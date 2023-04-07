Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 9 ~ What Naval Wargaming Gets Wrong

7 April 2023

We brought in a couple of guys that actually know about naval wargaming to tell us all about what goes wrong when wargaming naval warfare. Chris Weuve and our guy Rocky have both spent many more days afloat than Brant has even spent on the beach, so we let them steer the ship . We even bring marines into the conversation (and then rapidly dismiss them. . . )

So let’s talk about how much the players get wrong, fighting to the last ship, gamey-ness on the tabletop rather than in the real world, and how much “doctrine” belongs in the game. We’ll run the gamut from age of sail up to the modern day, but keep ourselves firmly in the water and avoid any ‘space navy’ discussions.

Also, we need to ensure that any actual, potential, or hypothetical employer of Chris are fully insulated from anything said (or not) during this podcast, as he doesn’t speak for them and they don’t speak for him. All of his (rather strong) opinions are his own and utterly unaffected in any fashion by any potential connection to any hypothetical employer.

