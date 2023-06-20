New Dragoons Gear & Origins Week! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/20/23

Here’s our #TuesdayNewsday deep dive into the strategy gaming headlines of the week

We mentioned it in passing last week, and it’s been on our socials for about 10 days now, but some of y’all didn’t think we were making a big enough deal about our new Dragoons-branded merchandise we’ve got through a new online store at Spring. There’s a few different designs, and the t-shirts all come in multiple colors, and we’re working a few other new graphics we’ve been kicking around, too.

Here’s what’s already planned for our Origins 2023 coverage, with plenty more coming on-site at the show as our media team spreads out to hit the place. We’re planning on bringing you details from the events, games, and exhibit hall as our folks get on the ground and starting finding the cool stuff.





The Wargame Design Studio Summer sale this year runs from June 16th, 2023, to July 4th, 2023. Like prior sales, all titles are reduced by 25% to $29.95 from our normal pricing. The only exceptions are the three titles released in the last twelve months, Panzer Campaigns – Rumyantsev ’43, Panzer Campaigns – Philippines ’44 and Musket & Pike – Great Northern War, that remain at full price.

The International #Kriegsspiel Society is proud to announce Grand Waterloo, run by Master Umpire Rob (Blazertrail). We have assembled a team of more than 60 players. The game will be played LIVE JULY 15, 2023, at 8 AM Pacific. Join the IKS at https://t.co/SR0ocoWyLX #wargaming pic.twitter.com/PRcIDx84Tb — Jan | Let's Play History (@LetsPlayHistory) June 13, 2023

The 2022 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games public ballot is open until June 30! If you have not yet voted, please consider doing so! The Ballot is available here: https://t.co/vXmPTXH44k — The Charles S. Roberts Awards (@CharlieAwards) June 20, 2023





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

