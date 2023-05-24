Origins 2023 Countdown ~ Consolidated Wargame Event Grid

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 May 2023

Registration for Origins 2023 is up & running, and to help out our fellow wargamers, we’ve pulled an event extract of wargaming, and wargame-related, events beyond just ours.

To help wargamers planning their schedules, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ events at Origins Game Fair, 21-25 June 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

A few caveats:

There’s always a chance that something else gets added to the schedule (especially the War College) but this extract was pulled based on the events that were released for registration as of 22 May

There are multiple pages to this table – it’s over 360 events!

This is a mixture of seminars, minis games, some regular tabletop games, some map-&-minis games, and pretty much everything we could try to rope in that’s not just semi-organized “who wants to play something” geeklists

These were tagged as “Wargame” or “War College” or were tagged as “Historical” and then we filtered out the RPGs. There are a few in here that are flagged as “Sci-Fi” or “Strategy” but are still wargame-related, as you’ll see, and then we added the current NSDM events and some others that looked wargame-connected. When in doubt, we made some judgment calls, but usually to screen in something that might not be a full-fledged ‘wargame’ rather than screen something out that might be of interest

We did not provide room locations as many of these are changing, including ours! So do not get locked into the location listed on the Origins registration site, as there are some definite changes to be made.

Event numbers are fixed / good to go. Those should not be changing at all

We did not include descriptions because that would make this table way too big

We did not put the Battletech events this year either, because that would’ve doubled the size of the table

Event # Event Name Max Starts Mins Event Type 923 Endeavor: Age of Sail 5 21-Wednesday at 1300 180 Board Game 500 Root 12 21-Wednesday at 1300 240 Board Game 1562 Vive Liberte France 1944 4 21-Wednesday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 3723 2 Minutes To Midnight 2 21-Wednesday at 1400 420 Board Game 5276 Firefight Learn to Play 6 21-Wednesday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5282 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest) 9 21-Wednesday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5824 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 21-Wednesday at 1400 180 Board Game 646 Ogre - the mega game 12 21-Wednesday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5769 Scourging the Hamadar Valley 6 21-Wednesday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 4799 Wings of Glory WWII: Time to Empty the Sheep’s Pen! 12 21-Wednesday at 1400 180 Miniatures Game 5955 Zombicide 6 21-Wednesday at 1400 120 Board Game 3802 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 21-Wednesday at 1500 240 Board Game 667 Warcry 4 21-Wednesday at 1500 120 Miniatures Game 4796 What a Tanker: Panthers, a Tiger, and an Elephant, Oh My!! 12 21-Wednesday at 1500 240 Miniatures Game 5092 Wings of Glory WW2: Spanish Civil War action. 14 21-Wednesday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 5095 Wings of Glory WWI; Not on My Watch 14 21-Wednesday at 1500 120 Miniatures Game 602 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 21-Wednesday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 631 DropFleet Commander 6 21-Wednesday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 647 Ogre - the mega game 12 21-Wednesday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 1444 Tanks : France 1940 8 21-Wednesday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 5956 Zombicide 6 21-Wednesday at 1600 120 Board Game 3932 Advanced Civilization Teaching Game 8 21-Wednesday at 1630 240 Board Game 866 Blood Red Skies 6 21-Wednesday at 1700 120 Miniatures Game 926 Endeavor: Age of Sail 5 21-Wednesday at 1700 180 Board Game 569 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 21-Wednesday at 1700 120 Miniatures Game 2782 STARBLAZERS DANCING IN THE DARK – WITH DESLOK 8 21-Wednesday at 1700 240 Miniatures Game 3830 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 240 Board Game 3844 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Board Game 5925 BATTLETECH SUCCESSION WARS - The Grand Strategy Board Game 5 21-Wednesday at 1800 240 Board Game 648 Ogre - the mega game 12 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 5285 Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history) 9 21-Wednesday at 1800 180 Miniatures Game 650 Rivet Wars: Reloaded 6 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 654 Sky Pirates 6 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 1523 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 21-Wednesday at 1800 240 Miniatures Game 5957 Spartacus 6 21-Wednesday at 1900 300 Board Game 1572 Steampunk Beatdown 6 21-Wednesday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 4791 Wings of Glory WWI: Wings of… Gojira?! 14 21-Wednesday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 649 Ogre - the mega game 12 21-Wednesday at 2000 120 Miniatures Game 3012 Twilight:2000 - Strike Force Zulu 9 21-Wednesday at 2000 240 Roleplaying Game 1556 Star Wars: Battle of Hoth 10 21-Wednesday at 2000 180 Miniatures Game 3928 Advanced Civilization Teaching Game 8 21-Wednesday at 1200 240 Board Game 5281 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest) 9 21-Wednesday at 1200 120 Miniatures Game 5083 Tripods & Triplanes; Martian Rampage 14 21-Wednesday at 1200 120 Miniatures Game 5094 Wings of Glory WWI; Nieuport 28s vs. Fokker EIV 14 21-Wednesday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 3821 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Board Game 604 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 884 Fastnet Lighthouse Raid 8 22-Thursday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 5277 Firefight Learn to Play 6 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 886 Mission 307 8 22-Thursday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 2113 Forgotten Fun: Mercenary, Spy, and Private Eyes 6 22-Thursday at 1300 180 Roleplaying Game 5923 Raptors: Cold War Jet Combat 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 355 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge 6 22-Thursday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 4847 Sailpower 14 22-Thursday at 1300 180 Miniatures Game 656 Sky Pirates 6 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 1831 American Revolution - Worldwide War (1781-1783) SoW#2 30 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Seminar 3843 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Board Game 596 Battle Field Ops! - Cold War 6 22-Thursday at 1400 180 Miniatures Game 626 Cruel Seas 4 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 882 Czernov - Debut August 1914 8 22-Thursday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 5922 Do you want to be a Cowboy? 4 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 633 DropFleet Commander 6 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5825 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 22-Thursday at 1400 180 Board Game 1839 Nuclear Reactors & War Zones: Fact vs Fiction/Demagoguery. 30 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Seminar 5286 Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history) 9 22-Thursday at 1400 180 Miniatures Game 5770 Scourging the Hamadar Valley 6 22-Thursday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 5462 Tankboom!!!, Seize the Flag (Medium Scenario) 10 22-Thursday at 1430 180 Miniatures Game 3823 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 22-Thursday at 1500 120 Board Game 3809 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1500 120 Board Game 5085 Wing of Glory WW2; Kamikaze attack! 14 22-Thursday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 5101 Wings of Glory WWI; "Rescue the Raiders" 10 22-Thursday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 1832 American Revolution (1775-1783 Land/Naval Strategy) SoW#3 30 22-Thursday at 1600 120 Seminar 3785 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Board Game 3791 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1600 180 Board Game 3797 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Board Game 3836 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 22-Thursday at 1600 120 Board Game 1823 Canadian Coast Defense 30 22-Thursday at 1600 60 Seminar 5924 Raptors: Cold War Jet Combat 4 22-Thursday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 5344 Russians on the Rhine July 1945 4 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 1409 Tanks : Sicily 1943 8 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 3838 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 22-Thursday at 1700 120 Board Game 2784 STARBLAZERS DESLOK”S NEW TOYS 8 22-Thursday at 1700 240 Miniatures Game 4797 What a Tanker: A Rude Surprise. 12 22-Thursday at 1700 240 Miniatures Game 558 Zombicide: Green Horde 6 22-Thursday at 1700 240 Board Game 1568 Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat 10 22-Thursday at 1800 240 Miniatures Game 5355 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Combat Commander 4 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Board Game 3825 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death 4 22-Thursday at 1800 180 Board Game 3831 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 22-Thursday at 1800 240 Board Game 605 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 867 Blood Red Skies 6 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 635 DropZone Commander 6 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 651 Rivet Wars: Reloaded 6 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 657 Sky Pirates 6 22-Thursday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 1560 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 22-Thursday at 1800 240 Miniatures Game 3806 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1900 120 Board Game 1525 Car Wars Arena Duel 6 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 5910 Congo, Bloody Congo 6 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 695 Diplomacy Introduction 14 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Board Game 323 General Glen's WWII Combat 6 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 3134 Jerusalem 4 22-Thursday at 1900 120 Board Game 5837 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 22-Thursday at 1900 180 Board Game 361 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Swiss Cheese 8 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 4850 TechCommander 8 22-Thursday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 1408 Wings of Gloary 12 22-Thursday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 721 Zombicide: Stormcrow Mansion Rescue 6 22-Thursday at 1900 240 Board Game 3846 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 2000 120 Board Game 3013 Twilight:2000 - Strike Force Zulu 9 22-Thursday at 2000 240 Roleplaying Game 1557 Star Wars: Battle of Hoth 10 22-Thursday at 2000 180 Miniatures Game 3931 Advanced Civilization 14 22-Thursday at 0900 480 Board Game 3817 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Board Game 603 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 625 Cruel Seas 4 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 927 Endeavor: Age of Sail 5 22-Thursday at 0900 180 Board Game 1571 Kill Team - Tournament 16 22-Thursday at 0900 480 Miniatures Game 5831 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 22-Thursday at 0900 180 Board Game 5081 Sails of Glory; The Glorious 22nd of June 10 22-Thursday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 655 Sky Pirates 6 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 1142 Steampunk Beatdown 6 22-Thursday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 1575 Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings 5 22-Thursday at 0900 480 Board Game 5087 Wings of Glory WW2; Schnell Bombers Heading Home. 14 22-Thursday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 5100 Wings of Glory WWI; Welcome to Bomber School! 10 22-Thursday at 0900 60 Miniatures Game 5356 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Combat Commander 4 22-Thursday at 2100 120 Board Game 3440 Legacy at Sea 3 22-Thursday at 2100 120 Board Game 5958 AirBaron 5 22-Thursday at 1000 180 Board Game 1818 American Coast Defense 30 22-Thursday at 1000 120 Seminar 3829 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC 6 22-Thursday at 1000 120 Board Game 3803 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Board Game 3796 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Board Game 1834 Boston Tea Party: Root of Revolution 250th Anniversary 30 22-Thursday at 1000 120 Seminar 4776 Car Wars: Arena Duel! 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 632 DropFleet Commander 6 22-Thursday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 2086 Manor of Lies 5 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Roleplaying Game 5283 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest) 9 22-Thursday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 358 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp 6 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 5079 Russians on the Rhine July 1945 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 2783 STARBLAZERS THE IDSN VS THE COMET EMPIRE 8 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 3808 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 8 22-Thursday at 1100 240 Board Game 3819 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Board Game 3790 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1100 180 Board Game 3845 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Board Game 1522 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 22-Thursday at 1100 240 Miniatures Game 1833 American Revolution (Rebels & Redcoats 1774-1781) SoW#1 30 22-Thursday at 1200 120 Seminar 501 Root 12 22-Thursday at 1200 240 Board Game 5461 Tankboom!!!: King of the Hill (Short Scenario) 8 22-Thursday at 1200 120 Miniatures Game 5086 Wings of Glory WW2; Eastern Front Breakthough! 14 22-Thursday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 5098 Wings of Glory WWI; The Fokker Scourge in the Middle East 12 22-Thursday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 3930 Advanced Civilization 14 23-Friday at 1300 480 Board Game 3820 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 23-Friday at 1300 120 Board Game 3804 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 23-Friday at 1300 240 Board Game 1820 Battle of Drøbak Sound: How Norway Destroyed the Death Star 30 23-Friday at 1300 60 Seminar 607 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 1481 Black Orchestra 5 23-Friday at 1300 240 Board Game 628 Cruel Seas 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 5287 Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history) 9 23-Friday at 1300 180 Miniatures Game 356 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge 6 23-Friday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 4852 Sailpower 14 23-Friday at 1300 180 Miniatures Game 659 Sky Pirates 6 23-Friday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 1118 Victory at Sea: Battle of the Denmark Strait 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 1566 Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat 10 23-Friday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 3847 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 23-Friday at 1400 120 Board Game 865 Battle of the Coral Nebula 8 23-Friday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 564 DropFleet Commander 6 23-Friday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5826 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 23-Friday at 1400 180 Board Game 1143 Steampunk Beatdown 6 23-Friday at 1400 180 Miniatures Game 1841 The Future of Ukraine & Eastern Europe 30 23-Friday at 1400 120 Seminar 1842 Uses/Misuses of Quantitative Methods to Disrupt Elections 30 23-Friday at 1400 120 Seminar 4798 What a Tanker: Horror of the Hedgerows! 12 23-Friday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 5962 Zombicide 5 23-Friday at 1400 240 Board Game 720 Zombicide: Invader 6 23-Friday at 1400 240 Board Game 5944 Robotech: Reconstruction 4 23-Friday at 1430 180 Board Game 3818 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 23-Friday at 1500 120 Board Game 3799 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 1500 240 Board Game 3835 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 23-Friday at 1500 120 Board Game 5082 Sails of Glory; Running the Shoals 10 23-Friday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 668 Warcry 4 23-Friday at 1500 120 Miniatures Game 5102 Wings of Glory WWI; Bomber Mission 14 23-Friday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 3786 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 23-Friday at 1600 240 Board Game 1838 NATO- Defense, Dangers & Dialogue 30 23-Friday at 1600 120 Seminar 5288 Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history) 9 23-Friday at 1600 180 Miniatures Game 1119 Victory at Sea: War Plan Orange - the battleship royal 8 23-Friday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 5346 Russians on the Rhine July 1945 4 23-Friday at 1700 240 Miniatures Game 660 Sky Pirates 6 23-Friday at 1700 120 Miniatures Game 3839 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 23-Friday at 1800 120 Board Game 3833 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1800 240 Board Game 608 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 23-Friday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 868 Blood Red Skies 6 23-Friday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 565 DropZone Commander 6 23-Friday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 566 Europe on the Brink, 1914: The July Crisis 28 23-Friday at 1800 240 Roleplaying Game 574 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 23-Friday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 652 Rivet Wars: Reloaded 6 23-Friday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 1565 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 23-Friday at 1800 240 Miniatures Game 3793 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1900 180 Board Game 436 Diplomacy Tournament 14 23-Friday at 1900 240 Board Game 5912 Gang Rumble in Columbus 6 23-Friday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 5838 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 23-Friday at 1900 180 Board Game 362 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Swiss Cheese 8 23-Friday at 1900 240 Miniatures Game 4851 TechCommander 8 23-Friday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 4805 Wings of Glory WWII: The Battle of Britain 14 23-Friday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 5963 Zombicide 5 23-Friday at 1900 240 Board Game 374 Advanced Civilization: Thanks for the plague 7 23-Friday at 0800 480 Board Game 3807 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 23-Friday at 0800 120 Board Game 322 General Glen's Western Showdown 6 23-Friday at 0800 240 Miniatures Game 3810 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 23-Friday at 2000 120 Board Game 1554 Star Wars: Battle of Endor 10 23-Friday at 2000 180 Miniatures Game 3788 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing 6 23-Friday at 0900 120 Board Game 3815 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 23-Friday at 0900 120 Board Game 3798 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 0900 240 Board Game 597 Battle Field Ops! - Cold War 6 23-Friday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 864 Battle of the Coral Nebula 8 23-Friday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 606 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 23-Friday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 5911 Congo, Bloody Congo 6 23-Friday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 627 Cruel Seas 4 23-Friday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 636 DropZone Commander Tournament 10 23-Friday at 0900 660 Miniatures Game 928 Endeavor: Age of Sail 5 23-Friday at 0900 180 Board Game 883 Fastnet Lighthouse Raid 8 23-Friday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 5829 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 23-Friday at 0900 180 Board Game 1123 GI Joe: Training Day 6 23-Friday at 0900 240 Roleplaying Game 860 Twilight 2000: Hit and Run 6 23-Friday at 0900 240 Roleplaying Game 658 Sky Pirates 6 23-Friday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 5084 Tripods & Triplanes; Earth Fights Back! 14 23-Friday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 1576 Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings 6 23-Friday at 0900 480 Board Game 887 Victory at Sea 6 23-Friday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 5091 Wings of Glory WW2: Raid on New Guinea. 14 23-Friday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 5096 Wings of Glory WWI; Raid on Otranto 10 23-Friday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 3438 Legacy at Sea 3 23-Friday at 2100 120 Board Game 3811 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 Board Game 3842 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 Board Game 3792 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1000 180 Board Game 3832 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1000 240 Board Game 875 Collision at Kalush - July 1941 6 23-Friday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 563 DropFleet Commander 6 23-Friday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 1837 Guppies, Whiskies & the Type XXI U-boat 30 23-Friday at 1000 120 Seminar 2087 Sea of Lies 5 23-Friday at 1000 240 Roleplaying Game 5284 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest) 9 23-Friday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 573 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 23-Friday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 5961 Kingmaker 4 23-Friday at 1000 180 Board Game 359 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp 6 23-Friday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 5345 Russians on the Rhine July 1945 4 23-Friday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 4803 Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days! 8 23-Friday at 1000 180 Miniatures Game 4800 What a Tanker: Battle of Armored Wills! 12 23-Friday at 1000 180 Miniatures Game 3826 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death 4 23-Friday at 1100 180 Board Game 3813 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 23-Friday at 1100 120 Board Game 598 Battle Field Ops! - Cold War 6 23-Friday at 1100 120 Miniatures Game 1821 Board Wargames Since 1960 30 23-Friday at 1100 120 Seminar 5799 Cthulhu Wars 5 23-Friday at 1100 240 Board Game 1564 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 23-Friday at 1100 240 Miniatures Game 5947 Battles from The French, Indian and English Colonial Wars 8 23-Friday at 1200 240 Miniatures Game 1840 Sinking of the USS Scorpion (Nuclear Submarine) 30 23-Friday at 1200 120 Seminar 5090 Wings of Glory WW2: Hit the E-Boats! 14 23-Friday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 5105 Wings of Glory WWI; French Bombing Mission 14 23-Friday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 2785 STARBLAZER ARMOR - A PLANET FULL OF SAND AND FURY 8 23-Friday at 1230 240 Miniatures Game 3787 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 24-Saturday at 1300 240 Board Game 3824 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Board Game 3849 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Board Game 610 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 630 Cruel Seas 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 2781 FIGHTING STEAM “Damn! The Torpedoes!” 6 24-Saturday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 2114 Forgotten Fun: Mercenary, Spy, and Private Eyes 6 24-Saturday at 1300 180 Roleplaying Game 357 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge 6 24-Saturday at 1300 240 Miniatures Game 4848 Sailpower 14 24-Saturday at 1300 180 Miniatures Game 662 Sky Pirates 6 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Miniatures Game 1151 Statomatic baseball tournament 24 24-Saturday at 1300 240 Classic Games 1827 Toward Minimally Invasive Warfare 30 24-Saturday at 1300 60 Seminar 1567 Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat 10 24-Saturday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 3837 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Board Game 600 Battle Field Ops! - World War II 6 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 1524 Car Wars Arena Duel 6 24-Saturday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 871 Charlie Company-Saving Private Bill 8 24-Saturday at 1400 240 Miniatures Game 960 Intro to Sharp Practice 8 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 572 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Miniatures Game 5827 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 24-Saturday at 1400 180 Board Game 5946 Robotech: Reconstruction 4 24-Saturday at 1400 180 Board Game 3828 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death 4 24-Saturday at 1500 180 Board Game 3822 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 24-Saturday at 1500 120 Board Game 5890 Bataille de Cognac, 1743 6 24-Saturday at 1500 240 Miniatures Game 4804 Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days! 8 24-Saturday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 1826 The Unpublished Stories of the Gulf War Order of Battle 30 24-Saturday at 1500 60 Seminar 669 Warcry 4 24-Saturday at 1500 120 Miniatures Game 5093 Wings of Glory WW2: The Graf Zeppelin is in the Atlantic! 14 24-Saturday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 5104 Wings of Glory WWI; Fighter Sweep 14 24-Saturday at 1500 180 Miniatures Game 3841 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 24-Saturday at 1600 120 Board Game 3795 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 1600 180 Board Game 601 Battle Field Ops! - World War II 6 24-Saturday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 4777 Car Wars: Arena Duel! 4 24-Saturday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 959 Intro to Sharp Practice 8 24-Saturday at 1600 120 Miniatures Game 1445 Tanks : Push Past the Rhine 10 24-Saturday at 1600 240 Miniatures Game 5888 Battles on the Frontier 8 24-Saturday at 1700 120 Miniatures Game 663 Sky Pirates 6 24-Saturday at 1700 120 Miniatures Game 5354 What a Tanker: To Attack First! 12 24-Saturday at 1700 240 Miniatures Game 3801 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1800 240 Board Game 611 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 24-Saturday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 869 Blood Red Skies 6 24-Saturday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 653 Rivet Wars: Reloaded 6 24-Saturday at 1800 120 Miniatures Game 5966 Spartacus 6 24-Saturday at 1800 300 Board Game 1563 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 24-Saturday at 1800 240 Miniatures Game 3812 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 Board Game 3840 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 Board Game 438 Diplomacy Tournament 14 24-Saturday at 1900 240 Board Game 1386 Endeavor: Age of Sail + Age of Expansion 5 24-Saturday at 1900 240 Board Game 5839 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 24-Saturday at 1900 180 Board Game 4849 TechCommander 8 24-Saturday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 2790 Wings of Glory WWI; Harry P. Materne III Memorial Tournament 24 24-Saturday at 1900 180 Miniatures Game 562 Zombicide: Stormcrow Mansion Rescue 6 24-Saturday at 1900 240 Board Game 1526 Circus Maximus: Glory to the Emperor! 10 24-Saturday at 1930 240 Miniatures Game 5384 OGF Star Wars: Legion Championship 32 24-Saturday at 0800 660 Miniatures Game 1555 Star Wars: Battle of Endor 10 24-Saturday at 2000 180 Miniatures Game 5891 The Martian Empire Strikes Back 6 24-Saturday at 2000 240 Miniatures Game 3929 Advanced Civilization 14 24-Saturday at 0900 480 Board Game 3794 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Board Game 3805 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 24-Saturday at 0900 240 Board Game 3814 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Board Game 3848 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Board Game 609 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 624 Bolt Action Tournament 32 24-Saturday at 0900 660 Miniatures Game 870 Charlie Company-Saving Private Bill 8 24-Saturday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 629 Cruel Seas 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 1116 DropFleet Commander Tournament 16 24-Saturday at 0900 720 Miniatures Game 5913 Gang Rumble in Columbus 6 24-Saturday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 5830 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Board Game 957 GI Joe: Baroness's B.U.T.R makes her bitter B.A.T.s. better 6 24-Saturday at 0900 240 Roleplaying Game 861 Twilight 2000: The Prison 6 24-Saturday at 0900 240 Roleplaying Game 661 Sky Pirates 6 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 1574 Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings 5 24-Saturday at 0900 480 Board Game 888 Victory at Sea 6 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 1896 Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame 30 24-Saturday at 0900 60 Seminar 5088 Wings of Glory WW2; Starving the Fox 14 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 5099 Wings of Glory WWI; Tigre! Tigre! Tigre! 11 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Miniatures Game 3439 Legacy at Sea 3 24-Saturday at 2100 120 Board Game 5945 Robotech: Reconstruction 4 24-Saturday at 0930 180 Board Game 1830 American Civil War- Pickett's Charge. What's so special? 30 24-Saturday at 1000 120 Seminar 3789 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon 6 24-Saturday at 1000 120 Board Game 3827 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death 4 24-Saturday at 1000 180 Board Game 3834 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Board Game 1819 Artillery Operations in Desert Storm 30 24-Saturday at 1000 60 Seminar 5889 Bataille de Cognac, 1743 6 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 570 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 24-Saturday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 5289 Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history) 9 24-Saturday at 1000 180 Miniatures Game 360 Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp 6 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Miniatures Game 559 Zombicide: Green Horde 12 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Board Game 1836 Global Hotspots -NSDMG Review 30 24-Saturday at 2200 120 Seminar 3816 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 24-Saturday at 1100 120 Board Game 1559 Vive Liberte France 1944 10 24-Saturday at 1100 240 Miniatures Game 3800 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1200 240 Board Game 5887 Battles on the Frontier 8 24-Saturday at 1200 120 Miniatures Game 368 Boardgames and Classroom Inclusivity 30 24-Saturday at 1200 60 Seminar 1822 Bomber Mafia - the Book, the Reality, the Future ? 30 24-Saturday at 1200 60 Seminar 437 Diplomacy Tournament 14 24-Saturday at 1200 240 Board Game 5080 Sails of Glory; To The Death 10 24-Saturday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 1828 Update on the Continuing War in the Ukraine 30 24-Saturday at 1200 120 Seminar 5089 Wings of Glory WW2; The Day of the Eagles 14 24-Saturday at 1200 180 Miniatures Game 502 Root 12 25-Sunday at 0800 240 Board Game 612 Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP 4 25-Sunday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 634 DropFleet Commander 6 25-Sunday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 5280 Firefight Escape 4 25-Sunday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 664 Sky Pirates 6 25-Sunday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 1558 Star Wars: Tatooine Podrace 6 25-Sunday at 0900 120 Miniatures Game 5892 The Martian Empire Strikes Back 6 25-Sunday at 0900 240 Miniatures Game 599 Battle Field Ops! - Cold War 6 25-Sunday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 4725 Freedom: The Underground Railroad 4 25-Sunday at 1000 240 Board Game 3133 History of the World 6 25-Sunday at 1000 300 Board Game 571 Kill Team - Learn to Play 6 25-Sunday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 5828 Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 10 25-Sunday at 1000 240 Board Game 670 Warcry 4 25-Sunday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 4801 What a Tanker: Battle of Armored Wills! 12 25-Sunday at 1000 180 Miniatures Game 5103 Wings of Glory WWI; Dawn Patrol 14 25-Sunday at 1000 120 Miniatures Game 4806 Wings Of Glory WWII: The Cactus Air Force 14 25-Sunday at 1000 180 Miniatures Game 5097 Wings of Glory WWI; Right up to the Bloody End. 14 25-Sunday at 1200 120 Miniatures Game

As we’d noted previously, this table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed, or the BGG meetups or Geeklist games. Additionally, this does not include the inevitable ‘pick-up’ games of ASL or M’44 or other popular wargames that’ll get organized in the Board Room as people check out those games to play.

At the Origins Game Fair, what a sight!

Wargamers come to play day and night,

Dice & counters in hand,

They conquer the land,

Till their armies are put up for the night.

