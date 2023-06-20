New Dragoons Gear & Origins Week! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/20/23

Here’s our #TuesdayNewsday deep dive into the strategy gaming headlines of the week
Here’s what’s already planned for our Origins 2023 coverage, with plenty more coming on-site at the show as our media team spreads out to hit the place. We’re planning on bringing you details from the events, games, and exhibit hall as our folks get on the ground and starting finding the cool stuff.
- Wargame HQ Events
- MiD Preview Episode
- Wargame HQ Event Previews
- Advice For Rookies
- Consolidated Wargaming Event Grid
- Exhibitor Spotlight
- The Mailbag
- Setup & First Games
- Report From The Show
- Exhibit Hall Photos
- Gameplay Photos
- Wargame HQ Event Report
- Report From The Dragoons
- Convention Photos
- AAR
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- World at War issue #91, with Stalin’s First Victory (1929) & The Battle of Taierzhuang (1938) has shipped to subscribers and can now be ordered from S&T Press
- Compass Games started shipping Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 and it’s still on their site at the pre-order price, so save $20 by grabbing it ASAP
- Another Worthington Bookgame – Starship Commander – is now available on Amazon
- Free League released a pair of expansions for Forbidden Lands – Book of Beasts and The Bloodmarch Campaign Book both look like typically excellent physical products from them
- Warlord Games have a new non-minis game, Senso – Battle For Japan Card Game, that now available
- We missed Repos shipping 7 Wonders: Edifice, an expansion for the 2nd edition of 7 Wonders that reimplements the great projects from the Babel expansion
- Combat Mission: Red Thunder is now on Steam
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Compass Games launched an actual, no-kidding, not-just-ginning-up-last-minute-orders Kickstarter campaign, for their new fantasy wargame Burning Banners, and you can check it out on Moe’s learn-to-play show here
- Steve Jackson has Groo: The Game on Kickstarter right now, and those of you that know Groo know why this is awesome
- Ares Games has a pre-order live for a War of the Ring expansion called Against The Shadow
- Warlord Games have new stuff Bolt Action stuff on pre-order, the Italy: Tough Gut campaign book, and some Italian Alpini troops to go with it
- General Orders: World War II is on pre-order through Osprey
- Modiphius Games has Dreams & Machines on pre-order through their site
- Copper Age is a steampunk adventure for 5e that looks pretty nice, even if it feels like a backdoor way to sneak in some .STL files
- A recent Decision Games email notes that some of their mini games are coming back in stock, so you can pre-order a couple of solitaire ones right now
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- The entire Panzercorps 2 series is on sale on Steam right now as a part of the launch of the new Axis Operations 1945 expansion
- Looks like the $79 build-your-own-Harn-bundle Father’s Day deal is still live at Columbia Games
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #255 with First Battle of Britain
- Now that it’s officially started1 we can tell about the Wargame Design Studio Summer Sale
The Wargame Design Studio Summer sale this year runs from June 16th, 2023, to July 4th, 2023. Like prior sales, all titles are reduced by 25% to $29.95 from our normal pricing. The only exceptions are the three titles released in the last twelve months, Panzer Campaigns – Rumyantsev ’43, Panzer Campaigns – Philippines ’44 and Musket & Pike – Great Northern War, that remain at full price.
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Aspern Essling (IV) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Diving back into our own archives ~ Professional Wargaming: Game Design at the Command & General Staff College
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 21
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Nine
- Gameplay this week
- The Battle for Orks’ Drift 2 for “Xenos Rampant”
- “Warmaster” Stumblethrough Part II
- Our Discord channel is set up for the Littoral Commander league, too!
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 9 July2 and 6 August
- Next #UnboxingDay3 will be 20 July
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Not a Dragoon event, but will have a bunch of Dragoons participating
The International #Kriegsspiel Society is proud to announce Grand Waterloo, run by Master Umpire Rob (Blazertrail).
We have assembled a team of more than 60 players. The game will be played LIVE JULY 15, 2023, at 8 AM Pacific.
Join the IKS at https://t.co/SR0ocoWyLX #wargaming pic.twitter.com/PRcIDx84Tb
— Jan | Let's Play History (@LetsPlayHistory) June 13, 2023
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- There probably aren’t many more-qualified people to preview 6 Days in Fallujah than The Gimpy Gamer
- Rocky shares his love of Undaunted: Battle of Britain and you can join us at Origins to play it, with co-designer David Thompson
- Moe has Whiskey Charlie going live tonight!
- My Own Worst Enemy is hitting the road to Origins this week
- Pushing Cardboard has a playthrough of Eagles in the Sky
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about wargaming at Origins, including stuff beyond the Wargame HQ
- The International Kriegsspiel Society had a big Gettysburg game they played over the weekend, and livestreamed the referees’ master map table that was kept on TTS
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- MMP are reporting issues with the maps for On To Richmond II, so they’re suspending shipping until it’s fixed
- A nice look back at the 6 years of Fort Circle Games
- Avalanche Press has an article about the bombing of Tulsa in 1921
The 2022 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games public ballot is open until June 30! If you have not yet voted, please consider doing so! The Ballot is available here: https://t.co/vXmPTXH44k
— The Charles S. Roberts Awards (@CharlieAwards) June 20, 2023
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Connections US is being held this week, yes, while Origins is going on….
- Russian battlefield adaptations just seem to keep turning into Ukrainian target practice
- The next GUWS webinar is today, with Maurice Suckling talking about The Postcolonial Turn in Commercial Historical Board Wargames, followed by Why You Should Be Megagaming on 15 August
- Here’s a roundup of Connections North
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Some incredible street photography at this account; most photos from New York, and exquisite composition
