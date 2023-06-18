SaturdayNightFights ~ The Battle of Aspern Essling (IV) for “Valour and Fortitude”

In realms of cyberspace where heroes dwell,

Amidst the pixels, legends take their stand,

A fellowship of warriors, we can tell,

The Armchair Dragoons, a noble band.

Each Saturday they gather, hearts aflame,

With mice in hand, their strategies align,

On virtual battlefields they stake their claim,

Their prowess shines through screens, a sight divine.

Through mists of history, they march along,

Across the tabletops, a grand campaign,

From Napoleonic wars to battles strong,

Their intellect and valor shall sustain.

Though far apart, their games intertwine,

Armchair Dragoons, united in design.

