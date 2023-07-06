Origins 2023 ~ THE RAFFLE!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 6 July 2023

Ah yes, the raffle. A staple of the Wargame HQ for all the years we’ve been doing it. Everyone that plays in a game with us gets a raffle ticket, and Sunday morning, we give out a ridiculous stack of prizes. And this year, we almost set a record for ridiculousity…

Folks, that’s 2 each of Salerno ’43, White Plains, Twilight Struggle Red Sea, The Last Hundred Yards, Gallipoli, Undaunted Normandy, Undaunted North Africa, Undaunted Battle of Britain, and Undaunted Stalingrad , plus single copies of Steam Time, DVG’s Warfighter, 1846, Paths of Glory, Sekigahara, 3 Years of War, 1979 Revolution in Iran, Combat Commander Europe, a bundle pack each of German and Soviet PicoArmor minis, and an Advent-ure dice calendar. Most of those are from the publishers, but a few were donations from our GMs

HUGE thanks to GMT Games, Osprey Publishing, Catastrophe Games, The Dietz Foundation, PicoArmor, and Black Oak Workshop for their support of our players at the Wargame HQ.

So here are the winners with all their prized glory… minus 1-2 winners who took off before we were done and didn’t stick around for photos.

Oh, and for the first time since 2017 or so, we live-streamed the raffle, and it was, well, it was something

photos from Brant Guillory, Mike Colello, Tory Brown, and others

