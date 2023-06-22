On-Site Origins 2023 ~ Setup & First Games

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 21 June 2023

Wednesday is very hard to predict at Origins. Some years, we’d put events on the schedule, and no one shows up. Other years, we don’t and 20 different people coming by asking when the games start. This year, we got set up quite early, and (surprisingly) quite efficiently, and then sat around for 3 hours waiting for our next things to happen.

And this year, Wednesday turned out to be packed. Seriously. The hall being used for gaming this year is the same one that was used for all of Origins in October of 2021, for that ‘weird’ Origins. Ardwulf agrees with us that there were probably more people in that hall just this year than there were at any point during the entire Origins in 2021, including the exhibit hall. There was clearly a passion for folks to get back to gaming.

There’s a lot to go thru here, with games in the board room, open gaming area, and organized setups for a bunch of different clubs and event sponsors.

We’ve been reliably assured that there’s no wargaming at Origins, so we have absolutely no idea what this is that we’re looking at here. Of note, there’s a lot of this that’s not in the Wargame HQ with us.

Wargame HQ sponsor and all-around-awesome people Enterprise Games are mostly set up, and ready for the hordes to descend upon them tomorrow. Ardwulf just dropped of his wallet and resigned himself to his fate. No doubt Mike Colello will do the same tomorrow.

We are doing some live remotes from the convention, so watch our Youtube channel all weekend for various live hits like these, but longer. You’ll also get some ambient video from some of the games, but there’s not going to be a lot of folks talking back to the audience through the chat, so be warned that there’s some broadcasting coming, but not a lot of interaction.

