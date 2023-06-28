On-Site Origins 2023 ~ Above The Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 June 2023

Last year, we included some overhead panorama shots of the overall convention, and they were kind of cool. This year, we went back for more, and linked up with GAMAguy Mike for some access to the overhead suites where we could take some quick pictures.

This is the far right of the exhibit hall as we’re working our way across the room from right to left. Publishers have paid a bit more to be closer to the front if they’re either (1) vain, (2) flush with cash, or (3) really, really hoping to hype something new. Enterprise Games can be seen (or at least the banner from their booth) behind the top right corner of the Japanime Games sign.

Here we’re in the middle booth, so you’re looking at the left side of the exhibitors, plus some of the static displays along the edge of the vendor hall. Our exhibit hall video starts in the back of this room at the end of the aisle with the Cool Stuff Inc overhead hanger. The u-shaped area in the front left is the author’s alcove. We saw reports that traffic was way up in this area, but never really saw many people in there, so it’s hard for us to judge. You can’t see Enterprise, Decision, or Dietz in this photo.

This is the actual gaming hall, stretching way back into the distance, where the open gaming and unaffiliated events were. You can see on the right side that the hard wall is back between the gaming and vendor areas, unlike last year where it was a large curtain. For context, in 2021, this hall was the entirety of that weird October Origins, with the vendor hall in the back of it, and the gaming area in front of it.

You can see the pink outlined area where we were – a bit further back than last year, but the same footprint (20×40). We were slammed enough in that space that we’re going to have more next year, and we’ll tell you more about our area soon.

And here are some random overhead photos that are not all panoramic

