Connections Online Registration Now Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 March 2023

Registration is now open for Connections Online 2023, to be held from 17-23 April, with Core events running 18-20 April

Connections Online 2023 ~ REGISTER NOW

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after.

Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information can be found here. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).

Among the 13 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, Advice for New Practitioners, Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic, and the guys from The NSDM

Extended events will include the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society, and more

Connections Online is an online conference dedicated to advancing and preserving the art, science, and application of wargaming (including business and non-war topics) by bringing together wargaming professionals and dedicated hobbyists interested in the theory and practice of wargaming for analysis, education, training — and fun.

Connections Online is part of the Connections series of international conferences, which includes regular events in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, as well as occasional events in other parts of the world.

