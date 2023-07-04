Happy 4th of July ~ #TuesdayNewsday 7/4/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the weekly trip through the headlines of the strategy gaming world
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Per email from Dana Lombardy, The Great War card game is now shipping
- Hollandspiele released Kaiju Table Battles
- Strategic Command: American Civil War – 1904 Imperial Sunrise DLC was released by Matrix Games
- HPS has released Punic Wars 2, their latest digital wargame
- Miniature Market has the new version of Kingmaker, and $20 cheaper than most places, too
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- By the time you’re reading this, Eylau 1807 will have launched on Gamefound from Sound of Drums
- MMP’s got Armies of Oblivion up on p
500700 but has a ways to go yet
- It’s not a true “pre-order” yet because they haven’t set price or timing, but Thin Red Line Games has their first non-WW3 game – The Fate of All – on their site where you can ‘reserve’ a copy by emailing them
- NUTS! Publishing has the 2nd edition of Stalingrad Roads on pre-order
- For fans of the gamebooks, Martin Wallace has created a card game for Fighting Fantasy Adventures: Campaign One
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Kraken Dice has a pretty robust Fourth of July sale going on
- GMT’s trying to clear out a few games
- Urban Sprawl for only $20?!
- Waterloo: Napoleon’s Last Battle is $10 off
- Colonial: Europe’s Empires Overseas is half price
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #224 with The Sedan Campaign 1870
What was the wargame that made you realize you were a "wargamer"?
Not necessarily the first wargame you ever played (though it could be that, too), but the one that made you think "this is where I want to spend my gaming time / effort / energy"
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky explores the Urban Operations expansion for Twilight: 2000
- Moe gives you an advance look at Second Fallujah from the next issue of Paper Wars Magazine
- Liz over at Beyond Solitaire gives you her thoughts on In Magnificent Style
- Pushing Cardboard talks to Sean Druelinger from LNLP about Point Blank: V Is For Victory, and other stuff
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Gettysburg, given the Anniversary this week and all…
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Ask your backers to pay for shipping, then pay more for shipping, then tell them their pallets won’t ship until next Summer unless they pay more again, and then… dox your backers?! Probably not found in a book of best business practices.
- Long and heartfelt designer notes from Amabel Holland here about the new Kaiju Table Battles game
- What happens when you broadcast your war plans as “news”? Avalanche Press can tell you all about it.
- This is… well, it’s something all right, but we’re not 100% sure what yet
Wait, wha? These guys?! (note screenshot is from TODAY)
So we'll see the digital version in 2028 🙄 https://t.co/B9YaPqWFZ7 pic.twitter.com/mg5f5bKEDB
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 25 August-2 September ConSimWorld Expo 2023 (Phoenix, AZ)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Big NATO wargaming conference in Rome this week, and there’s feedback from several places
- Vehicle recovery isn’t something that’s wargamed often, but can be very important
- Canada getting serious about wargaming?
- The next GUWS webinar is Why You Should Be Megagaming on 15 August
- PaxSims talks about how to grow new wargamers
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
