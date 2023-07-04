Happy 4th of July ~ #TuesdayNewsday 7/4/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the weekly trip through the headlines of the strategy gaming world

Would you believe we’re not done with our coverage yet? Seriously. There’s still more coming later this week.

What was the wargame that made you realize you were a "wargamer"? Not necessarily the first wargame you ever played (though it could be that, too), but the one that made you think "this is where I want to spend my gaming time / effort / energy" — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 3, 2023

Ask your backers to pay for shipping, then pay more for shipping, then tell them their pallets won’t ship until next Summer unless they pay more again, and then… dox your backers?! Probably not found in a book of best business practices.

Long and heartfelt designer notes from Amabel Holland here about the new Kaiju Table Battles game

What happens when you broadcast your war plans as “news”? Avalanche Press can tell you all about it.

This is… well, it’s something all right, but we’re not 100% sure what yet

Wait, wha? These guys?! (note screenshot is from TODAY) So we'll see the digital version in 2028 🙄 https://t.co/B9YaPqWFZ7 pic.twitter.com/mg5f5bKEDB — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 3, 2023





The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

