3WS Games 1208 8-Bit Builder 1345 9th Level Games 818 & Harrison A Critical Hit - 3D Printing Services 1532 & 1909/2008 Academy Games 206 Aconyte Books 1113 Ad Magic Inc. 1412 Addax Games 1520 Adventure Scents / Oddfish Games 544 All Game Terrain 346 Allplay 2100 & 1500/1512 Alwin Games 2002 AMIGO Games 1320 Andrea Radeck Illustrations 1439 Andrew {Schmandrewart} Thompson 428 Andrew Heath Design + Illustration 1138 Arcadian Chain 939 Arcane Ink Publishing 911 Arcane Wonders 700 Archania's Workshop 522 Archon Games 223 Art and Masks by Lisa Sell 414 Art by Charles Urbach 510 Attic Arcana Handmade Dice Creations 1620 Author Ray Wenck 635 Azurered 116 B.A. Games 1524 Baldman Games 1904 Barely Suitable Games 330 Best Coast Pairings 1332 Best Man Gaming 1250 Bézier Games 1300 BitsBins {Grant Mangum} 1650 Black Hole Rainbows 1543 Black Labrador Creations 900 Black Oak Workshop 912 Blue Rondo Games 646 Boda Games Manufacturing 1030 Bookwyrm Games 851 Boson Studios 1652 Brent Woodside 1638 Brexwerx Games 1540 Bridge Fulfillment 311 Brieck Draw 1039 BrownCastle Games 1251 Capstone Games 1100 Carolina Game Tables 610 CavernWire Games 1321 CCB & E Clothiers 814 Cephalofair Games 1200 Chaosium 644 Chasing Dopamine 221 Chip Theory Games 1400 Circus Corps 1047 Citrus Atelier 838 Claude Raymond Design 735 Cleveland Instute of Art 733 Cloud Curio LLC {Map Crow} 630 Coey and Shy 1139 Collins Epic Wargames 318 Combee Collectibles 832 Connected Clues 1050 Conquest/Para-Bellum Games 2300 Coo' Games 1421 Coolstuffinc.com 1606 Corvus Belli 2205 Crafted Worlds 1240 Creature Caster 1640 Cryptid Dicecraft 1335 Crystal Caste 934 Cubicle 7 Entertainment 718 Cyber Wizard Games 228 Czech Games Edition 1408 Daria Askenova 1435 Dark Moon Cards and Games 1328 DaSueDragon Designs 1129 Dave & Adam's Card World 100 Daxrell Dark Art 434 Dbl Feature 1339 Decision Games 1313 Deep Water Games 1310 Dice Dungeons 746 Dice Mugs by Reiki Magick 321 Die Inspired 231 Digital Eden Entertainment 1521 Dirty Woods 725 Distractia 529 DoFine Games 130 Dolphin Hat Games 528 Double Infinity Gaming 220 DPH Games 1115 Dragonshield 1428 Dream Vale Studios 1038 Dungeon Artist 851 Easy Roller Dice 1014 Elderwood Academy 1044 Elf Creek Games 1018 Elrik's Hobbies 2300 Enterprise Games 1218 Envy Born Games 1422 Equilibrium USG 928 Everything Dice 721 Evil Genius Games 508 & Clark Extra Life 1533 Fangorn Forge and 1321 FanRoll Dice 1418 Fear the Beard Art 335 Fill in the Game LLC 1333 Fireside Games 1530 First Fish Games 1228 Flatworks Gaming 413 Flying Cloud Fulfillment 1210 Foam Brain Games 500 Forteller 1622 Free League Publishing 728 Free RPG Day 931 Frenemy Games Studio 124 From the Feywild 941 Fuzion Agency 444 Fyre & Ashe 850 Game Talk Network 831 Game Toppers 2001 Gamefound 1808 Gameland 309 Gamer Concepts 524 Gamer's Lair 641 Gate Keeper Games & Dice 1612 Geekify Inc 530 Geeky Endeavors 1029 Gila RPGs 1131 Goblin King Games 1453 Golden Light Dice 1438 Goliath Coins 1024 Goodman Games 808 Gooey Cube 1002 Gootzy Gaming 323 Gopher Games 531 Grand Gamers Guild 1112 Grandiose Glitches 1634 Green Ronin Publishing 903 Grey Fox Games 1414 Grimoire Games 1420 Hachette Boardgames 1222 & 2201 Hamrick Brands 431 Headless Hydra Press 625 Hectic Electron 632 Hit Point Press/Alchemy RPG 844 Hopes Industry, Co. Ltd 1223 Hrothgar's Hoard 418 Hymgho Dice 830 Ian Moss Creative 1534 Imagine Majesty Productions 732 Imagining Games 108 Indie Game Developer Network {IGDN} 628 Indie Press Revolution 1206 Infinite Black 724 Inside Up Games 1344 & 2203 Iron Wind Metals 520 Japanime Games 800 & 2109 JDB Games 320 Jeri Shepherd Books 639 Joseph Michael Dragunas 1535 Kawna Minis 1150 Kayla Woodside 1638 Kellianne Stakenas 638 Kess Co 1140 Keymaster 1450 KTBG/Burnt Island Games 1528 Last Night Games 104 LaunchBoom 133 Lay of the Land 328 Leder Games 1308 Level Up Sabers 328 Limithron 631 Limitless Adventures 324 Lonely Hero Games 1430 Long Dog Games 1632 LongPack 319 LOR Illistrations 1034 Lore Link 730 Ludamus Games 1421 Luxury Playstyle 1547 Magic Minis and More 1628 Mantic Games Meloria 734 Mid Level Meeple 1114 Mina Soleil 333 Mindclash Games 1544 Mischief Loot 411 Misfit Artists 534 Misty Mountain Gaming 1231 Modern Artifice 118 Modiphius Entertainment 944 Mr B Games Room A121 My Little Demon 739 Najarian Art 1229 Nate Lovett 1334 National Mars Day 535 Nerdzilly 1434 Noble Quests 1151 Norse Foundry 1008 Nostalgix TCG 331 Nutt Heads 1600 Obscure Reference Games 224 Ohio Kimono 1133 Ol' Cranky Man Collectibles 1550 Origami Whale 1124 Orto Games 121 Outset Media 618 Panda Cult Games 1212 Paverson Games 822 Pawley Studios 1551 Pegasus Games 1552 Pegasus Publishing 408 Pendelhaven 1046 Pendragon Costumes 1221 Pet Domination 1146 Plutonian Shore Games 420 Pollia Design 1538 Portreii 1234 PPG Event Management 2104 Praetorian Board Games 1431 Prodigy Games 750 PU Illustrated 834 Puppet Master's Projects 132 Pure Alchemy Soaps 539 Queen Games 1900 & 1901 Raven Designs 1035 Ravensburg North America Tournament of Pieces 1817 Ravenwood Woodworks 731 Rem Alternis Production 634 Res Nova 751 Restoration Games 920 & Room B132 Rising Empire Studios 306 Role 4 Initiative 1646 Rose Micro Solutions 1032 Runaway Parade Games 1341 Saving Throw Pillows 933 Sea Dog Games Studios 1618 SFR Inc 314 Shearer Creative Studio 1021 Sideboard Games 212 Silver City Mugs 2000 SJM Art 235 SkeletonKey Games 128 Sky Game Limited 233 Skyfox Games 930 Sleeping Dragon Games 547 Small Furry Games 1040 Smirk & Dagger Games 908 Snowbright Studio 720 Snyder Gaming 740 Sophisticated Cerberus 925 Sour llama Studios 1033 Spielcraft Games 951 SprayGunner 246 SRG Universe 2204 StageTop 1051 Stardust Atheneum 1220 Stone Blade Entertainment 1106 & 2308 Stonghold and Indie Boards & Cards 1000 Strange Aeon Games 1121 Strange Machine Games 902 Studio 2 Publishing 600 Studio de Sade 334 Studio Kurahon 935 Surfin' Meeple 1424 Surprisingly Fun Games 1352 Table Top Candle Company 1023 Tabletop Gaymers 1432 Tangled Earth Arts 1238 TCG Machines 1353 Tea Punk Teas 1128 Tee Turtle 1118 Terragon Gaming 1531 The Art of Brent Chumley 738 The Bodhana Group 820 The Crafty Gamer 424 The Dicey Dungeon 1135 The Dietz Foundation 1225 The Guardtower Room A120 The Merchant of Many Things 1010 The Op 200 The Primal Trading Card Game 1152 The WitchBorn 1529 Thor Custom Designs 1246 Three Nail Games 1905 Thunderworks Games 828 & 2208 Tokki's Whimsical TImes 430 Tone Deaf Bards, LLC 1331 Troll and Toad 300 Tumbling Heads 1230 Twilight Creations 218 Uber Dungeon 232 Ukiyo-e Heroes 1134 Unusual Studios/Froglet Games 840 V1 Tech 1120 Van Ryder Games 612 Vesuvius Media 1142 Vox Link Ltd. 1541 VRGames/VR-Soft.com 312 & 1910 WarpTable 1242 Wattsalpoag 1028 We Make Games 1350 Weathervane Games 731 WeeZerd Dice 1440 Weird Giraffe Games 1109 Wet Ink Games 214 Whales Entertainment 546 Wildfire Creations 435 Wise Wizard Games 400 & 2200 WM Homestead LLC 1130 WOMO Productions 332 World of Game Design 710

The gaming hall has a “tall” orientation this year, as it spans the north end of the convention center. For those of you that were at the ‘weird’ October 2021 Origins, it looks like the gaming hall essentially takes up the same space that the entire 2021 Origins did. And we’re right in the middle of the whole thing. Adjacent to us (covered up by our green arrow) is where you’ll find the Rogue Judges. But we’ve got HMGS, Catalyst, and Ohio War Kings all right nearby, too, so there’s plenty of other wargaming and wargame-adjacent gaming going on around us, too.

For the full maps, including the conference rooms, War College, seminars, and other separate play areas, please see the full set of maps on the Origins website.

ORIGINS 2023 COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS ~ ADVICE FOR ROOKIES ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE MAILBAG ~ FOOD & DRINK

SETUP & FIRST GAMES ~ REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ REPORT FROM THE DRAGOONS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

In the vendor hall at the Origins Game Fair,

You can find all kinds of wargaming fare,

From minis to terrain,

And games for your brain,

You’ll be tempted to buy more than your share.

Like this: Like Loading...