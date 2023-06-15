UnboxingDay! Less Than 60 Miles from Thin Red Line Games

Brant Guillory, 15 June 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

I missed it the first time around. Wasn’t missing it this time. “CWGH” game? One of the most well-respected design teams out there right now? Jumping on this like a hero on a grenade…

The box!

click images to enlarge

Pretty standard box, nothing fancy. And the usual standard stuff on th… huh, lookee here.

There nothing on the back? I mean, I guess since this isn’t one you’ll find on retail shelves, it makes sense that you don’t need that info on the back, huh?

There’s a lot of countersheets, a woefully inadequate number of baggies, a couple of books & charts, a small deck of cards, and a big-ass map.

rulebook and scenario book

There’s a lot of detail in these books, from scenario specifics to definite chrome in the rules. What’s not there are a lot of illustrations, or an index.

For those of us of a certain vintage, this is hilarious, I promise

The “Battlefield Operations” book, however, gives you a lot of well-illustrated examples of mechanics.

The player aid cards are all one-sides, and have tracking charts for each player, plus a well-diagrammed order of battle.

The 2 books of charts are identical, and have a variety of useful graphics, including a key to the vehicle silhouettes on the counters.

Speaking of…

There’s a LOT of detail on the counters, which include US, West German, Soviet, and Ossie. There are a bunch of player-specific mission chits, too.

Ah yes, the admin counters. Lots and lots of admin counters. So many admin counters you need an admin to count them for you.

It’s a big map. BIG

Map detail, including Bad Hersfeld, where some close family friends still live, and the Lahn-Dill Kreis, with the star on top of Herborn-Seelbach, where I lived in the mid-80s for a bit.

Some small decks of event cards.

Looking forward to cranking this one up some time soon!

With trembling hands and eager zeal,

I unbox a wargame with great appeal.

Countless components I behold,

Strategies yet to unfold,

In this box, a battlefield surreal!

