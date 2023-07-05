On-Site Origins 2023 ~ Gameplay!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 June 2023

The game hall this year was pretty large, as the open gaming, sponsored play areas, and a lot of game groups (like us) were all blended into one giant room.





With that much gaming going on in one place, it’s tough to get any sort of good one-over-the-world look at what’s in play across an entire weekend.

click images to enlarge

So here’s a gallery of the wargame and wargame-adjacent stuff that wasn’t in our area (remember, we already covered that last week!)

click images to enter slideshow mode and enlarge

And finally, here’s a bunch of the gaming hall over the weekend. Please don’t ask us what all the games were. If there’s not a box in the photo, odds are 50/50 it was some sort of homebrew or local system.

click images to enter slideshow mode and enlarge

At Origins Game Fair, oh what fun!

Gameplay is never quite done

Strategy and chance

Players in a trance

Till the final move and victory’s won!

