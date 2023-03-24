April 10, 2023

Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 7 ~ Wargaming China

24 March 2023

Brant and Rocky are joined by special guest Sebastian Bae to talk about how the hobby wargaming world has approached contemporary / near-future conflicts with China and in the modern PTO.

Whether you’re flipping the map on its head, or trying to project near-future weapons capabilities, it’s a unique set of challenges.  How might political shakeups change the “start condition” of the conflict?  What role is played by strategic logistics?  How would you put a multi-player model in place without relegating some players to being tag-along siblings?  What assumptions are you bringing to your design, and maybe shouldn’t?

We’ve got some links for you!

 

Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 7 ~ Wargaming China
