Origins 2023 Countdown ~ Exhibit Hall Preview

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 31 May 2023
Registration for Origins 2023 is ongoing, and there are still seats in plenty of wargaming events, so check out our consolidated listings and get registered! To help in planning your laps through the vendor hall, we’ve annotated the exhibit hall map with some key booths for you.
As wargamers are prepping for their thunder run thru the exhibit call, here’s what we’ve broadly ID’ed as the wargame/wargame-adjacent vendors in the exhibit hall. As with the wargame events grid preview earlier, our general guidance is “if we’ll include it in Tuesday Newsday then we’ll include it here,” plus a couple of friends, too.
The usual caveats:
- Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.
- There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.
- See the map below for the vendors in the table, highlighted in that weird pinkle/mauve sort of color, with the company names next to those booths.
definitely need to click this image to enlarge
The complete vendor list, and you’ll definitely need to paginate your way through this.
|Vendor
|Location
|25th Century Games
|1518
|3301 Games
|950
|3WS Games
|1208
|8-Bit Builder
|1345
|9th Level Games
|818 & Harrison
|A Critical Hit - 3D Printing Services
|1532 & 1909/2008
|Academy Games
|206
|Aconyte Books
|1113
|Ad Magic Inc.
|1412
|Addax Games
|1520
|Adventure Scents / Oddfish Games
|544
|All Game Terrain
|346
|Allplay
|2100 & 1500/1512
|Alwin Games
|2002
|AMIGO Games
|1320
|Andrea Radeck Illustrations
|1439
|Andrew {Schmandrewart} Thompson
|428
|Andrew Heath Design + Illustration
|1138
|Arcadian Chain
|939
|Arcane Ink Publishing
|911
|Arcane Wonders
|700
|Archania's Workshop
|522
|Archon Games
|223
|Art and Masks by Lisa Sell
|414
|Art by Charles Urbach
|510
|Attic Arcana Handmade Dice Creations
|1620
|Author Ray Wenck
|635
|Azurered
|116
|B.A. Games
|1524
|Baldman Games
|1904
|Barely Suitable Games
|330
|Best Coast Pairings
|1332
|Best Man Gaming
|1250
|Bézier Games
|1300
|BitsBins {Grant Mangum}
|1650
|Black Hole Rainbows
|1543
|Black Labrador Creations
|900
|Black Oak Workshop
|912
|Blue Rondo Games
|646
|Boda Games Manufacturing
|1030
|Bookwyrm Games
|851
|Boson Studios
|1652
|Brent Woodside
|1638
|Brexwerx Games
|1540
|Bridge Fulfillment
|311
|Brieck Draw
|1039
|BrownCastle Games
|1251
|Capstone Games
|1100
|Carolina Game Tables
|610
|CavernWire Games
|1321
|CCB & E Clothiers
|814
|Cephalofair Games
|1200
|Chaosium
|644
|Chasing Dopamine
|221
|Chip Theory Games
|1400
|Circus Corps
|1047
|Citrus Atelier
|838
|Claude Raymond Design
|735
|Cleveland Instute of Art
|733
|Cloud Curio LLC {Map Crow}
|630
|Coey and Shy
|1139
|Collins Epic Wargames
|318
|Combee Collectibles
|832
|Connected Clues
|1050
|Conquest/Para-Bellum Games
|2300
|Coo' Games
|1421
|Coolstuffinc.com
|1606
|Corvus Belli
|2205
|Crafted Worlds
|1240
|Creature Caster
|1640
|Cryptid Dicecraft
|1335
|Crystal Caste
|934
|Cubicle 7 Entertainment
|718
|Cyber Wizard Games
|228
|Czech Games Edition
|1408
|Daria Askenova
|1435
|Dark Moon Cards and Games
|1328
|DaSueDragon Designs
|1129
|Dave & Adam's Card World
|100
|Daxrell Dark Art
|434
|Dbl Feature
|1339
|Decision Games
|1313
|Deep Water Games
|1310
|Dice Dungeons
|746
|Dice Mugs by Reiki Magick
|321
|Die Inspired
|231
|Digital Eden Entertainment
|1521
|Dirty Woods
|725
|Distractia
|529
|DoFine Games
|130
|Dolphin Hat Games
|528
|Double Infinity Gaming
|220
|DPH Games
|1115
|Dragonshield
|1428
|Dream Vale Studios
|1038
|Dungeon Artist
|851
|Easy Roller Dice
|1014
|Elderwood Academy
|1044
|Elf Creek Games
|1018
|Elrik's Hobbies
|2300
|Enterprise Games
|1218
|Envy Born Games
|1422
|Equilibrium USG
|928
|Everything Dice
|721
|Evil Genius Games
|508 & Clark
|Extra Life
|1533
|Fangorn Forge and
|1321
|FanRoll Dice
|1418
|Fear the Beard Art
|335
|Fill in the Game LLC
|1333
|Fireside Games
|1530
|First Fish Games
|1228
|Flatworks Gaming
|413
|Flying Cloud Fulfillment
|1210
|Foam Brain Games
|500
|Forteller
|1622
|Free League Publishing
|728
|Free RPG Day
|931
|Frenemy Games Studio
|124
|From the Feywild
|941
|Fuzion Agency
|444
|Fyre & Ashe
|850
|Game Talk Network
|831
|Game Toppers
|2001
|Gamefound
|1808
|Gameland
|309
|Gamer Concepts
|524
|Gamer's Lair
|641
|Gate Keeper Games & Dice
|1612
|Geekify Inc
|530
|Geeky Endeavors
|1029
|Gila RPGs
|1131
|Goblin King Games
|1453
|Golden Light Dice
|1438
|Goliath Coins
|1024
|Goodman Games
|808
|Gooey Cube
|1002
|Gootzy Gaming
|323
|Gopher Games
|531
|Grand Gamers Guild
|1112
|Grandiose Glitches
|1634
|Green Ronin Publishing
|903
|Grey Fox Games
|1414
|Grimoire Games
|1420
|Hachette Boardgames
|1222 & 2201
|Hamrick Brands
|431
|Headless Hydra Press
|625
|Hectic Electron
|632
|Hit Point Press/Alchemy RPG
|844
|Hopes Industry, Co. Ltd
|1223
|Hrothgar's Hoard
|418
|Hymgho Dice
|830
|Ian Moss Creative
|1534
|Imagine Majesty Productions
|732
|Imagining Games
|108
|Indie Game Developer Network {IGDN}
|628
|Indie Press Revolution
|1206
|Infinite Black
|724
|Inside Up Games
|1344 & 2203
|Iron Wind Metals
|520
|Japanime Games
|800 & 2109
|JDB Games
|320
|Jeri Shepherd Books
|639
|Joseph Michael Dragunas
|1535
|Kawna Minis
|1150
|Kayla Woodside
|1638
|Kellianne Stakenas
|638
|Kess Co
|1140
|Keymaster
|1450
|KTBG/Burnt Island Games
|1528
|Last Night Games
|104
|LaunchBoom
|133
|Lay of the Land
|328
|Leder Games
|1308
|Level Up Sabers
|328
|Limithron
|631
|Limitless Adventures
|324
|Lonely Hero Games
|1430
|Long Dog Games
|1632
|LongPack
|319
|LOR Illistrations
|1034
|Lore Link
|730
|Ludamus Games
|1421
|Luxury Playstyle
|1547
|Magic Minis and More
|1628
|Mantic Games
|Meloria
|734
|Mid Level Meeple
|1114
|Mina Soleil
|333
|Mindclash Games
|1544
|Mischief Loot
|411
|Misfit Artists
|534
|Misty Mountain Gaming
|1231
|Modern Artifice
|118
|Modiphius Entertainment
|944
|Mr B Games
|Room A121
|My Little Demon
|739
|Najarian Art
|1229
|Nate Lovett
|1334
|National Mars Day
|535
|Nerdzilly
|1434
|Noble Quests
|1151
|Norse Foundry
|1008
|Nostalgix TCG
|331
|Nutt Heads
|1600
|Obscure Reference Games
|224
|Ohio Kimono
|1133
|Ol' Cranky Man Collectibles
|1550
|Origami Whale
|1124
|Orto Games
|121
|Outset Media
|618
|Panda Cult Games
|1212
|Paverson Games
|822
|Pawley Studios
|1551
|Pegasus Games
|1552
|Pegasus Publishing
|408
|Pendelhaven
|1046
|Pendragon Costumes
|1221
|Pet Domination
|1146
|Plutonian Shore Games
|420
|Pollia Design
|1538
|Portreii
|1234
|PPG Event Management
|2104
|Praetorian Board Games
|1431
|Prodigy Games
|750
|PU Illustrated
|834
|Puppet Master's Projects
|132
|Pure Alchemy Soaps
|539
|Queen Games
|1900 & 1901
|Raven Designs
|1035
|Ravensburg North America Tournament of Pieces
|1817
|Ravenwood Woodworks
|731
|Rem Alternis Production
|634
|Res Nova
|751
|Restoration Games
|920 & Room B132
|Rising Empire Studios
|306
|Role 4 Initiative
|1646
|Rose Micro Solutions
|1032
|Runaway Parade Games
|1341
|Saving Throw Pillows
|933
|Sea Dog Games Studios
|1618
|SFR Inc
|314
|Shearer Creative Studio
|1021
|Sideboard Games
|212
|Silver City Mugs
|2000
|SJM Art
|235
|SkeletonKey Games
|128
|Sky Game Limited
|233
|Skyfox Games
|930
|Sleeping Dragon Games
|547
|Small Furry Games
|1040
|Smirk & Dagger Games
|908
|Snowbright Studio
|720
|Snyder Gaming
|740
|Sophisticated Cerberus
|925
|Sour llama Studios
|1033
|Spielcraft Games
|951
|SprayGunner
|246
|SRG Universe
|2204
|StageTop
|1051
|Stardust Atheneum
|1220
|Stone Blade Entertainment
|1106 & 2308
|Stonghold and Indie Boards & Cards
|1000
|Strange Aeon Games
|1121
|Strange Machine Games
|902
|Studio 2 Publishing
|600
|Studio de Sade
|334
|Studio Kurahon
|935
|Surfin' Meeple
|1424
|Surprisingly Fun Games
|1352
|Table Top Candle Company
|1023
|Tabletop Gaymers
|1432
|Tangled Earth Arts
|1238
|TCG Machines
|1353
|Tea Punk Teas
|1128
|Tee Turtle
|1118
|Terragon Gaming
|1531
|The Art of Brent Chumley
|738
|The Bodhana Group
|820
|The Crafty Gamer
|424
|The Dicey Dungeon
|1135
|The Dietz Foundation
|1225
|The Guardtower
|Room A120
|The Merchant of Many Things
|1010
|The Op
|200
|The Primal Trading Card Game
|1152
|The WitchBorn
|1529
|Thor Custom Designs
|1246
|Three Nail Games
|1905
|Thunderworks Games
|828 & 2208
|Tokki's Whimsical TImes
|430
|Tone Deaf Bards, LLC
|1331
|Troll and Toad
|300
|Tumbling Heads
|1230
|Twilight Creations
|218
|Uber Dungeon
|232
|Ukiyo-e Heroes
|1134
|Unusual Studios/Froglet Games
|840
|V1 Tech
|1120
|Van Ryder Games
|612
|Vesuvius Media
|1142
|Vox Link Ltd.
|1541
|VRGames/VR-Soft.com
|312 & 1910
|WarpTable
|1242
|Wattsalpoag
|1028
|We Make Games
|1350
|Weathervane Games
|731
|WeeZerd Dice
|1440
|Weird Giraffe Games
|1109
|Wet Ink Games
|214
|Whales Entertainment
|546
|Wildfire Creations
|435
|Wise Wizard Games
|400 & 2200
|WM Homestead LLC
|1130
|WOMO Productions
|332
|World of Game Design
|710
The gaming hall has a “tall” orientation this year, as it spans the north end of the convention center. For those of you that were at the ‘weird’ October 2021 Origins, it looks like the gaming hall essentially takes up the same space that the entire 2021 Origins did. And we’re right in the middle of the whole thing. Adjacent to us (covered up by our green arrow) is where you’ll find the Rogue Judges. But we’ve got HMGS, Catalyst, and Ohio War Kings all right nearby, too, so there’s plenty of other wargaming and wargame-adjacent gaming going on around us, too.
For the full maps, including the conference rooms, War College, seminars, and other separate play areas, please see the full set of maps on the Origins website.
