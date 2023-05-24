Origins 2023 Countdown ~ Consolidated Wargame Event Grid

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 May 2023
Registration for Origins 2023 is up & running, and to help out our fellow wargamers, we’ve pulled an event extract of wargaming, and wargame-related, events beyond just ours.
To help wargamers planning their schedules, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ events at Origins Game Fair, 21-25 June 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.
A few caveats:
- There’s always a chance that something else gets added to the schedule (especially the War College) but this extract was pulled based on the events that were released for registration as of 22 May
- There are multiple pages to this table – it’s over 360 events!
- This is a mixture of seminars, minis games, some regular tabletop games, some map-&-minis games, and pretty much everything we could try to rope in that’s not just semi-organized “who wants to play something” geeklists
- These were tagged as “Wargame” or “War College” or were tagged as “Historical” and then we filtered out the RPGs. There are a few in here that are flagged as “Sci-Fi” or “Strategy” but are still wargame-related, as you’ll see, and then we added the current NSDM events and some others that looked wargame-connected. When in doubt, we made some judgment calls, but usually to screen in something that might not be a full-fledged ‘wargame’ rather than screen something out that might be of interest
- We did not provide room locations as many of these are changing, including ours! So do not get locked into the location listed on the Origins registration site, as there are some definite changes to be made.
- Event numbers are fixed / good to go. Those should not be changing at all
- We did not include descriptions because that would make this table way too big
- We did not put the Battletech events this year either, because that would’ve doubled the size of the table
|Event #
|Event Name
|Max
|Starts
|Mins
|Event Type
|923
|Endeavor: Age of Sail
|5
|21-Wednesday at 1300
|180
|Board Game
|500
|Root
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1300
|240
|Board Game
|1562
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3723
|2 Minutes To Midnight
|2
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|420
|Board Game
|5276
|Firefight Learn to Play
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5282
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest)
|9
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5824
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|180
|Board Game
|646
|Ogre - the mega game
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5769
|Scourging the Hamadar Valley
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4799
|Wings of Glory WWII: Time to Empty the Sheep’s Pen!
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5955
|Zombicide
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1400
|120
|Board Game
|3802
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1500
|240
|Board Game
|667
|Warcry
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1500
|120
|Miniatures Game
|4796
|What a Tanker: Panthers, a Tiger, and an Elephant, Oh My!!
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1500
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5092
|Wings of Glory WW2: Spanish Civil War action.
|14
|21-Wednesday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5095
|Wings of Glory WWI; Not on My Watch
|14
|21-Wednesday at 1500
|120
|Miniatures Game
|602
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|631
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|647
|Ogre - the mega game
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1444
|Tanks : France 1940
|8
|21-Wednesday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5956
|Zombicide
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1600
|120
|Board Game
|3932
|Advanced Civilization Teaching Game
|8
|21-Wednesday at 1630
|240
|Board Game
|866
|Blood Red Skies
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1700
|120
|Miniatures Game
|926
|Endeavor: Age of Sail
|5
|21-Wednesday at 1700
|180
|Board Game
|569
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1700
|120
|Miniatures Game
|2782
|STARBLAZERS DANCING IN THE DARK – WITH DESLOK
|8
|21-Wednesday at 1700
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3830
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|240
|Board Game
|3844
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Board Game
|5925
|BATTLETECH SUCCESSION WARS - The Grand Strategy Board Game
|5
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|240
|Board Game
|648
|Ogre - the mega game
|12
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5285
|Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history)
|9
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|180
|Miniatures Game
|650
|Rivet Wars: Reloaded
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|654
|Sky Pirates
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1523
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5957
|Spartacus
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1900
|300
|Board Game
|1572
|Steampunk Beatdown
|6
|21-Wednesday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|4791
|Wings of Glory WWI: Wings of… Gojira?!
|14
|21-Wednesday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|649
|Ogre - the mega game
|12
|21-Wednesday at 2000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|3012
|Twilight:2000 - Strike Force Zulu
|9
|21-Wednesday at 2000
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|1556
|Star Wars: Battle of Hoth
|10
|21-Wednesday at 2000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3928
|Advanced Civilization Teaching Game
|8
|21-Wednesday at 1200
|240
|Board Game
|5281
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest)
|9
|21-Wednesday at 1200
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5083
|Tripods & Triplanes; Martian Rampage
|14
|21-Wednesday at 1200
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5094
|Wings of Glory WWI; Nieuport 28s vs. Fokker EIV
|14
|21-Wednesday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3821
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Board Game
|604
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|884
|Fastnet Lighthouse Raid
|8
|22-Thursday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5277
|Firefight Learn to Play
|6
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|886
|Mission 307
|8
|22-Thursday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|2113
|Forgotten Fun: Mercenary, Spy, and Private Eyes
|6
|22-Thursday at 1300
|180
|Roleplaying Game
|5923
|Raptors: Cold War Jet Combat
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|355
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge
|6
|22-Thursday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4847
|Sailpower
|14
|22-Thursday at 1300
|180
|Miniatures Game
|656
|Sky Pirates
|6
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1831
|American Revolution - Worldwide War (1781-1783) SoW#2
|30
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Seminar
|3843
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Board Game
|596
|Battle Field Ops! - Cold War
|6
|22-Thursday at 1400
|180
|Miniatures Game
|626
|Cruel Seas
|4
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|882
|Czernov - Debut August 1914
|8
|22-Thursday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5922
|Do you want to be a Cowboy?
|4
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|633
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5825
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|22-Thursday at 1400
|180
|Board Game
|1839
|Nuclear Reactors & War Zones: Fact vs Fiction/Demagoguery.
|30
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Seminar
|5286
|Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history)
|9
|22-Thursday at 1400
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5770
|Scourging the Hamadar Valley
|6
|22-Thursday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5462
|Tankboom!!!, Seize the Flag (Medium Scenario)
|10
|22-Thursday at 1430
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3823
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|22-Thursday at 1500
|120
|Board Game
|3809
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1500
|120
|Board Game
|5085
|Wing of Glory WW2; Kamikaze attack!
|14
|22-Thursday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5101
|Wings of Glory WWI; "Rescue the Raiders"
|10
|22-Thursday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1832
|American Revolution (1775-1783 Land/Naval Strategy) SoW#3
|30
|22-Thursday at 1600
|120
|Seminar
|3785
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Board Game
|3791
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1600
|180
|Board Game
|3797
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Board Game
|3836
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|120
|Board Game
|1823
|Canadian Coast Defense
|30
|22-Thursday at 1600
|60
|Seminar
|5924
|Raptors: Cold War Jet Combat
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5344
|Russians on the Rhine July 1945
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|1409
|Tanks : Sicily 1943
|8
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3838
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|22-Thursday at 1700
|120
|Board Game
|2784
|STARBLAZERS DESLOK”S NEW TOYS
|8
|22-Thursday at 1700
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4797
|What a Tanker: A Rude Surprise.
|12
|22-Thursday at 1700
|240
|Miniatures Game
|558
|Zombicide: Green Horde
|6
|22-Thursday at 1700
|240
|Board Game
|1568
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat
|10
|22-Thursday at 1800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5355
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Combat Commander
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Board Game
|3825
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|180
|Board Game
|3831
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|240
|Board Game
|605
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|867
|Blood Red Skies
|6
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|635
|DropZone Commander
|6
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|651
|Rivet Wars: Reloaded
|6
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|657
|Sky Pirates
|6
|22-Thursday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1560
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|22-Thursday at 1800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3806
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1900
|120
|Board Game
|1525
|Car Wars Arena Duel
|6
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5910
|Congo, Bloody Congo
|6
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|695
|Diplomacy Introduction
|14
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|323
|General Glen's WWII Combat
|6
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3134
|Jerusalem
|4
|22-Thursday at 1900
|120
|Board Game
|5837
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|22-Thursday at 1900
|180
|Board Game
|361
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Swiss Cheese
|8
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4850
|TechCommander
|8
|22-Thursday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1408
|Wings of Gloary
|12
|22-Thursday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|721
|Zombicide: Stormcrow Mansion Rescue
|6
|22-Thursday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|3846
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 2000
|120
|Board Game
|3013
|Twilight:2000 - Strike Force Zulu
|9
|22-Thursday at 2000
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|1557
|Star Wars: Battle of Hoth
|10
|22-Thursday at 2000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3931
|Advanced Civilization
|14
|22-Thursday at 0900
|480
|Board Game
|3817
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Board Game
|603
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|625
|Cruel Seas
|4
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|927
|Endeavor: Age of Sail
|5
|22-Thursday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|1571
|Kill Team - Tournament
|16
|22-Thursday at 0900
|480
|Miniatures Game
|5831
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|22-Thursday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|5081
|Sails of Glory; The Glorious 22nd of June
|10
|22-Thursday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|655
|Sky Pirates
|6
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1142
|Steampunk Beatdown
|6
|22-Thursday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1575
|Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings
|5
|22-Thursday at 0900
|480
|Board Game
|5087
|Wings of Glory WW2; Schnell Bombers Heading Home.
|14
|22-Thursday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5100
|Wings of Glory WWI; Welcome to Bomber School!
|10
|22-Thursday at 0900
|60
|Miniatures Game
|5356
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Combat Commander
|4
|22-Thursday at 2100
|120
|Board Game
|3440
|Legacy at Sea
|3
|22-Thursday at 2100
|120
|Board Game
|5958
|AirBaron
|5
|22-Thursday at 1000
|180
|Board Game
|1818
|American Coast Defense
|30
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|Seminar
|3829
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC
|6
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|Board Game
|3803
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|3796
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|1834
|Boston Tea Party: Root of Revolution 250th Anniversary
|30
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|Seminar
|4776
|Car Wars: Arena Duel!
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|632
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|2086
|Manor of Lies
|5
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|5283
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest)
|9
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|358
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp
|6
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5079
|Russians on the Rhine July 1945
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|2783
|STARBLAZERS THE IDSN VS THE COMET EMPIRE
|8
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3808
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|8
|22-Thursday at 1100
|240
|Board Game
|3819
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Board Game
|3790
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1100
|180
|Board Game
|3845
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Board Game
|1522
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|22-Thursday at 1100
|240
|Miniatures Game
|1833
|American Revolution (Rebels & Redcoats 1774-1781) SoW#1
|30
|22-Thursday at 1200
|120
|Seminar
|501
|Root
|12
|22-Thursday at 1200
|240
|Board Game
|5461
|Tankboom!!!: King of the Hill (Short Scenario)
|8
|22-Thursday at 1200
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5086
|Wings of Glory WW2; Eastern Front Breakthough!
|14
|22-Thursday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5098
|Wings of Glory WWI; The Fokker Scourge in the Middle East
|12
|22-Thursday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3930
|Advanced Civilization
|14
|23-Friday at 1300
|480
|Board Game
|3820
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Board Game
|3804
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|Board Game
|1820
|Battle of Drøbak Sound: How Norway Destroyed the Death Star
|30
|23-Friday at 1300
|60
|Seminar
|607
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1481
|Black Orchestra
|5
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|Board Game
|628
|Cruel Seas
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5287
|Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history)
|9
|23-Friday at 1300
|180
|Miniatures Game
|356
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge
|6
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4852
|Sailpower
|14
|23-Friday at 1300
|180
|Miniatures Game
|659
|Sky Pirates
|6
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1118
|Victory at Sea: Battle of the Denmark Strait
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1566
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat
|10
|23-Friday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3847
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Board Game
|865
|Battle of the Coral Nebula
|8
|23-Friday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|564
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5826
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|23-Friday at 1400
|180
|Board Game
|1143
|Steampunk Beatdown
|6
|23-Friday at 1400
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1841
|The Future of Ukraine & Eastern Europe
|30
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Seminar
|1842
|Uses/Misuses of Quantitative Methods to Disrupt Elections
|30
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Seminar
|4798
|What a Tanker: Horror of the Hedgerows!
|12
|23-Friday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5962
|Zombicide
|5
|23-Friday at 1400
|240
|Board Game
|720
|Zombicide: Invader
|6
|23-Friday at 1400
|240
|Board Game
|5944
|Robotech: Reconstruction
|4
|23-Friday at 1430
|180
|Board Game
|3818
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|23-Friday at 1500
|120
|Board Game
|3799
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 1500
|240
|Board Game
|3835
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|23-Friday at 1500
|120
|Board Game
|5082
|Sails of Glory; Running the Shoals
|10
|23-Friday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|668
|Warcry
|4
|23-Friday at 1500
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5102
|Wings of Glory WWI; Bomber Mission
|14
|23-Friday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3786
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|23-Friday at 1600
|240
|Board Game
|1838
|NATO- Defense, Dangers & Dialogue
|30
|23-Friday at 1600
|120
|Seminar
|5288
|Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history)
|9
|23-Friday at 1600
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1119
|Victory at Sea: War Plan Orange - the battleship royal
|8
|23-Friday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5346
|Russians on the Rhine July 1945
|4
|23-Friday at 1700
|240
|Miniatures Game
|660
|Sky Pirates
|6
|23-Friday at 1700
|120
|Miniatures Game
|3839
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Board Game
|3833
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|240
|Board Game
|608
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|868
|Blood Red Skies
|6
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|565
|DropZone Commander
|6
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|566
|Europe on the Brink, 1914: The July Crisis
|28
|23-Friday at 1800
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|574
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|652
|Rivet Wars: Reloaded
|6
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1565
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|23-Friday at 1800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3793
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Board Game
|436
|Diplomacy Tournament
|14
|23-Friday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|5912
|Gang Rumble in Columbus
|6
|23-Friday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5838
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Board Game
|362
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Swiss Cheese
|8
|23-Friday at 1900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4851
|TechCommander
|8
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|4805
|Wings of Glory WWII: The Battle of Britain
|14
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5963
|Zombicide
|5
|23-Friday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|374
|Advanced Civilization: Thanks for the plague
|7
|23-Friday at 0800
|480
|Board Game
|3807
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 0800
|120
|Board Game
|322
|General Glen's Western Showdown
|6
|23-Friday at 0800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3810
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 2000
|120
|Board Game
|1554
|Star Wars: Battle of Endor
|10
|23-Friday at 2000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3788
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Board Game
|3815
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Board Game
|3798
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Board Game
|597
|Battle Field Ops! - Cold War
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|864
|Battle of the Coral Nebula
|8
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|606
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5911
|Congo, Bloody Congo
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|627
|Cruel Seas
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|636
|DropZone Commander Tournament
|10
|23-Friday at 0900
|660
|Miniatures Game
|928
|Endeavor: Age of Sail
|5
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|883
|Fastnet Lighthouse Raid
|8
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5829
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|1123
|GI Joe: Training Day
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|860
|Twilight 2000: Hit and Run
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|658
|Sky Pirates
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5084
|Tripods & Triplanes; Earth Fights Back!
|14
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1576
|Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|480
|Board Game
|887
|Victory at Sea
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5091
|Wings of Glory WW2: Raid on New Guinea.
|14
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5096
|Wings of Glory WWI; Raid on Otranto
|10
|23-Friday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3438
|Legacy at Sea
|3
|23-Friday at 2100
|120
|Board Game
|3811
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Board Game
|3842
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Board Game
|3792
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Board Game
|3832
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|875
|Collision at Kalush - July 1941
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|563
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1837
|Guppies, Whiskies & the Type XXI U-boat
|30
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Seminar
|2087
|Sea of Lies
|5
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|5284
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl (New Rules playtest)
|9
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|573
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5961
|Kingmaker
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Board Game
|359
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5345
|Russians on the Rhine July 1945
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4803
|Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days!
|8
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|4800
|What a Tanker: Battle of Armored Wills!
|12
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3826
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|180
|Board Game
|3813
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|120
|Board Game
|598
|Battle Field Ops! - Cold War
|6
|23-Friday at 1100
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1821
|Board Wargames Since 1960
|30
|23-Friday at 1100
|120
|Seminar
|5799
|Cthulhu Wars
|5
|23-Friday at 1100
|240
|Board Game
|1564
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|23-Friday at 1100
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5947
|Battles from The French, Indian and English Colonial Wars
|8
|23-Friday at 1200
|240
|Miniatures Game
|1840
|Sinking of the USS Scorpion (Nuclear Submarine)
|30
|23-Friday at 1200
|120
|Seminar
|5090
|Wings of Glory WW2: Hit the E-Boats!
|14
|23-Friday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5105
|Wings of Glory WWI; French Bombing Mission
|14
|23-Friday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|2785
|STARBLAZER ARMOR - A PLANET FULL OF SAND AND FURY
|8
|23-Friday at 1230
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3787
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|Board Game
|3824
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Board Game
|3849
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Board Game
|610
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|630
|Cruel Seas
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|2781
|FIGHTING STEAM “Damn! The Torpedoes!”
|6
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|2114
|Forgotten Fun: Mercenary, Spy, and Private Eyes
|6
|24-Saturday at 1300
|180
|Roleplaying Game
|357
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Battle of Gimy Ridge
|6
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4848
|Sailpower
|14
|24-Saturday at 1300
|180
|Miniatures Game
|662
|Sky Pirates
|6
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1151
|Statomatic baseball tournament
|24
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|Classic Games
|1827
|Toward Minimally Invasive Warfare
|30
|24-Saturday at 1300
|60
|Seminar
|1567
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Aerial Combat
|10
|24-Saturday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3837
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Board Game
|600
|Battle Field Ops! - World War II
|6
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1524
|Car Wars Arena Duel
|6
|24-Saturday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|871
|Charlie Company-Saving Private Bill
|8
|24-Saturday at 1400
|240
|Miniatures Game
|960
|Intro to Sharp Practice
|8
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|572
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5827
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|24-Saturday at 1400
|180
|Board Game
|5946
|Robotech: Reconstruction
|4
|24-Saturday at 1400
|180
|Board Game
|3828
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1500
|180
|Board Game
|3822
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|24-Saturday at 1500
|120
|Board Game
|5890
|Bataille de Cognac, 1743
|6
|24-Saturday at 1500
|240
|Miniatures Game
|4804
|Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days!
|8
|24-Saturday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1826
|The Unpublished Stories of the Gulf War Order of Battle
|30
|24-Saturday at 1500
|60
|Seminar
|669
|Warcry
|4
|24-Saturday at 1500
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5093
|Wings of Glory WW2: The Graf Zeppelin is in the Atlantic!
|14
|24-Saturday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5104
|Wings of Glory WWI; Fighter Sweep
|14
|24-Saturday at 1500
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3841
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|24-Saturday at 1600
|120
|Board Game
|3795
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 1600
|180
|Board Game
|601
|Battle Field Ops! - World War II
|6
|24-Saturday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|4777
|Car Wars: Arena Duel!
|4
|24-Saturday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|959
|Intro to Sharp Practice
|8
|24-Saturday at 1600
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1445
|Tanks : Push Past the Rhine
|10
|24-Saturday at 1600
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5888
|Battles on the Frontier
|8
|24-Saturday at 1700
|120
|Miniatures Game
|663
|Sky Pirates
|6
|24-Saturday at 1700
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5354
|What a Tanker: To Attack First!
|12
|24-Saturday at 1700
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3801
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1800
|240
|Board Game
|611
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|24-Saturday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|869
|Blood Red Skies
|6
|24-Saturday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|653
|Rivet Wars: Reloaded
|6
|24-Saturday at 1800
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5966
|Spartacus
|6
|24-Saturday at 1800
|300
|Board Game
|1563
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|24-Saturday at 1800
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3812
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|Board Game
|3840
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|Board Game
|438
|Diplomacy Tournament
|14
|24-Saturday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|1386
|Endeavor: Age of Sail + Age of Expansion
|5
|24-Saturday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|5839
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|24-Saturday at 1900
|180
|Board Game
|4849
|TechCommander
|8
|24-Saturday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|2790
|Wings of Glory WWI; Harry P. Materne III Memorial Tournament
|24
|24-Saturday at 1900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|562
|Zombicide: Stormcrow Mansion Rescue
|6
|24-Saturday at 1900
|240
|Board Game
|1526
|Circus Maximus: Glory to the Emperor!
|10
|24-Saturday at 1930
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5384
|OGF Star Wars: Legion Championship
|32
|24-Saturday at 0800
|660
|Miniatures Game
|1555
|Star Wars: Battle of Endor
|10
|24-Saturday at 2000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5891
|The Martian Empire Strikes Back
|6
|24-Saturday at 2000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3929
|Advanced Civilization
|14
|24-Saturday at 0900
|480
|Board Game
|3794
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|3805
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|Board Game
|3814
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Board Game
|3848
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Board Game
|609
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|624
|Bolt Action Tournament
|32
|24-Saturday at 0900
|660
|Miniatures Game
|870
|Charlie Company-Saving Private Bill
|8
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|629
|Cruel Seas
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1116
|DropFleet Commander Tournament
|16
|24-Saturday at 0900
|720
|Miniatures Game
|5913
|Gang Rumble in Columbus
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|5830
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Board Game
|957
|GI Joe: Baroness's B.U.T.R makes her bitter B.A.T.s. better
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|861
|Twilight 2000: The Prison
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|Roleplaying Game
|661
|Sky Pirates
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1574
|Twilight Imperium + Prohecy of Kings
|5
|24-Saturday at 0900
|480
|Board Game
|888
|Victory at Sea
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1896
|Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame
|30
|24-Saturday at 0900
|60
|Seminar
|5088
|Wings of Glory WW2; Starving the Fox
|14
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5099
|Wings of Glory WWI; Tigre! Tigre! Tigre!
|11
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Miniatures Game
|3439
|Legacy at Sea
|3
|24-Saturday at 2100
|120
|Board Game
|5945
|Robotech: Reconstruction
|4
|24-Saturday at 0930
|180
|Board Game
|1830
|American Civil War- Pickett's Charge. What's so special?
|30
|24-Saturday at 1000
|120
|Seminar
|3789
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|120
|Board Game
|3827
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty or Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|180
|Board Game
|3834
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|1819
|Artillery Operations in Desert Storm
|30
|24-Saturday at 1000
|60
|Seminar
|5889
|Bataille de Cognac, 1743
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|570
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5289
|Raid on Cherbourg harbor (alt history)
|9
|24-Saturday at 1000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|360
|Rivet Wars - Eastern Front - Boot Camp
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Miniatures Game
|559
|Zombicide: Green Horde
|12
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|1836
|Global Hotspots -NSDMG Review
|30
|24-Saturday at 2200
|120
|Seminar
|3816
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|24-Saturday at 1100
|120
|Board Game
|1559
|Vive Liberte France 1944
|10
|24-Saturday at 1100
|240
|Miniatures Game
|3800
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1200
|240
|Board Game
|5887
|Battles on the Frontier
|8
|24-Saturday at 1200
|120
|Miniatures Game
|368
|Boardgames and Classroom Inclusivity
|30
|24-Saturday at 1200
|60
|Seminar
|1822
|Bomber Mafia - the Book, the Reality, the Future ?
|30
|24-Saturday at 1200
|60
|Seminar
|437
|Diplomacy Tournament
|14
|24-Saturday at 1200
|240
|Board Game
|5080
|Sails of Glory; To The Death
|10
|24-Saturday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|1828
|Update on the Continuing War in the Ukraine
|30
|24-Saturday at 1200
|120
|Seminar
|5089
|Wings of Glory WW2; The Day of the Eagles
|14
|24-Saturday at 1200
|180
|Miniatures Game
|502
|Root
|12
|25-Sunday at 0800
|240
|Board Game
|612
|Beyond the Gates of Antaries - LTP
|4
|25-Sunday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|634
|DropFleet Commander
|6
|25-Sunday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5280
|Firefight Escape
|4
|25-Sunday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|664
|Sky Pirates
|6
|25-Sunday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|1558
|Star Wars: Tatooine Podrace
|6
|25-Sunday at 0900
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5892
|The Martian Empire Strikes Back
|6
|25-Sunday at 0900
|240
|Miniatures Game
|599
|Battle Field Ops! - Cold War
|6
|25-Sunday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|4725
|Freedom: The Underground Railroad
|4
|25-Sunday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|3133
|History of the World
|6
|25-Sunday at 1000
|300
|Board Game
|571
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|6
|25-Sunday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|5828
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|10
|25-Sunday at 1000
|240
|Board Game
|670
|Warcry
|4
|25-Sunday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|4801
|What a Tanker: Battle of Armored Wills!
|12
|25-Sunday at 1000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5103
|Wings of Glory WWI; Dawn Patrol
|14
|25-Sunday at 1000
|120
|Miniatures Game
|4806
|Wings Of Glory WWII: The Cactus Air Force
|14
|25-Sunday at 1000
|180
|Miniatures Game
|5097
|Wings of Glory WWI; Right up to the Bloody End.
|14
|25-Sunday at 1200
|120
|Miniatures Game
As we’d noted previously, this table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed, or the BGG meetups or Geeklist games. Additionally, this does not include the inevitable ‘pick-up’ games of ASL or M’44 or other popular wargames that’ll get organized in the Board Room as people check out those games to play.
