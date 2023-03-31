Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 8 ~ BGF & Other Conventions

31 March 2023

Buckeye Game Fest is coming up in a few weeks, and we brought in War Room Commandanté Ardwulf to tell us all about it, plus we dragged in designer-extraordinaire David Thompson for his take on his favorite convention, too. We also talk about some of our other favorite smaller conventions, and have a special Armchair Dragoons convention announcement of our own at the end. And yes, our Convention & Event Calendar is still chugging along.

While the convention itself opens up on Thursday the 27th of April, the War Room opens up on Monday the 24th, for a whole bunch of bigger games, like this year’s multiple games of La Bataille, and the Marshall Enterprises guys will be there, too. OCS table? Certainly! Bunch of COIN games with The Player’s Aid? Absolutely. Tim from Catastrophe Games? We tried to bribe him to stay away, to no avail. Heck, even Russ from Cardboard Conflicts is going to be there!

You get the CABS library – 1500ish games – plus a good-sized main gaming room with all the other tabletop games of Euro/Ameritrash productions, and also the Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator (with a shorter waiting list and no extra price!), plus a great downtown location.

No, it’s not a ‘big’ convention, but that’s exactly why a lot of people prefer these – not too expensive, not too crowded, and not too insane. Well, except for us.

To give you a sense of what you’re in for, here’s a look at our coverage from last year.

Also, this episode has a little more off-color language than usual, so maybe don’t put it on a speaker at work.

