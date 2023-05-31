Origins 2023 Countdown ~ Exhibit Hall Preview

May 31, 2023
Registration for Origins 2023 is ongoing, and there are still seats in plenty of wargaming events, so check out our consolidated listings and get registered!  To help in planning your laps through the vendor hall, we’ve annotated the exhibit hall map with some key booths for you.

As wargamers are prepping for their thunder run thru the exhibit call, here’s what we’ve broadly ID’ed as the wargame/wargame-adjacent vendors in the exhibit hall.  As with the wargame events grid preview earlier, our general guidance is “if we’ll include it in Tuesday Newsday then we’ll include it here,” plus a couple of friends, too.

The usual caveats:

  • Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.
  • There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.
  • See the map below for the vendors in the table, highlighted in that weird pinkle/mauve sort of color, with the company names next to those booths.

2023 Exhibit+Hall

definitely need to click this image to enlarge

The complete vendor list, and you’ll definitely need to paginate your way through this.

VendorLocation
25th Century Games1518
3301 Games950
3WS Games1208
8-Bit Builder1345
9th Level Games818 & Harrison
A Critical Hit - 3D Printing Services1532 & 1909/2008
Academy Games206
Aconyte Books1113
Ad Magic Inc.1412
Addax Games1520
Adventure Scents / Oddfish Games544
All Game Terrain346
Allplay2100 & 1500/1512
Alwin Games2002
AMIGO Games1320
Andrea Radeck Illustrations1439
Andrew {Schmandrewart} Thompson428
Andrew Heath Design + Illustration1138
Arcadian Chain939
Arcane Ink Publishing911
Arcane Wonders700
Archania's Workshop522
Archon Games223
Art and Masks by Lisa Sell414
Art by Charles Urbach510
Attic Arcana Handmade Dice Creations1620
Author Ray Wenck635
Azurered116
B.A. Games1524
Baldman Games1904
Barely Suitable Games330
Best Coast Pairings1332
Best Man Gaming1250
Bézier Games1300
BitsBins {Grant Mangum}1650
Black Hole Rainbows1543
Black Labrador Creations900
Black Oak Workshop912
Blue Rondo Games646
Boda Games Manufacturing1030
Bookwyrm Games851
Boson Studios1652
Brent Woodside1638
Brexwerx Games1540
Bridge Fulfillment311
Brieck Draw1039
BrownCastle Games1251
Capstone Games1100
Carolina Game Tables610
CavernWire Games1321
CCB & E Clothiers814
Cephalofair Games1200
Chaosium644
Chasing Dopamine221
Chip Theory Games1400
Circus Corps1047
Citrus Atelier838
Claude Raymond Design735
Cleveland Instute of Art733
Cloud Curio LLC {Map Crow}630
Coey and Shy1139
Collins Epic Wargames318
Combee Collectibles832
Connected Clues1050
Conquest/Para-Bellum Games2300
Coo' Games1421
Coolstuffinc.com1606
Corvus Belli2205
Crafted Worlds1240
Creature Caster1640
Cryptid Dicecraft1335
Crystal Caste934
Cubicle 7 Entertainment718
Cyber Wizard Games228
Czech Games Edition1408
Daria Askenova1435
Dark Moon Cards and Games1328
DaSueDragon Designs1129
Dave & Adam's Card World100
Daxrell Dark Art434
Dbl Feature1339
Decision Games1313
Deep Water Games1310
Dice Dungeons746
Dice Mugs by Reiki Magick321
Die Inspired231
Digital Eden Entertainment1521
Dirty Woods725
Distractia529
DoFine Games130
Dolphin Hat Games528
Double Infinity Gaming220
DPH Games1115
Dragonshield1428
Dream Vale Studios1038
Dungeon Artist851
Easy Roller Dice1014
Elderwood Academy1044
Elf Creek Games1018
Elrik's Hobbies2300
Enterprise Games1218
Envy Born Games1422
Equilibrium USG928
Everything Dice721
Evil Genius Games508 & Clark
Extra Life1533
Fangorn Forge and1321
FanRoll Dice1418
Fear the Beard Art335
Fill in the Game LLC1333
Fireside Games1530
First Fish Games1228
Flatworks Gaming413
Flying Cloud Fulfillment1210
Foam Brain Games500
Forteller1622
Free League Publishing728
Free RPG Day931
Frenemy Games Studio124
From the Feywild941
Fuzion Agency444
Fyre & Ashe850
Game Talk Network831
Game Toppers2001
Gamefound1808
Gameland309
Gamer Concepts524
Gamer's Lair641
Gate Keeper Games & Dice1612
Geekify Inc530
Geeky Endeavors1029
Gila RPGs1131
Goblin King Games1453
Golden Light Dice1438
Goliath Coins1024
Goodman Games808
Gooey Cube1002
Gootzy Gaming323
Gopher Games531
Grand Gamers Guild1112
Grandiose Glitches1634
Green Ronin Publishing903
Grey Fox Games1414
Grimoire Games1420
Hachette Boardgames1222 & 2201
Hamrick Brands431
Headless Hydra Press625
Hectic Electron632
Hit Point Press/Alchemy RPG844
Hopes Industry, Co. Ltd1223
Hrothgar's Hoard418
Hymgho Dice830
Ian Moss Creative1534
Imagine Majesty Productions732
Imagining Games108
Indie Game Developer Network {IGDN}628
Indie Press Revolution1206
Infinite Black724
Inside Up Games1344 & 2203
Iron Wind Metals520
Japanime Games800 & 2109
JDB Games320
Jeri Shepherd Books639
Joseph Michael Dragunas1535
Kawna Minis1150
Kayla Woodside1638
Kellianne Stakenas638
Kess Co1140
Keymaster1450
KTBG/Burnt Island Games1528
Last Night Games104
LaunchBoom133
Lay of the Land328
Leder Games1308
Level Up Sabers328
Limithron631
Limitless Adventures324
Lonely Hero Games1430
Long Dog Games1632
LongPack319
LOR Illistrations1034
Lore Link730
Ludamus Games1421
Luxury Playstyle1547
Magic Minis and More1628
Mantic Games
Meloria734
Mid Level Meeple1114
Mina Soleil333
Mindclash Games1544
Mischief Loot411
Misfit Artists534
Misty Mountain Gaming1231
Modern Artifice118
Modiphius Entertainment944
Mr B GamesRoom A121
My Little Demon739
Najarian Art1229
Nate Lovett1334
National Mars Day535
Nerdzilly1434
Noble Quests1151
Norse Foundry1008
Nostalgix TCG331
Nutt Heads1600
Obscure Reference Games224
Ohio Kimono1133
Ol' Cranky Man Collectibles1550
Origami Whale1124
Orto Games121
Outset Media618
Panda Cult Games1212
Paverson Games822
Pawley Studios1551
Pegasus Games1552
Pegasus Publishing408
Pendelhaven1046
Pendragon Costumes1221
Pet Domination1146
Plutonian Shore Games420
Pollia Design1538
Portreii1234
PPG Event Management2104
Praetorian Board Games1431
Prodigy Games750
PU Illustrated834
Puppet Master's Projects132
Pure Alchemy Soaps539
Queen Games1900 & 1901
Raven Designs1035
Ravensburg North America Tournament of Pieces1817
Ravenwood Woodworks731
Rem Alternis Production634
Res Nova751
Restoration Games920 & Room B132
Rising Empire Studios306
Role 4 Initiative1646
Rose Micro Solutions1032
Runaway Parade Games1341
Saving Throw Pillows933
Sea Dog Games Studios1618
SFR Inc314
Shearer Creative Studio1021
Sideboard Games212
Silver City Mugs2000
SJM Art235
SkeletonKey Games128
Sky Game Limited233
Skyfox Games930
Sleeping Dragon Games547
Small Furry Games1040
Smirk & Dagger Games908
Snowbright Studio720
Snyder Gaming740
Sophisticated Cerberus925
Sour llama Studios1033
Spielcraft Games951
SprayGunner246
SRG Universe2204
StageTop1051
Stardust Atheneum1220
Stone Blade Entertainment1106 & 2308
Stonghold and Indie Boards & Cards1000
Strange Aeon Games1121
Strange Machine Games902
Studio 2 Publishing600
Studio de Sade334
Studio Kurahon935
Surfin' Meeple1424
Surprisingly Fun Games1352
Table Top Candle Company1023
Tabletop Gaymers1432
Tangled Earth Arts1238
TCG Machines1353
Tea Punk Teas1128
Tee Turtle1118
Terragon Gaming1531
The Art of Brent Chumley738
The Bodhana Group820
The Crafty Gamer424
The Dicey Dungeon1135
The Dietz Foundation1225
The GuardtowerRoom A120
The Merchant of Many Things1010
The Op200
The Primal Trading Card Game1152
The WitchBorn1529
Thor Custom Designs1246
Three Nail Games1905
Thunderworks Games828 & 2208
Tokki's Whimsical TImes430
Tone Deaf Bards, LLC1331
Troll and Toad300
Tumbling Heads1230
Twilight Creations218
Uber Dungeon232
Ukiyo-e Heroes1134
Unusual Studios/Froglet Games840
V1 Tech1120
Van Ryder Games612
Vesuvius Media1142
Vox Link Ltd.1541
VRGames/VR-Soft.com312 & 1910
WarpTable1242
Wattsalpoag1028
We Make Games1350
Weathervane Games731
WeeZerd Dice1440
Weird Giraffe Games1109
Wet Ink Games214
Whales Entertainment546
Wildfire Creations435
Wise Wizard Games400 & 2200
WM Homestead LLC1130
WOMO Productions332
World of Game Design710

The gaming hall has a “tall” orientation this year, as it spans the north end of the convention center.  For those of you that were at the ‘weird’ October 2021 Origins, it looks like the gaming hall essentially takes up the same space that the entire 2021 Origins did.  And we’re right in the middle of the whole thing.  Adjacent to us (covered up by our green arrow) is where you’ll find the Rogue Judges.  But we’ve got HMGS, Catalyst, and Ohio War Kings all right nearby, too, so there’s plenty of other wargaming and wargame-adjacent gaming going on around us, too.

O23 gaminghall Annotated

For the full maps, including the conference rooms, War College, seminars, and other separate play areas, please see the full set of maps on the Origins website.

 

