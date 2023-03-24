24 March 2023

Brant and Rocky are joined by special guest Sebastian Bae to talk about how the hobby wargaming world has approached contemporary / near-future conflicts with China and in the modern PTO.

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

Whether you’re flipping the map on its head, or trying to project near-future weapons capabilities, it’s a unique set of challenges. How might political shakeups change the “start condition” of the conflict? What role is played by strategic logistics? How would you put a multi-player model in place without relegating some players to being tag-along siblings? What assumptions are you bringing to your design, and maybe shouldn’t?

We’ve got some links for you!

Preview of a new wall map in work. Adapting a perspective I have used before but going for high-resolution, large-format, and a lot more detail. Struggling to find the right colors and balance for topography, population density, and lots of labels. pic.twitter.com/Orz7Nkohd8 — Rhodes Cartography (@RhodesCartogra1) February 18, 2023

Please trot on over to the iTunes page for our podcast and give us a rating – whatever you think is fair!

We’re still a few reviews short of iTunes recommending us in their podcast engine, and every rating helps. Thanks!

Thank you for joining us for Mentioned in Dispatches and checking out the official podcast of The Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Mentioned In Dispatches Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 7 ~ Wargaming China Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:22:13 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...